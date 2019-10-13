Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Oct. 4-11, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New residential
■ 1503 Juniper Lane, JCB Builders, new single-family home
■ 803 Pierce St., Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
Residential repair and addition
■ 506 Hickory Hill Drive, Callie Michelle Tatum, Our Ambition Ltd., roofing permit
■ 301 Fuller Springs Drive, Roy and Floy Griffey, roofing permit
■ 319 E. Groesbeck Ave., Rosa and Juan Buruca, roofing permit
■ 102 Cordelia St., Billy C. Morgan, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1 Quail Hollow Circle, Yale and Suzan Lary, Double K Construction & Design, residential remodel
■ 1214 Wildbriar Drive, Don Michael Campbell, residential remodel
■ 1309 Helen St., Francisco and Ana Fajardo, accessory building
■ 108 Autumn Lane, Douglas A. Wilson, accessory building
Other
■ 1015 1/2 N. First St., Kiritkumar R. Patel, Eugene Morrison, any permit not listed
■ 3103 E. Denman Ave., Parimal A. Patel, James L. Covington, any permit not listed
■ 311 Scarborough St., Sellestine Collins, any permit not listed
■ 3605 Edwards St., Jimmy L. Carnes, Cavanaugh Electric, any permit not listed (electrical trade)
■ 1122 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin Subway Inc., Truss & Son Plumbing, any permit not listed
■ 109 Parkview Circle, Dexter C. Satterwhite Jr., Winston Land & Cattle, any permit not listed
■ 421 E. Laurel Ave. 21, William C. Royle, Stickland’s Plumbing, any permit not listed (plumbing trade)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.