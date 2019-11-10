Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Nov. 1-8, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
Commercial repair and addition
■ 3200 S. Medford Drive, First Pentecostal Church, C.M. Philp Stone Mason, accessory building
Residential repair and addition
■ 1020 Morningside Drive, David Michael Key and Blackburn, Deep East Texas Roofing, roofing permit
■ 3212 Edwards St., Carlos and Perla Chacon, residential remodel
■ 2204 Atkinson Drive, Cindy Elaine Gardner, Carl Singleton, roofing permit
■ 907 Circle Drive, Joe V. Black, Carl Singleton, roofing permit
■ 814 S. First St., Steven M. Gandy, David Lawrence (Ryan), roofing permit
■ 402 S. Bynum St., E.G. Pittman, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 1307 Atkinson Drive, Barbara and Robert F. Ferguson, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1310 Houston St., W.W. Ashton, Williams Contracting, roofing permit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.