Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from July 26 to Aug. 2, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.

New commercial

■ 2101 N. Medford Drive, CMH Homes Inc., new commercial building

New residential

■ 2206 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home

Commercial repair and addition

■ 4001 S. Medford Drive, French Hightower Restaurant, commercial remodel

Residential repair and addition

■ 407 Cunningham Drive, Service Datsun Inc., Falcon Properties, residential remodel

■ 218 Lee Lane, Chase and Jennifer Nielsen, Campbell’s Portable Building, accessory building

■ 1426 Mathews St., Manuel Lara Torres, residential remodel

■ 3210 S. Chestnut St., Keith and Peggy Denby, S. Goodwin Roof Services, roofing permit

■ 1320 Parkman Road, D5 Properties LLC, residential remodel

■ 3805 Champions Drive, Sabine Investment Co., Ameritex Home Builders, accessory building

■ 609 Morrow Ave., Jose J. Mendoza, accessory building

■ 2003 Paul Ave., Jo Ann Johnson Hunt, D&J Roofing, roofing permit

■ 110 Whippoorwill Drive, Paulette and Thomas A. Bush II, accessory building

■ 504 Rosewood Circle, Nathaniel Tappia Torres, accessory building

■ 1000 Ellis Ave., Amelia Diane Powers, accessory building

■ 1301 Robinwood Drive, Belinda Warren, accessory building

■ 108 South End Blvd., Daniel Trujillo, residential remodel

■ 306 Moody St., Marshall and Janella Martin, accessory building

■ 609 Morrow Ave., Jose J. Mendoza, accessory building

Other

■ 708 Locke St., Luis Manuel Hernandez, any permit not listed

■ 1111 S. Chestnut St., Charles Gene Craig, Loggins Plumbing, any permit not listed