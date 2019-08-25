Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 16-23, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.

———

New commercial

■ 1102 S. John Redditt Drive, Sub Holdings LLC, Capital B Contractors LLC, new commercial building

New residential

■ 106 Riviera Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home

Commercial repair and addition

■ 211 E. Shepherd Ave., J.S. Moore Building, Moore Building Associates, commercial remodel

Residential repair and addition

■ 606 Hoskins Ave., Tomas Berumen and Argelia Falcon, residential remodel

■ 1702 Jana Drive, Angel Andro, accessory building

Other

■1402 Houston St., Danny C. Sanches, Moxie Plumbing Contractors, any permit not listed, $5,000

■ 5101 S. Chestnut St., any permit not listed (clearing land), $5,000