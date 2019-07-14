Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Heraldo Flores, 25, and Anallely Guevara, 27
■ Jorge Omar Villalobos Bonilla, 22, and Mayra Silva, 29
■ Tyrone Anttoine Davis, 27, and Starr Chrischeanda Rogers, 28
■ Dwight Daniel Gipson Jr., 29, aand Linette Monique Garza, 25
■ Ty Robert Glover, 21, and Porsche Kay Prather, 23
■ Mellissa Ann Choate, 53, and Eleanor Regina Mayfield, 53
■ Larry Wayne Bogan, 49, and Kimberley Shelaine Bryant, 30
■ Kerry Lynn Huitt, 49, and Tera Lynn Teal, 44
■ Dwayne Eddie Davis Jr., 34, and Eva Ann Sheldon, 19
■ Daniel Ray Adams Jr., 37, and Misty Michelle Roberson, 38
■ Mitchael Jason Starling, 46, and Heather Wheeler Walker, 42
■ James Garet Collins, 36, and Kristie Raye Guilbeaux, 35
■ Sergio Javier Muniz, 36, and Rachelle Ann Aber, 25
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Mark Franks and Charly Marie Peek Franks
■ Linda Bronson and David Bronson
■ Santeria Simone Mosley and Xavier Deylowe Perkins
■ Evelyn Renee Parker and Dexter Jaron Parker
■ Kristi Nicole Robinson and Benny Robinson III
■ Meagan Keely and Shon Keely
■ Casidi Cheyenne Moore and Caitlyn Dawn Cross
■ Carrie Renee Flowers and Marki Jerleigh Flowers
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Piney Wood Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Dalton Evett, Denise Evett
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Eric Harper
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Luzene Gray Jr.
■ Allstate Insurance Company as subrogee of James George v. Clark Construction of Texas Inc.
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Jalesia Walker and Alan Johnson
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Robyn D. Sanford
■ OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Chad Crawford
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Kristalee Ann Himel v. Ian Avery Taylor
■ FCG Motorholdings Co. v. Allison Bennefield
■ Mary Fleniken v. Flora Avant
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Daniel Leeland Adams, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Cornelio Leyva Agripino, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Kristen Mae-Marie Burns, unlawfully carrying a weapon, one year probation, deferred
■ Marcus Ellis Cannon, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ Richard Scott Cordray, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Anthony Howard Garris Jr., leaving a child in a vehicle
■ Elton L. Gibson Jr., failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Gregory Clinton Hedrick, theft by check, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Tommy Glen Hollingsworth Jr., possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Christopher Nathan Howell, criminal trespass, three days jail, convicted; theft, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Sananda Tredashia Johnson, criminal trespass, six months probation; failure to identify, dismissed
■ Samuel Dewayne Jones, possession of a controlled substance, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Melissa Kaye Lail, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Maria Koraida Lopez, resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Everado Luna, assault/family violence, one year probation, convicted
■ Michael McCulloch, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, one year probation, deferred
■ Tiffany M. Nicklos, theft by check, dismissed
■ Wendi Oshaughnessy, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Brandon Lee Richard, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Jackie Lee Rogers, driving while license invalid, bail jumping and failure to appear, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Adrian Silvas, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Bonnie Marie Smith, possession of a controlled substance, two days jail, convicted
■ Ashton Tipps, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Ann Marie White, theft, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation; bail jumping and failure to appear, 10 days jail, convicted; possession of a dangerous drug, dismissed
■ Christopher Whittemore, assault/family violence, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Carlos Alberto Yam, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Misty Dawn Zinnecker, criminal trespass, three days jail, convicted
■ Irving Rosales Soto, criminal mischief, driving while license invalid, probation revoked
■ Ronnie Glenn Robinson, prohibited weapon, probation revoked
■ Caleb Womack, assault, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Joshua Alan Linton, burglary of habitation, shock probation
■ Elijah Jay Gardner, burglary of habitation, community supervision
■ Miguel Angel Diaz Sr., burglary of habitation intending other felony, community supervision
■ Christopher Whittemore, attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, dismissed
■ Jon Andrew Michad, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Jennings Carroll Robertson, assault/family violence, 10 years probation, convicted
