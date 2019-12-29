Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Dec. 20-27, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New residential
■ 408 Church St., Elm Texas Properties LLC, Eric Warren Construction LLC, new single-family home
■ 1016 Kornegay Ave., Eric Warren Construction LLC, new single-family home
■ 1018 Kornegay Ave., Eric Warren Construction LLC, new single-family home
■ 3210 Edwards St., Donald R. Brooks, Stricklen Homes LLC, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 212 S. Garvan St., Church of Living God, Around the House Services, commercial remodel
■ 113 Gaslight Blvd., John D. Stover, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit
■ 200 N. Third St., William D. Winston, Haynes Construction, commercial remodel
■ 102 Cotton Square, Kurth Memorial Library, America’s Best Contractor, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 604 Spring St., Hunter Kelsey of Texas LLC, P&I Electric Const. Inc., residential remodel
■ 114 Wilma St., Mossie Matthews, roofing permit
■ 3404 Nerren Ave., Mario Lujan and Maria A. Ramirez, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
Other
■ 1305 Briarwood Drive, Armando Ibarra Vargas, any permit not listed
