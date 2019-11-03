Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
Commercial repair and addition
■ 2110 E. Denman Ave., Iglesia Sobre La Roca, Navarro Builders, commercial remodel building
New residential
■ 2410 Old Union Road, MCCMA Ltd., Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
Residential repair and addition
■ 1503 Reen Drive, Thomas R. Parkman, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 1103 Meadow Lane, Dackery Finnell, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 302 Kurth Drive, Jacqueline Kennedy, accessory building
Other
■ 1122 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin Subway Inc., A-Fordable Plumbing, any permit not listed
■ 3122 Atkinson Drive, Okay Food Stores, A-Fordable Plumbing, any permit not listed
