Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Nov. 8-15, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
Commercial repair and addition
■ 3200 S. Medford Drive, First Pentecostal Church, C.M. Philp Stone Mason, accessory building
Residential repair and addition
■ 1310 Houston St., W.W. Ashton, Williams Contracting, accessory building
■ 302 Atkinson Drive, Richard Dale Brashear, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 1409 Cimmarron St., Gloria Stringer, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1204 Carolyn Drive, Soares Family Trust, Campbell’s Portable Building, accessory building
■ 17 Columbia Court, Chris and Emily Fleniken, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 121 Whistle Hollow Drive, Mark and Karen Jackuback, roofing permit
■ 1108 Rushwood Drive, Service Datsun Inc., Falcon Properties, roofing permit
Other
■ 107 Parkview Circle, Lufkin Parkview Apartments, Winston Land & Cattle, any permit not listed
