Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 23-30, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.

New commercial

■ 1912 Kurth Drive, American Echem Inc., Berry & Clay Inc., new commercial building

New residential

■ 111 Southern Hills Drive, NP Enterprises Investments, new single-family home

■ 404 Saddle Trail Drive, Hart Development Ltd., S Y Distinctive Homes Inc., new single-family home

Commercial repair and addition

■ 504 W. Frank Ave., Red Cross, Dream Homes & Drafting, roofing permit

■ 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Humane Society of Angelina County, Stacey Scoggins, accessory building, $60

Residential repair and addition

■ 1013 Ross Ave., Richard Porter, M&M Roofing, roofing permit

■ 118 Westchester St., Gwen Odom McVicker, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit

■ 1300 Epley St., Jetta Koch Westerholm, D&J Roofing, roofing permit

■ 3006 Ford Chapel Road, Julius and Dashawnna Patton, accessory building, $60

■ 2 Columbia Court, Terry A. Lea, D&J Roofing, roofing permit

■ 802 Jordan, Hollingsworth Family Revocable, D&J Roofing, roofing permit

■ 814 Augusta Drive, Philip H. Campbell, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit

■ 715 Hoskins Ave., Mariano Castro Suarez, roofing permit

■ 2106 Palmore Road, Lynda G. Holmes, Bob Bowman, roofing permit

Other

■ 4001 S. Medford Drive 300, Hannah’s Refrigeration, any permit not listed, $5,000

■ 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin Mall, Pax Sun Inc., any permit not listed, $50