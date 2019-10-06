Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 1717 Sayers St., Abundant Life United Methodist, The Timberline Constructors Inc., new commercial building
Commercial repair and addition
■ 101 W. Shepherd Ave. 300, Hotel Angelina Holdings LLC., Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 101 W. Shepherd Ave. 301, Hotel Angelina Holdings LLC., Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 101 W. Shepherd Ave. 302, Hotel Angelina Holdings LLC., Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 101 W. Shepherd Ave. 303, Hotel Angelina Holdings LLC., Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 101 W. Shepherd Ave. 304, Hotel Angelina Holdings LLC., Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 101 W. Shepherd Ave. 305, Hotel Angelina Holdings LLC., Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 109 N. First St., Hicks, Cypress Project Solutions, roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 801 E. Groesbeck Ave., Juanita Hubbard, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 2304 Greer St., Amrat Rowjee, Velvarro Homes, residential remodel
■ 1005 Carver Ave., Ronald Davis, accessory building
■ 103 Mistywood Circle, Cyrus and Delia Poling, Guardian Furniture, roofing permit
■ 709 Willow Bend Drive, Jan F. Futch, roofing permit
■ 107 Beechmont Circle, Thomas and Lissiamma Mathew, Bennefield Roofing, accessory building
■ 213 Hubbard St., Rita L. Russell Morris, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 802 Pine Valley Drive, Rock and Lori Lamb, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 415 Vine Drive, Kristin I. Ingersoll, roofing permit
Other
■ 3000 S. First St., JMA & MLA Deer Cross Ltd., RK Builders Inc., any permit not listed, 14 different applications were filed with this information
