Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 4604 S. First St., Fairchild Foundation, Gibraltar Construction, new commercial building, $2,000,000
New residential
■ 803 Pierce St., Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
■ 801 Pierce St., Sammy and Shirley Ferrara, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
■ 108 Castle Court Drive, Paul and Brenda Stringer, Ed Saenz, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 2120 S. First St., Huntington State Bank, Root Construction Co., commercial remodel
■ 401 Gaslight Blvd., Pregnancy Help Center, Harmony Hill Baptist Church, accessory building
■ 901 Crooked Creek Drive, The Trails Apartments, Lou-Jin Green, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 114 Conn Ave., Julio and Maria Fuentes, residential remodel
■ 2106 Palmore Road, Lynda G. Holmes, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 730 Kiln Ave., Margarita C. Fuentes, Gonzalez Roofing, roofing permit
■ 702 Willow Oak Drive, Dale and Martisha Snyder, residential remodel
■ 1104 Tom Temple Blvd. A, Delmis Bertrand, accessory building
■ 708 Sandybrook Drive, Jerry and Natalie McMillon, accessory building
■ 1608 Birdsong Road, David and Lesa Chandler, Atlas Building Systems, accessory building
■ 1305 S. Broadmoor Drive, Jamie Carlisle, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 204 Maplewood Drive, Gerald and Elizabeth Gross, accessory building
Other
■ 410 Holland St., James LaRue, any permit not listed
■ 210 McHale St., Juan Antonio Hernandez Moreno, any permit not listed
