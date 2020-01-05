Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
Commercial repair and addition
■ 110 W. Burke Ave., William E. Barrett and Jarrod Hennigan, accessory building
Residential repair and addition
■ 506 Whitehouse Drive, Joshua Dillon Hearne, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 712 McHale St., Jose and Aurelia Chavez, roofing permit
■ 123 Westchester St., Jan S. Viet, Dixon Construction, residential remodel
■ 219 E. Rhodes Ave., Mark and Genna Smith, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 2505 S. John Redditt Drive, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
Other
■ 103 N. Chestnut St., Durham’s Radiator Inc., Strickland’s Plumbing, any permit not listed (HVAC trade)
■ 1104 S. Raguet St., Juan Antonio Ramirez, any permit not listed
■ 2402 Hanks St., Antonia Badillo, Action Service Center, any permit not listed (HVAC trade)
