Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 16-23, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 1102 S. John Redditt Drive, Sub Holdings LLC, Capital B Contractors LLC, new commercial building
New residential
■ 106 Riviera Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 211 E. Shepherd Ave., J.S. Moore Building, Moore Building Associates, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 606 Hoskins Ave., Tomas Berumen and Argelia Falcon, residential remodel
■ 1702 Jana Drive, Angel Andro, accessory building
Other
■1402 Houston St., Danny C. Sanches, Moxie Plumbing Contractors, any permit not listed, $5,000
■ 5101 S. Chestnut St., any permit not listed (clearing land), $5,000
