Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Zachary Layne Moreno, 23, and Lucy Anette Garcia, 22
■ Joshua Wayne Bowden, 23, and Misty Dawn Rainwater, 23
■ Tryce Earl Adams, 20, and Tiffany Kylene Oldbury, 19
■ Frank Edward Larrea, 35, and Kayla Renee Williams, 28
■ Dakota Cecil Russell, 22, and Elizabeth Nichole Stanley, 24
■ Michael Shayne Brown, 57, and Aleshia Page, 55
■ Ruben Michael Robledo, 28, and Morgan Elizabeth Crain, 27
■ Dakoda Dillon Fandry, 27, and Kirstie Elizabeth Linstrom, 28
■ Kieron Lamar Fuller, 29, and Mikequetta Dewonn Cartwright, 28
■ Bryce Aaron Busler, 32, and Anna Lynn Bond, 33
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Scott Thomas Murphy and Kathern Lynn Murphy
■ Peggy Ann Davis and Medford Lawrence Davis Jr.
■ M.A.B. and C.C.B.
■ Chandice Matchett and Justin Matchett
■ Teresa Mason and Ronald L. Mason
■ Dani Ortiz and Abraham Maure
■ Kandis Jenniene Forney and Andrew Peter Forney
■ C.A.M. and S.LM.
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Synchrony Bank v. Travis Kelley
■ Acorn Outdoor Services Inc. v. Longhorn Mulching Inc.
■ Atkinson Towing and Recovery LLC v. Ramey Chandler Quinn & Zito PC John E. Fischer
■ Christopher Scott Lee v. The State of Texas
■ Jamorkus R. Mumphery v. The State of Texas
■ The State of Texas v. Terrence Andre Lane, principal and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Theodore Coutney Flowers, principal and David Fregia DBA Bail America, surety
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ American Express National Bank v. Rachella Massey
■ Trevathan Gleen v. William George Company Inc.
■ The City of Zavalla v. R&M Incorporated
■ Gabriel Maximo Alamo v. Bertha Brown Rodriguez
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Sherman Ray Armstorng, theft, nine months probation, deferred
■ Radulviu Benone, theft, 90 days probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Ramon Jermaine Brooks, possession of a controlled substance, 20 days, convicted
■ Kodie Lee Callison, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Michael James Clay, criminal trespass, six days jail, convicted
■ Nicholas Drew Corley, criminal trespass, 10 months probation, deferred
■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, tampering with identification numbers, one year probation, deferred; burglary of vehicle, two year probation, deferred
■ Zacourtney Jaquay Deasob, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Blake Quinton Edwards, theft, one year probation, deferred; evading arrest, one year probation, deferred
■ Felicia G. Fields, theft by check, dismissed
■ Keithen Tyrae Ford, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Thomas Lee Foyil, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Kara Glover, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Jonathan Alexander Gonzalez, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Douglas C. Hudson II, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted
■ Frederick Deon Jonez, criminal trespass, one year probation, deferred
■ Sandra Evon Hordan, theft, dismissed
■ Omar Landaverde, theft, dismissed
■ Manuel Martinez, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred
■ Ireland Morris, possession of drug paraphernalia, 120 days probation, deferred
■ Uriel Oliveros, evading arrest, six months probation, deferred
■ Jose Perez, possession of marijuana, nine months probation, deferred
■ Chase Dalton Powell, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Jaime Luis Ramos, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Sirashia Roberson, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Mariel Angel Rodriguez, fleeing police officer, nine months probation, deferred
■ Robin Diane Santos, theft by check, dismissed
■ Morgan Lorenze Shumpert, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Kaylon Seth Stone, criminal trespass, one day jail, convicted
■ Curtis Ray Tims, terroristic threat interrupting a public place, two days jail, convicted
■ Martin Valdez, assault, one year probation, deferred
■ Lanesa Diane Loftin Wallace, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Tyler Lee Williamson, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, deferred
■ Billy Ray Willis, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, three days jail, convicted
■ Kimberly Susann Woods, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Ronald Malik Woods, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Dwayne Eddie Davis, possession of a controlled substance, 35 days jail, probation revoked
■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., possession of dangerous drug, burglary of vehicle, 75 days jail, probation revoked
■ Eran Nicole Baze, driving while intoxicated, 30 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Moises Galvan Nieto, burglary of building, community supervision
■ Angel Rosse Lee, four counts of sexual assault of a child, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Jacob Dale Rhoden, sexual assault, 12 years prison; stalking, 10 years prison
■ Jose Alberto Ruiz Kr., possession of a controlled substance, pre-trial diversion
■ Harold Leander Jones III, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years probation, convicted
■ Holly Leann Hebert, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, dismissed
■ Jason Scott Adams, evading arrest with vehicle, four years prison, convicted
■ Kevin Dwain Summers, possession of a controlled substance, pending
■ Amanda Ebarb, prohibited weapon, three years probation, deferred
■ Christopher Scott Gulley, forgery of a financial instrument, five years probation, convicted
■ Xavier Contral Hill, assault/family violence, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ James Patrick Malone, two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, six years prison, convicted
■ Zachary Jay Nichols, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of forgery of financial instrument, five years probation, deferred
■ Jerry Franklin Wall, possession of a controlled substance, five years prison, convicted
