Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Heraldo Flores, 25, and Anallely Guevara, 27

■ Jorge Omar Villalobos Bonilla, 22, and Mayra Silva, 29

■ Tyrone Anttoine Davis, 27, and Starr Chrischeanda Rogers, 28

■ Dwight Daniel Gipson Jr., 29, aand Linette Monique Garza, 25

■ Ty Robert Glover, 21, and Porsche Kay Prather, 23

■ Mellissa Ann Choate, 53, and Eleanor Regina Mayfield, 53

■ Larry Wayne Bogan, 49, and Kimberley Shelaine Bryant, 30

■ Kerry Lynn Huitt, 49, and Tera Lynn Teal, 44

■ Dwayne Eddie Davis Jr., 34, and Eva Ann Sheldon, 19

■ Daniel Ray Adams Jr., 37, and Misty Michelle Roberson, 38

■ Mitchael Jason Starling, 46, and Heather Wheeler Walker, 42

■ James Garet Collins, 36, and Kristie Raye Guilbeaux, 35

■ Sergio Javier Muniz, 36, and Rachelle Ann Aber, 25

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Mark Franks and Charly Marie Peek Franks

■ Linda Bronson and David Bronson

■ Santeria Simone Mosley and Xavier Deylowe Perkins

■ Evelyn Renee Parker and Dexter Jaron Parker

■ Kristi Nicole Robinson and Benny Robinson III

■ Meagan Keely and Shon Keely

■ Casidi Cheyenne Moore and Caitlyn Dawn Cross

■ Carrie Renee Flowers and Marki Jerleigh Flowers

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Piney Wood Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Dalton Evett, Denise Evett

■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Eric Harper

■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Luzene Gray Jr.

■ Allstate Insurance Company as subrogee of James George v. Clark Construction of Texas Inc.

■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Jalesia Walker and Alan Johnson

■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Robyn D. Sanford

■ OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Chad Crawford

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Kristalee Ann Himel v. Ian Avery Taylor

■ FCG Motorholdings Co. v. Allison Bennefield

■ Mary Fleniken v. Flora Avant

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Daniel Leeland Adams, driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Cornelio Leyva Agripino, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Kristen Mae-Marie Burns, unlawfully carrying a weapon, one year probation, deferred

■ Marcus Ellis Cannon, possession of marijuana, convicted

■ Richard Scott Cordray, driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Anthony Howard Garris Jr., leaving a child in a vehicle

■ Elton L. Gibson Jr., failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Gregory Clinton Hedrick, theft by check, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Tommy Glen Hollingsworth Jr., possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Christopher Nathan Howell, criminal trespass, three days jail, convicted; theft, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Sananda Tredashia Johnson, criminal trespass, six months probation; failure to identify, dismissed

■ Samuel Dewayne Jones, possession of a controlled substance, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Melissa Kaye Lail, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Maria Koraida Lopez, resisting arrest, dismissed

■ Everado Luna, assault/family violence, one year probation, convicted

■ Michael McCulloch, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, one year probation, deferred

■ Tiffany M. Nicklos, theft by check, dismissed

■ Wendi Oshaughnessy, driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Brandon Lee Richard, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Jackie Lee Rogers, driving while license invalid, bail jumping and failure to appear, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Adrian Silvas, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Bonnie Marie Smith, possession of a controlled substance, two days jail, convicted

■ Ashton Tipps, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Ann Marie White, theft, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation; bail jumping and failure to appear, 10 days jail, convicted; possession of a dangerous drug, dismissed

■ Christopher Whittemore, assault/family violence, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Carlos Alberto Yam, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Misty Dawn Zinnecker, criminal trespass, three days jail, convicted

■ Irving Rosales Soto, criminal mischief, driving while license invalid, probation revoked

■ Ronnie Glenn Robinson, prohibited weapon, probation revoked

■ Caleb Womack, assault, probation revoked

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Joshua Alan Linton, burglary of habitation, shock probation

■ Elijah Jay Gardner, burglary of habitation, community supervision

■ Miguel Angel Diaz Sr., burglary of habitation intending other felony, community supervision

■ Christopher Whittemore, attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, dismissed

■ Jon Andrew Michad, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

■ Jennings Carroll Robertson, assault/family violence, 10 years probation, convicted