Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Feb. 21-28, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New residential
■ 2208 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
■ 709 Locke St. A, Abel Vargas, new residential (duplex)
■ 709 Locke St. B, Abel Vargas, new residential (duplex)
■ 209 Brentwood Drive, Dixon Construction, new single-family home
■ 805 S. First St., David H. Hicks, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
■ 104 Glass Ave., Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 402 Zoo Circle, City of Lufkin, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 1504 Cherry Hill Drive, Sheridan and Jessica Clark, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building
■ 1407 Epley St., Mario Daniel Gallegos, accessory building
■ 105 Summerset Drive, Regina McNeal, America’s Best Contractor, roofing permit
■ 803 Brentwood Drive, Ann Ericson Colwell, Louie Short, accessory building
■ 710 James Ave., Charley and Barbara Unsell, accessory building
■ 501 Cunningham Drive, Kathryn Braden, A Living Trust, Larry Jordan, roofing permit
■ 2021 E. Lufkin Ave., Jason and Keri Dickerson, All Season Roofing, roofing permit
■ 401 August Lane, Stephanie Kay Slemmons Cole, C&K Construction LLC, residential remodel
■ 2412 Old Mill Road, Jacob Raymond Vargas, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building
■ 1710 Cain St., Doris D. Durham, Ecker Remodeling, roofing permit
■ 2005 Denver Ave., Alma Leticia Orta, accessory building
Other
■ 522 S. Chestnut St., Dolgen Crop No. 00692, Powerhouse Retail Services, any permit not listed
■ 903 Rushwood Drive, Shaun Butler, any permit not listed
■ 702 Southwood Drive, S.S. MAA Laxmi Inc., Om Jee Investments Inc., any permit not listed
■ 2404 E. Denman Ave., Zoe Realty Investment Group, Odom Electric, any permit not listed (electrical trade)
