Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Zachary Layne Moreno, 23, and Lucy Anette Garcia, 22

■ Joshua Wayne Bowden, 23, and Misty Dawn Rainwater, 23

■ Tryce Earl Adams, 20, and Tiffany Kylene Oldbury, 19

■ Frank Edward Larrea, 35, and Kayla Renee Williams, 28

■ Dakota Cecil Russell, 22, and Elizabeth Nichole Stanley, 24

■ Michael Shayne Brown, 57, and Aleshia Page, 55

■ Ruben Michael Robledo, 28, and Morgan Elizabeth Crain, 27

■ Dakoda Dillon Fandry, 27, and Kirstie Elizabeth Linstrom, 28

■ Kieron Lamar Fuller, 29, and Mikequetta Dewonn Cartwright, 28

■ Bryce Aaron Busler, 32, and Anna Lynn Bond, 33

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Scott Thomas Murphy and Kathern Lynn Murphy

■ Peggy Ann Davis and Medford Lawrence Davis Jr.

■ M.A.B. and C.C.B.

■ Chandice Matchett and Justin Matchett

■ Teresa Mason and Ronald L. Mason

■ Dani Ortiz and Abraham Maure

■ Kandis Jenniene Forney and Andrew Peter Forney

■ C.A.M. and S.LM.

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Synchrony Bank v. Travis Kelley

■ Acorn Outdoor Services Inc. v. Longhorn Mulching Inc.

■ Atkinson Towing and Recovery LLC v. Ramey Chandler Quinn & Zito PC John E. Fischer

■ Christopher Scott Lee v. The State of Texas

■ Jamorkus R. Mumphery v. The State of Texas

■ The State of Texas v. Terrence Andre Lane, principal and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Theodore Coutney Flowers, principal and David Fregia DBA Bail America, surety

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ American Express National Bank v. Rachella Massey

■ Trevathan Gleen v. William George Company Inc.

■ The City of Zavalla v. R&M Incorporated

■ Gabriel Maximo Alamo v. Bertha Brown Rodriguez

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Sherman Ray Armstorng, theft, nine months probation, deferred

■ Radulviu Benone, theft, 90 days probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Ramon Jermaine Brooks, possession of a controlled substance, 20 days, convicted

■ Kodie Lee Callison, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Michael James Clay, criminal trespass, six days jail, convicted

■ Nicholas Drew Corley, criminal trespass, 10 months probation, deferred

■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, tampering with identification numbers, one year probation, deferred; burglary of vehicle, two year probation, deferred

■ Zacourtney Jaquay Deasob, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Blake Quinton Edwards, theft, one year probation, deferred; evading arrest, one year probation, deferred

■ Felicia G. Fields, theft by check, dismissed

■ Keithen Tyrae Ford, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Thomas Lee Foyil, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Kara Glover, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Jonathan Alexander Gonzalez, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Douglas C. Hudson II, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted

■ Frederick Deon Jonez, criminal trespass, one year probation, deferred

■ Sandra Evon Hordan, theft, dismissed

■ Omar Landaverde, theft, dismissed

■ Manuel Martinez, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred

■ Ireland Morris, possession of drug paraphernalia, 120 days probation, deferred

■ Uriel Oliveros, evading arrest, six months probation, deferred

■ Jose Perez, possession of marijuana, nine months probation, deferred

■ Chase Dalton Powell, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Jaime Luis Ramos, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Sirashia Roberson, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Mariel Angel Rodriguez, fleeing police officer, nine months probation, deferred

■ Robin Diane Santos, theft by check, dismissed

■ Morgan Lorenze Shumpert, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Kaylon Seth Stone, criminal trespass, one day jail, convicted

■ Curtis Ray Tims, terroristic threat interrupting a public place, two days jail, convicted

■ Martin Valdez, assault, one year probation, deferred

■ Lanesa Diane Loftin Wallace, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Tyler Lee Williamson, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, deferred

■ Billy Ray Willis, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, three days jail, convicted

■ Kimberly Susann Woods, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Ronald Malik Woods, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Dwayne Eddie Davis, possession of a controlled substance, 35 days jail, probation revoked

■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., possession of dangerous drug, burglary of vehicle, 75 days jail, probation revoked

■ Eran Nicole Baze, driving while intoxicated, 30 days jail, probation revoked

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Moises Galvan Nieto, burglary of building, community supervision

■ Angel Rosse Lee, four counts of sexual assault of a child, 10 years prison, convicted

■ Jacob Dale Rhoden, sexual assault, 12 years prison; stalking, 10 years prison

■ Jose Alberto Ruiz Kr., possession of a controlled substance, pre-trial diversion

■ Harold Leander Jones III, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years probation, convicted

■ Holly Leann Hebert, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, dismissed

■ Jason Scott Adams, evading arrest with vehicle, four years prison, convicted

■ Kevin Dwain Summers, possession of a controlled substance, pending

■ Amanda Ebarb, prohibited weapon, three years probation, deferred

■ Christopher Scott Gulley, forgery of a financial instrument, five years probation, convicted

■ Xavier Contral Hill, assault/family violence, 12 months state jail, convicted

■ James Patrick Malone, two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, six years prison, convicted

■ Zachary Jay Nichols, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of forgery of financial instrument, five years probation, deferred

■ Jerry Franklin Wall, possession of a controlled substance, five years prison, convicted