Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Quenton Dnard Deason, 49, and Janet Marie Ray, 22

■ Daniel Martinez, 33, and Anna Claudett Martinez, 33

■ Roy David O’Quinn, 36, and Kristen Rachelle Simoneaux, 30

■ Robert Wayne Mooney, 33, and Karen Janette Mooney, 43

■ Donovan Dion Shepherd, 42, and Melissa Deshae Benjamin, 36

■ Travis Ray Elliott, 38, and Keisha Lurene Madden, 42

■ Cordarious Dion Williams, 31, and Domique Lajamion Doggett, 33

■ Gerardo Rangel-Medina, 33, and Normal Licia Garcia, 24

■ Daniel Ross Cassity, 49, and Sarah Joy Johnson, 40

■ Justin Dean McMahon, 34, and Elizabeth Scarlett Sabo, 33

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Dustin Banks and Ashley Kelley

■ Johnathan Lee Summers and Tabitha Leann Summers

■ Nancy Martin and Jimmy B. Martin Jr.

■ Rebecca Dawn Osburne and Michael Allen Osburne

■ Russell Wayne Ash and Debra Joyce Johnson Ash

■ Jennifer Renee Mullan and Corey Dee Mullan

■ Andy McCollum and Courtney McCollum

■ Cody Dean Dye and Jade Blythe Dye

■ Stephanie Marie Chambliss and Stephen Keith Chambliss

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Winston K. Rainwater

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Howard Wayne Adams II

■ Discovery Bank v. Latearria O. Hendron

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Lonnie C. Fisher

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Kaula Smith and Reginald Harper v. Cintas Corporation and Christopher L. Akers

■ Climmie Ann Nash v. Jaime Michele Smith

■ Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shanice Hulett, Yasmine Hulett

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Amancio Beltran Jr., possession of marijuana, dismissed; unlawful carrying a weapon, one year probation, deferred

■ James Ray Cowart Jr., assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Marilyn Ann Dixon, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Lasheena Ester, accident involving damage to vehicle, seven days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Jeffrey Leassear, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Ernest Limbrick Jr., failure to identify, six months probation, deferred

■ James Patrick Malone, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ James Oppenhammer, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Phady Oak, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, dismissed

■ Michael Jose Powell Jr., reckless driving, one year probation, deferred

■ Abel Rodriguez, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Randall Leon Thames, obstructing highway passageway, two days jail, convicted

■ Jerry Franklin Wall, driving while license invalid, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Vienna Perry Williams, theft, one day jail, convicted

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Curtis Dean Wilson, driving while intoxicated, eight years prison, probation revoked

■ David Kyle Murray, credit or debit card abuse, community supervision

■ Sun Lacree Butler, three counts of abandoning/endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance two years state jail, probation revocation; evading arrest with vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, seven years prison, convicted

■ Lane Dale Worry, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted

■ Dalton Blake Lilley, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years prison, convicted; tampering/fabricating physical evidence, five years prison, convicted

■ Toby Allan Widmann Jr., five counts of indecency with a child — sexual contact, dismissed; aggravated sexual assault of a child, eight years prison, convicted

■ Robert Wade Cates, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight years probation, deferred

■ Michael Lance Richard, possession of marijuana, five years probation, deferred

■ Darione Ty’mone Alexander, evading arrest, six months state jail, convicted

■ Nicholas Maxwell Downie, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months jail, convicted

■ Stephanie Lynn Nash, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four years probation, convicted

■ Jaquinton Rechad Shepherd, evading arrest, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Vienna Perry Williams, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred

■ Ronnie Glenn Robinson, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest, one year state jail, convicted

■ Walter James Pederson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

Casey Marquis Adams, forgery of governmental instrument/money, two years prison, convicted