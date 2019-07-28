Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from July 19-26, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.

New residential

■ 2216 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home

■ 727 Allendale Drive, Duncan Two Ltd., 2006 Indian Hot Spring Ltd., new single-family home

Commercial repair and addition

■ 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin Palm Ventures, commercial remodel

■ 418 Moody St., Robert Jackson, Servpro, commercial remodel

■ 1419 Turtle Creek Drive, Duncan Two Inc., Servpro, commercial remodel

Residential repair and addition

■ 3402 Edwards St., Dora E. Price, Gonzalez Roofing, residential remodel

■ 1308 Epley St., Kerry and Carmen Little, Rems Building & Construction, residential remodel

■ 1201 Henry St., Jaime and Esmeralda Delapaz, accessory building

■ 1408 Indigo Court, Krishna R. Vegiraju, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit

■ 608 Carrol Ave., Richard and Billi Jones, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit

■ 1013 Duren St., William and Teresa Johniken, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit

■ 801 Periers Ave., Jackie Wayne Jordan, Gonzalez Roofing, roofing permit

■ 712 N. Timberland Drive, Bobby Cranford, Cranford Construction, roofing permit

■ 1011 McGregor Drive, Hope 77 DBA Hope 77 LLC, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit

Other

■ 105 Saddle Ridge Drive, Debra and Josef Molinar Jr., any permit not listed

■ 109 Englewood Drive, Jessie Duron, any permit not listed