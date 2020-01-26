Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Dakota Lane Burrous, 23, and Bandilynn Dawn Michael, 18
■ Robert Charles Nichols, 61, and Debbie Lynn Carter, 59
■ Ricky Wayne McBride, 45, and Kimberly Ann Clark, 31
■ Daniel Earl Wyatt, 35, and Christina Yvette Hughes, 35
■ Trent Nathanael Hassell, 25, and Charlene Elizabeth Ratliff, 24
■ Antonio Balderas, 45, and Erica Vanessa Landeros, 34
■ Christopher Michael Davis, 33, and Melody Mendes Henson, 36
■ Jacob Bradley Chapel, 21, and Madison Keely Rhodes, 21
■ Joshua James Joe Brimer, 37, and Ashley Nicole Hammer, 26
■ Larry Wayne Carter, 53, and Hilliary Kilpatrick, 41
■ Pablo Solis, 26, and Victoria Maria Vargas, 27
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Sapphire G. Carter and Tommy Gene Maxie
■ Ralph Edward Hendricks Jr. and Jessica Hendricks
■ Jose Zamora and Veronica Zamora
■ N.D.B. and S.A.B.
■ Jessica Marie Hyde and Hawann Xavier Hyde
■ Mindy Tovar and Juan Tovar
■ K.N.W. and M.K.D.
■ Paula Christine Stephens and Brian Earl Stephens
■ M.D. and C.D.
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ TD Bank USA, NA v. Lindsey Dunn
■ Texas Timberjack Inc. v. Brett Fenley and Thomas Fenley
■ Cascade Capital LLC assignee v. Harold Cherry
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina district courts:
■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Monica Escobedo
■ HS Financial Group LLC v. April Lee
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Steven Dewayne Adams, theft, 30 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Gregory Marquelle Christian, assault, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Kelli Shealynn Collins, resisting arrest, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Andrew Kevin Cortes, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Daniel Keith Fuselier, harassment, one year probation, convicted
■ Heather Diann Graham, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Michael Andrew Hughes, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Reginald Buard Jones, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted; failure to identify, dismissed
■ Christopher Matthew Lucas, failure to identify, convicted
■ Bufford William Maddux, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Alexis Nicole Oluwo, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Fabian A. Plascencia-Jimenez, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred
■ Adolfo Reyes, possession of marijuana, nine months probation, deferred
■ Fabian Rojo, speeding, 120 days probation, deferred
■ Donna Jo Stanley, assault/family violence, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Robert Lee Tarver, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ Ali Jamoen Verrett, evading arrest, dismissed
■ Debra Wilson, motion to revoke probation, dismissed
■ Tracy Lavance Jenkins, assault, 90 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Kenneth Wayne Cassells Jr., felon in possession of firearm, six years prison, probation revoked; theft, six years probation, convicted
■ Gregory Lynn Clifton, unauthorized insurance, community supervision
■ Gloria Glover, burglary of habitation intending other felony, dismissed
■ Reagan Horton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 28 years prison, convicted; three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison, convicted; deadly conduct, burglary of building, five years prison, convicted
■ Scott Heinen, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), eight years probation, deferred
■ Ulises Juarez Pina, possession of a controlled substance, three years prison, convicted
■ Cyler Lynn Ross, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, four years probation, deferred
■ Rachel Armstrong Jackson, driving while intoxicated, five years probation, convicted
■ Jessie Austin Lee, evading arrest, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Charles Leon McBride, unauthorized use of vehicle, other
