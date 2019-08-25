Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Brandon Fulton Ferguson, 21, and Haley Anne Trevathan, 19
■ Tristin Ray Wood, 21, and Monica A. Mercado-Garcia, 27
■ Christopher Paul Gaona, 31, and Brittany Marshel Whitehead, 34
■ James Eddie Dunn, 48, and Paula Evelyn Green, 54
■ Bliss Sirlear Suah, 21, and Brittany Lashae Taylor, 22
■ Dakota Van Wilson, 28, and Cade Waylon Hopson, 18
■ Rusty Dewayne Skinner, 33, and Winter Puckett Oliver, 39
■ Paul Jefferson Brown, 24, and Courtney Leighann Martin, 23
■Caden Riley Bruton, 22, and Arica Anne Founds, 23
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Francisca Jacoba Anderson and Travis Anderson Jr.
■ Tyrin Francis Shepherd and Michael Wayne Shepherd
■Amanda Lee Swan Young and Thomas Martin Young II
■ Amiee M. Tullis and Jeffery G. Tullis
■ Edel Guzman and Elva Hernandez
■ James White and Jacqueline Reagan
■ R.G.C. and C.M.C.
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Discover Bank v. Connie S. Mullins
■ Discover Bank v. Scott E. Foxworth
■ Discover Bank v. Linda Carol Foley
■ Galaxy International Purchasing, LLC v. Michael W. Kuehl
■ Unifund CCR LLC v. Lynn L. Russell
■ The State of Texas v. Jerald Cooper, Principal, and Shanna Glawson D/B/A Angelina County Bail Bonds, Surety
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Zachary Hill v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
■ Name change of Keanu Colby Pleasant
■ Scott Haydin and Katie Haydin v. Rebecca Radke
■ Kendra Phillips, as next of friend of minor, K.L.H., individually and as heir of decedent Clinton Holman Jr. v. Kila L. Janes and Mendota Insurance Company
■ Fifth Third Bank v. Brenda Orr
■ Entegra Capital LLC v. Jose Gonzalez
■ Juan Linares on behalf of Jonathan Linares v. Jose De Jesus Flores-Rodriguez and Ruben Falcon
■ Name change of Oralia Maria Morales
■ Ricardo Ramirez-Deanda v. Ismael Terrazas Jr.
■In RE: The Azelle Denum Residuary Trust
■ Stanley Barton v. Christopher Rhodes, Celadon Trucking Services Inc., and Quality Companies LLC
■ The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A. as successor in the interest to all assigns of Bank One, National Association as trustee of the Greenoint Manufactured Housing Contract Trust, pass-through certificates series 2000-3 v. Charlotte Warren and or all occupants of 355 Garrison Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901
■ Wilmington Trust Company, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee of Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Trust 2005-A, by Ditech Financial LLC as servicer with delegated authority v. Don R. Lambert and all occupants
