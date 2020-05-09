Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin May 1-8, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.

Commercial repair and addition

■ 702 Southwood Drive, SS MAA LAXMI Inc, A-1 Pump Inc., accessory building (residential or commercial)

Manufactured home permit

■ 13 Hoshall Garden Road, Devra D and Merideth B Norton, owner, manufactured home permit

Residential repair and addition

■ 2003 Ford Chapel Road, Jeffrey T. Taylor ETUX Glenda F. Taylor, owner, accessory building (residential or commercial)

■ 112 Judith, Lucille McDougald, owner, roof residential

■ 2101 Homewood Drive, Fernando Chong Sr., owner, residential remodel building

■ 600 Hackney Ave., Jorge Jesus Ojeda ETUX Monica, owner, roofing permit

■ 1508 Cimmarron St., James C. Hathorn, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit

■ 416 N. Sixth St., Nancy A Vigil, owner, accessory building (residential or commercial)

■ 4636 Southwood Drive, Mark John Thomas ETUX Sandra K, roof residential

Other

■ 905 Rushwood Drive, Luis Enrique Romero, owner, any permit not listed (other)

Tags

Recommended for you