Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Dakota Lane Burrous, 23, and Bandilynn Dawn Michael, 18

■ Robert Charles Nichols, 61, and Debbie Lynn Carter, 59

■ Ricky Wayne McBride, 45, and Kimberly Ann Clark, 31

■ Daniel Earl Wyatt, 35, and Christina Yvette Hughes, 35

■ Trent Nathanael Hassell, 25, and Charlene Elizabeth Ratliff, 24

■ Antonio Balderas, 45, and Erica Vanessa Landeros, 34

■ Christopher Michael Davis, 33, and Melody Mendes Henson, 36

■ Jacob Bradley Chapel, 21, and Madison Keely Rhodes, 21

■ Joshua James Joe Brimer, 37, and Ashley Nicole Hammer, 26

■ Larry Wayne Carter, 53, and Hilliary Kilpatrick, 41

■ Pablo Solis, 26, and Victoria Maria Vargas, 27

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Sapphire G. Carter and Tommy Gene Maxie

■ Ralph Edward Hendricks Jr. and Jessica Hendricks

■ Jose Zamora and Veronica Zamora

■ N.D.B. and S.A.B.

■ Jessica Marie Hyde and Hawann Xavier Hyde

■ Mindy Tovar and Juan Tovar

■ K.N.W. and M.K.D.

■ Paula Christine Stephens and Brian Earl Stephens

■ M.D. and C.D.

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ TD Bank USA, NA v. Lindsey Dunn

■ Texas Timberjack Inc. v. Brett Fenley and Thomas Fenley

■ Cascade Capital LLC assignee v. Harold Cherry

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina district courts:

■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Monica Escobedo

■ HS Financial Group LLC v. April Lee

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Steven Dewayne Adams, theft, 30 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, possession of marijuana, convicted

■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Gregory Marquelle Christian, assault, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Kelli Shealynn Collins, resisting arrest, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Andrew Kevin Cortes, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Daniel Keith Fuselier, harassment, one year probation, convicted

■ Heather Diann Graham, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ Michael Andrew Hughes, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Reginald Buard Jones, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted; failure to identify, dismissed

■ Christopher Matthew Lucas, failure to identify, convicted

■ Bufford William Maddux, driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Alexis Nicole Oluwo, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Fabian A. Plascencia-Jimenez, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred

■ Adolfo Reyes, possession of marijuana, nine months probation, deferred

■ Fabian Rojo, speeding, 120 days probation, deferred

■ Donna Jo Stanley, assault/family violence, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Robert Lee Tarver, possession of marijuana, convicted

■ Ali Jamoen Verrett, evading arrest, dismissed

■ Debra Wilson, motion to revoke probation, dismissed

■ Tracy Lavance Jenkins, assault, 90 days jail, probation revoked

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Kenneth Wayne Cassells Jr., felon in possession of firearm, six years prison, probation revoked; theft, six years probation, convicted

■ Gregory Lynn Clifton, unauthorized insurance, community supervision

■ Gloria Glover, burglary of habitation intending other felony, dismissed

■ Reagan Horton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 28 years prison, convicted; three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison, convicted; deadly conduct, burglary of building, five years prison, convicted

■ Scott Heinen, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), eight years probation, deferred

■ Ulises Juarez Pina, possession of a controlled substance, three years prison, convicted

■ Cyler Lynn Ross, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, four years probation, deferred

■ Rachel Armstrong Jackson, driving while intoxicated, five years probation, convicted

■ Jessie Austin Lee, evading arrest, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Charles Leon McBride, unauthorized use of vehicle, other