Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from July 26 to Aug. 2, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 2101 N. Medford Drive, CMH Homes Inc., new commercial building
New residential
■ 2206 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 4001 S. Medford Drive, French Hightower Restaurant, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 407 Cunningham Drive, Service Datsun Inc., Falcon Properties, residential remodel
■ 218 Lee Lane, Chase and Jennifer Nielsen, Campbell’s Portable Building, accessory building
■ 1426 Mathews St., Manuel Lara Torres, residential remodel
■ 3210 S. Chestnut St., Keith and Peggy Denby, S. Goodwin Roof Services, roofing permit
■ 1320 Parkman Road, D5 Properties LLC, residential remodel
■ 3805 Champions Drive, Sabine Investment Co., Ameritex Home Builders, accessory building
■ 609 Morrow Ave., Jose J. Mendoza, accessory building
■ 2003 Paul Ave., Jo Ann Johnson Hunt, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 110 Whippoorwill Drive, Paulette and Thomas A. Bush II, accessory building
■ 504 Rosewood Circle, Nathaniel Tappia Torres, accessory building
■ 1000 Ellis Ave., Amelia Diane Powers, accessory building
■ 1301 Robinwood Drive, Belinda Warren, accessory building
■ 108 South End Blvd., Daniel Trujillo, residential remodel
■ 306 Moody St., Marshall and Janella Martin, accessory building
■ 609 Morrow Ave., Jose J. Mendoza, accessory building
Other
■ 708 Locke St., Luis Manuel Hernandez, any permit not listed
■ 1111 S. Chestnut St., Charles Gene Craig, Loggins Plumbing, any permit not listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.