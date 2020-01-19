Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Jan. 10-17, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
———
New residential
■ 202 Trout St., A, Winston Land & Cattle I Ltd., Winston Land & Cattle, new single-family home
■ 202 Trout St., B, Winston Land & Cattle I Ltd., Winston Land & Cattle, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 200 N. Third St., William D. Winston, Haynes Construction, Lindley Electric, any permit not listed
Residential repair and addition
■ 1006 Treadwell Ave., Shanda Taylor, residential remodel
■ 3300 Lotus Lane, 57, John Urbin, accessory building
Other
■ 911 S. Chestnut St., Hicks Operating Co. LLC, Saicam Electric, any permit not listed
■ 1001 Lee Ave., Robert E. Ray Jr., Easttex Electric, any permit not listed
■ 507 E. Frank Ave., Dennis Dunton, Saicam Electric, electrical trade
