Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 23-30, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 1912 Kurth Drive, American Echem Inc., Berry & Clay Inc., new commercial building
New residential
■ 111 Southern Hills Drive, NP Enterprises Investments, new single-family home
■ 404 Saddle Trail Drive, Hart Development Ltd., S Y Distinctive Homes Inc., new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 504 W. Frank Ave., Red Cross, Dream Homes & Drafting, roofing permit
■ 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Humane Society of Angelina County, Stacey Scoggins, accessory building, $60
Residential repair and addition
■ 1013 Ross Ave., Richard Porter, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 118 Westchester St., Gwen Odom McVicker, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1300 Epley St., Jetta Koch Westerholm, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 3006 Ford Chapel Road, Julius and Dashawnna Patton, accessory building, $60
■ 2 Columbia Court, Terry A. Lea, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 802 Jordan, Hollingsworth Family Revocable, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 814 Augusta Drive, Philip H. Campbell, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 715 Hoskins Ave., Mariano Castro Suarez, roofing permit
■ 2106 Palmore Road, Lynda G. Holmes, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
Other
■ 4001 S. Medford Drive 300, Hannah’s Refrigeration, any permit not listed, $5,000
■ 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin Mall, Pax Sun Inc., any permit not listed, $50
