Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Dec. 13-20, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
Commercial repair and addition
■ 3000 S. First St., JMA & MLD Deer Cross Ltd., R K Builders, Inc., commercial remodel
■ 401 N. Timberland Drive, Nu Way Oil Co., Zain’s Construction, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 703 Hackney Ave., Walter C. Levine Jr., accessory building
■ 2100 Tulane Drive, Walter Dixon and Deborah Shanks, Campbells Portable Building, accessory building
■ 105 Judith, Christan Lopez, residential remodel
■ 101 Saddle Ridge Drive, Joseph P. Ostrihon, accessory building
■ 821 Kiln Ave., John M. Harkins, Renfro Construction, roofing permit
■ 609 Sunset Blvd., Albertina Pantoja, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 1503 Robinhood Lane, Dorsey F. Parker, roofing permit
■ 1001 Skeetwood Drive, Jarrod and Katie Webb, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1002 Southwood Drive, Robert Stanley Potts Jr., ASAP Roofing & Construction, roofing permit
Other
■ 3500 N. John Redditt Drive, Bottling Group LLC, Lindley Electric, any permit not listed
■ 215 Colonial Hill Drive, David Frankens, Saicam Electric, any permit not listed
■ 101, 102 and 103 Parkview Circle A, Lufkin Parkview Apartments, Winston Land & Cattle, any permit not listed (three separate permits)
■ 104 and 105 Parkview Circle, Lufkin Parkview Apartments, Winston Land & Cattle, any permit not listed (two separate permits)
■ 2510 W. Frank Ave., First Bank & Trust East Texas, Pro Electric, any permit not listed ■ 8 Columbia Court, Windell and Linda Thomason, David White, any permit not listed
