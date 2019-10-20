Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Oct. 11-18, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 601 E. Lufkin Ave., Joe F. Smith and SW, Cypress Project Solutions, new commercial building
New residential
■ 123 E. Kerr Ave., Bank of New York Trustee, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
■ 125 E. Kerr Ave., Bank of New York Trustee, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 1813 Tulane Drive, Noble Tulane LLC, EIB Contractors, commercial remodel
■ 1300 S. First St., First Christian Church, Alegria-Pinto Construction LLC, roofing permit
■ 1313 S. John Redditt Drive, Jaime Blevins Hensley, Armando’s Plaster Stucco, roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 1309 Helen St., Francisco and Ana Fajardo, accessory building
■ 108 Autumn Lane, Douglas A. Wilson, accessory building
■ 2107 Homewood Drive, Ignacio Cuarenta, accessory building
■ 902 Abby Road, Leonora and Henry Floyd Smith Jr., accessory building
Other
■ 421 E. Laurel Ave. 21, William C. Royle, Strickland’s Plumbing, any permit not listed (plumbing trade)
■ 103 N. Chestnut St., Durham’s Radiator Inc., Alexander Electric, any permit not listed (electrical trade)
