Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Quenton Dnard Deason, 49, and Janet Marie Ray, 22
■ Daniel Martinez, 33, and Anna Claudett Martinez, 33
■ Roy David O’Quinn, 36, and Kristen Rachelle Simoneaux, 30
■ Robert Wayne Mooney, 33, and Karen Janette Mooney, 43
■ Donovan Dion Shepherd, 42, and Melissa Deshae Benjamin, 36
■ Travis Ray Elliott, 38, and Keisha Lurene Madden, 42
■ Cordarious Dion Williams, 31, and Domique Lajamion Doggett, 33
■ Gerardo Rangel-Medina, 33, and Normal Licia Garcia, 24
■ Daniel Ross Cassity, 49, and Sarah Joy Johnson, 40
■ Justin Dean McMahon, 34, and Elizabeth Scarlett Sabo, 33
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Dustin Banks and Ashley Kelley
■ Johnathan Lee Summers and Tabitha Leann Summers
■ Nancy Martin and Jimmy B. Martin Jr.
■ Rebecca Dawn Osburne and Michael Allen Osburne
■ Russell Wayne Ash and Debra Joyce Johnson Ash
■ Jennifer Renee Mullan and Corey Dee Mullan
■ Andy McCollum and Courtney McCollum
■ Cody Dean Dye and Jade Blythe Dye
■ Stephanie Marie Chambliss and Stephen Keith Chambliss
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Winston K. Rainwater
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Howard Wayne Adams II
■ Discovery Bank v. Latearria O. Hendron
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Lonnie C. Fisher
■ ■ ■
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Kaula Smith and Reginald Harper v. Cintas Corporation and Christopher L. Akers
■ Climmie Ann Nash v. Jaime Michele Smith
■ Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shanice Hulett, Yasmine Hulett
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Amancio Beltran Jr., possession of marijuana, dismissed; unlawful carrying a weapon, one year probation, deferred
■ James Ray Cowart Jr., assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Marilyn Ann Dixon, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Lasheena Ester, accident involving damage to vehicle, seven days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Jeffrey Leassear, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Ernest Limbrick Jr., failure to identify, six months probation, deferred
■ James Patrick Malone, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ James Oppenhammer, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Phady Oak, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Michael Jose Powell Jr., reckless driving, one year probation, deferred
■ Abel Rodriguez, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Randall Leon Thames, obstructing highway passageway, two days jail, convicted
■ Jerry Franklin Wall, driving while license invalid, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Vienna Perry Williams, theft, one day jail, convicted
■ ■ ■
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Curtis Dean Wilson, driving while intoxicated, eight years prison, probation revoked
■ David Kyle Murray, credit or debit card abuse, community supervision
■ Sun Lacree Butler, three counts of abandoning/endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance two years state jail, probation revocation; evading arrest with vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, seven years prison, convicted
■ Lane Dale Worry, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Dalton Blake Lilley, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years prison, convicted; tampering/fabricating physical evidence, five years prison, convicted
■ Toby Allan Widmann Jr., five counts of indecency with a child — sexual contact, dismissed; aggravated sexual assault of a child, eight years prison, convicted
■ Robert Wade Cates, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight years probation, deferred
■ Michael Lance Richard, possession of marijuana, five years probation, deferred
■ Darione Ty’mone Alexander, evading arrest, six months state jail, convicted
■ Nicholas Maxwell Downie, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months jail, convicted
■ Stephanie Lynn Nash, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four years probation, convicted
■ Jaquinton Rechad Shepherd, evading arrest, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Vienna Perry Williams, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Ronnie Glenn Robinson, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest, one year state jail, convicted
■ Walter James Pederson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
Casey Marquis Adams, forgery of governmental instrument/money, two years prison, convicted
