Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Michael Beau Bryan, 27, and Hayle Bryanna Garner, 27
■ Zachary Maclellan Mummey, 21, and Ashley Mae Vonder Heyden, 21
■ Zachary Chad McGee-Moody, 28, and Madison Delane Tucker, 25
■ Justin Paul Durio, 31, and Leah Paige Prado, 26
■ Ryan Andrew Platt, 26, and Sasha Gabrielle Havard, 28
■ Virgil James Lewis, 50, and Carmel Mitchelle Foster, 46
■ Mathew Wayne Rodgers, 27, and Rebekah Elizabeth Johnson, 25
■ Caleb Ryan Toll, 22, and Ashley Deanne Perkins, 20
■ Calen Jace Morehead, 27, and Kaytlyn Skye McMillon, 25
■ Amanda Hope Jones, 52, and Francisco Ramirez Vaquera, 47
■ Billy Joe Kervin, 29, and Belinda Michelle Buttler, 27
■ Hunter Kenneth Anderson, 27, and Habibata Sanfo, 30
■ Michael John Rimsky, 37, and Deidra Ware James, 38
■ Elston Howard Shelton, 58, and Peggy Jo Gilder, 49
■ Jason Storm Lee, 24, and Amber Nichole Griffith, 21
■ Cory Don Mayo, 28, and Meagan Karissa Nunn, 23
■ Henry Stuart Tobar, 29, and Macie Elizabeth Quick, 25
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Krysta Stancomb and Donald Stancomb
■ Blake Wyatt Smith and Deana Loren Averett Smith
■ Zachary Ryan Nick and Chelsae Lynn Nick
■ Rachel Marie McCelvey and Vernon Lee McCelvey
■ Charlette Charyse Wallace and Rodney Gayle Wallace
■ Rebecca Jean Brock and Alfred Jason Brock
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Discover Bank v. Sergio Barajas
■ ECCO 2018TX1 v. Charles Freeman
■ Bridgecrest Acceptance Corp as Servicer v. Tamisha Smiley
■ United Rentals (North America) Inc. v. Longhorn Mulching Inc. and James E. Pyle
■ Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. John Veriato
■ Unfund CCR LLC v. Lynn Douglas
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ John McDaniel & Kara Michelle Chambliss v. Adolfo Mejia ET AL
■ Ozark Rentals & Investments II LLC v. Jamie Nofsinger
■ American Express National Bank v. Ursula Reed AKA U. Darla Reed
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Ruben Devon Black, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Kwanna Christopher, theft, one year probation, deferred
■ Terry Wayne Colbert, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred
■ Jerald Cooper, driving while license invalid, 15 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Skyler Angel Cravo, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Laronda Denum, criminal trespass, dismissed
■ Anita Marie Dixon, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Patrick Arnold Flores, assault, one year probation, deferred
■ Lakeshia Inez Garner, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Debra Knoll, theft, six months probation, deferred; possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Kelvin O. Madison, possession of marijuana, dismissed; accident involving damaged to vehicle, nine months probation, deferred
■ Jolene Mathews, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted; possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed
■ Tremayne A. McMillian, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Charles Christopher Mosley, theft, one year probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Mark Edwards, misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property, community supervision
■ Shawn Austin Suggs, forgery of a financial instrument, nine months state jail, convicted
■ Jose Luis Alvarez, evading arrest with vehicle, dismissed
■ Giora Nikkaran, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, dismissed
■ Andre Montrel Woods, murder, life in prison, convicted
■ Daniel Leeland Adams, three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, 18 months state jail, convicted
■ Jody Kevin Wilson, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, in a drug free zone, five years probation
■ William Wagner V, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed
■ Johnathon Marcus Temple, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Zorcorey Dante Grimes, aggravated assault against a public servant, dismissed; unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years prison, convicted
■ Lee Arthur Thomas, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, convicted
■ Daniel Leeland Adams, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 18 months state jail, convicted
■ Jody Kevin Wilson, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, five years prison, convicted
