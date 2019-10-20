Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Michael Beau Bryan, 27, and Hayle Bryanna Garner, 27

■ Zachary Maclellan Mummey, 21, and Ashley Mae Vonder Heyden, 21

■ Zachary Chad McGee-Moody, 28, and Madison Delane Tucker, 25

■ Justin Paul Durio, 31, and Leah Paige Prado, 26

■ Ryan Andrew Platt, 26, and Sasha Gabrielle Havard, 28

■ Virgil James Lewis, 50, and Carmel Mitchelle Foster, 46

■ Mathew Wayne Rodgers, 27, and Rebekah Elizabeth Johnson, 25

■ Caleb Ryan Toll, 22, and Ashley Deanne Perkins, 20

■ Calen Jace Morehead, 27, and Kaytlyn Skye McMillon, 25

■ Amanda Hope Jones, 52, and Francisco Ramirez Vaquera, 47

■ Billy Joe Kervin, 29, and Belinda Michelle Buttler, 27

■ Hunter Kenneth Anderson, 27, and Habibata Sanfo, 30

■ Michael John Rimsky, 37, and Deidra Ware James, 38

■ Elston Howard Shelton, 58, and Peggy Jo Gilder, 49

■ Jason Storm Lee, 24, and Amber Nichole Griffith, 21

■ Cory Don Mayo, 28, and Meagan Karissa Nunn, 23

■ Henry Stuart Tobar, 29, and Macie Elizabeth Quick, 25

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Krysta Stancomb and Donald Stancomb

■ Blake Wyatt Smith and Deana Loren Averett Smith

■ Zachary Ryan Nick and Chelsae Lynn Nick

■ Rachel Marie McCelvey and Vernon Lee McCelvey

■ Charlette Charyse Wallace and Rodney Gayle Wallace

■ Rebecca Jean Brock and Alfred Jason Brock

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Discover Bank v. Sergio Barajas

■ ECCO 2018TX1 v. Charles Freeman

■ Bridgecrest Acceptance Corp as Servicer v. Tamisha Smiley

■ United Rentals (North America) Inc. v. Longhorn Mulching Inc. and James E. Pyle

■ Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. John Veriato

■ Unfund CCR LLC v. Lynn Douglas

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ John McDaniel & Kara Michelle Chambliss v. Adolfo Mejia ET AL

■ Ozark Rentals & Investments II LLC v. Jamie Nofsinger

■ American Express National Bank v. Ursula Reed AKA U. Darla Reed

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Ruben Devon Black, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Kwanna Christopher, theft, one year probation, deferred

■ Terry Wayne Colbert, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred

■ Jerald Cooper, driving while license invalid, 15 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Skyler Angel Cravo, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Laronda Denum, criminal trespass, dismissed

■ Anita Marie Dixon, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Patrick Arnold Flores, assault, one year probation, deferred

■ Lakeshia Inez Garner, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Debra Knoll, theft, six months probation, deferred; possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Kelvin O. Madison, possession of marijuana, dismissed; accident involving damaged to vehicle, nine months probation, deferred

■ Jolene Mathews, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted; possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed

■ Tremayne A. McMillian, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Charles Christopher Mosley, theft, one year probation, deferred

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Mark Edwards, misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property, community supervision

■ Shawn Austin Suggs, forgery of a financial instrument, nine months state jail, convicted

■ Jose Luis Alvarez, evading arrest with vehicle, dismissed

■ Giora Nikkaran, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, dismissed

■ Andre Montrel Woods, murder, life in prison, convicted

■ Daniel Leeland Adams, three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, 18 months state jail, convicted

■ Jody Kevin Wilson, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, in a drug free zone, five years probation

■ William Wagner V, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed

■ Johnathon Marcus Temple, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Zorcorey Dante Grimes, aggravated assault against a public servant, dismissed; unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years prison, convicted

■ Lee Arthur Thomas, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, convicted

■ Daniel Leeland Adams, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 18 months state jail, convicted

■ Jody Kevin Wilson, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, five years prison, convicted