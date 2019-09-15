Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Sep. 6-13, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 3803 Champions Drive, Sabine Investments Co., Alamo Homes, residential dwelling
■ 205 Brentwood Drive, Daniel Barrera, new residence
Residential repair and addition
■ 1608 Birdsong Road, David and Lesa Chandler, Atlas Building Systems, accessory building, 2302 Northwood St., Juan Hernandez, roofing permit
■ 412 E. Shepherd Ave., JPH Properties Inc, G&R Builders, roofing permit
■ 105 Harmony Hill Court, Angela Ellison, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 4 Bosstick Plaza, Debra Wilson, NP Enterprises Investments, roofing permit
■ 910 Champions Drive, Kaywin M. Carter, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 5320 Daniel McCall Drive, Kimberly Kay Alsbrooks, Stricklen Homes LLC, residential remodel
■ 1136 California Blvd., Iveta Garcia, residential remodel
■ 619 Jefferson Ave., Rita Breckenridge, Cypress Project Solutions, residential remodel building
■ 812 Taylor Ave., Raul Ramirez, Jorge Ojeda, roofing permit
