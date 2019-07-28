Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from July 19-26, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New residential
■ 2216 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
■ 727 Allendale Drive, Duncan Two Ltd., 2006 Indian Hot Spring Ltd., new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin Palm Ventures, commercial remodel
■ 418 Moody St., Robert Jackson, Servpro, commercial remodel
■ 1419 Turtle Creek Drive, Duncan Two Inc., Servpro, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 3402 Edwards St., Dora E. Price, Gonzalez Roofing, residential remodel
■ 1308 Epley St., Kerry and Carmen Little, Rems Building & Construction, residential remodel
■ 1201 Henry St., Jaime and Esmeralda Delapaz, accessory building
■ 1408 Indigo Court, Krishna R. Vegiraju, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 608 Carrol Ave., Richard and Billi Jones, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 1013 Duren St., William and Teresa Johniken, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
■ 801 Periers Ave., Jackie Wayne Jordan, Gonzalez Roofing, roofing permit
■ 712 N. Timberland Drive, Bobby Cranford, Cranford Construction, roofing permit
■ 1011 McGregor Drive, Hope 77 DBA Hope 77 LLC, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
Other
■ 105 Saddle Ridge Drive, Debra and Josef Molinar Jr., any permit not listed
■ 109 Englewood Drive, Jessie Duron, any permit not listed
