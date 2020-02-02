Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Jan. 24-31, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New commercial
■ 1302 N. John Redditt Drive, BTH Investments Ltd., WFO Recycling LLC, new commercial building
New residential
■ 410 Church St., Eric Warren Construction LLC, new single-family home
■ 300 E. Shepherd Ave., City of Lufkin, to be determined, new single-family home
■ 203 South Bend Drive, Alvin and Shyla Tiu, Daniel Barrera, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 207 N. John Redditt Drive, Broya Properties LLC, NP Enterprises Investments, any permit not listed
■ 401 Gaslight Blvd., Pregnancy Help Center, The Roofing Company
■ 103 N. Chestnut St., Durham’s Radiator Inc., Murray & Murray Construction LLC, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 3300 Lotus Lane 85, John Urbin, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 222 New Bethel Road, Andrew Rice, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 1415 Feagin Drive, Rafael and Migdali Pena, accessory building
■ 108 Honeysuckle Court, Jeffrey and Tracy Hanks, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit
■ 1806 E. Denman Ave., 1806 E. Denman LLC, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1401 Robinwood Drive, Hamilton Family Trust, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 2505 S. John Redditt Drive, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1012 E. Denman Ave., Stephen and Tamara Lewis, Abel Flores, roofing permit
■ 216 Broaddus St., Charles Williams, residential remodel
■ 702 Janeway Ave., Alejandro Solis & Lozano, residential remodel
Other
■ 106 S. Bynum St., B.D. Rhodes, Morton Plumbing, any permit not listed
