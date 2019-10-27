Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Oct. 18-25, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 5702 Lotus Lane, Oncor Electric Delivery Co., Timberline Constructors Inc., new commercial building
■ 601 E. Lufkin Ave., Joe F. Smith & SW, Cypress Project Solutions, new commercial building
New residential
■ 113 Sand Hills Drive, Sabine Investment Co., Southern Home Builders, new single-family home
■ 2204 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
■ 123 E. Kerr Ave., Bank of New York Trustee, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
■ 125 E. Kerry Ave., Bank of New York Trustee, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
■ 2406 Old Union Road, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 1313 S. John Redditt Drive, Jaime Blevins Hensley, Armando’s Plaster Stucco, roofing permit
■ 900 Crown Colony Drive, Crown Colony Country, Robert Patton, commercial remodel
■ 2118 Lowry St., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit
■ 4718 Ellen Trout Drive, Wayne Cherry, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 902 Abby Road, Leonora and Henry Floyd Smith Jr., accessory building
■ 1902 Old Mill Road, Maria T. Flores, roofing permit
■ 2210 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, accessory building
■ 104 Woodmont Drive, Williams Electric, residential remodel
■ 213 Oak Hollow St., Mollie Ruth Colwell, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1005 Persimmon Ave., Aide Perez, accessory building
■ 1511 Woodberry Drive, Randall P. Innerarity, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1016 Annette St., Abe L. Langford, Gonzalez Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1311 Brook Hollow Drive, Winston Land & Cattle I Ltd., Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 1409 Sue Drive, Rodger D. Grimes, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 411 E. Bremond Ave., Hilda G. Ramirez, accessory building
■ 1604 Pershing Ave., CDP Properties LLC, NP Enterprises Investments, roofing permit
■ 503 Walters St., Vincente Moreno, accessory building
■ 2910 Paul Ave., Guillermo Wheeler Jr. & Chavez, accessory building
Other
■ 3102 S. John Redditt Drive, Gugar Family 2 Ltd., TJ Mexicajun Food Concepts Inc., any permit not listed
■ 108 Parkview Circle, Lufkin Parkview Apts., Winston Land & Cattle, any permit not listed
■ 915 Kiln Ave., Service Datsun Inc., Falcon Properties, any permit not listed
