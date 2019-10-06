Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Elijah Jay Gardner, 34, and Brianna Alyce Toney, 24
■ Jeremy Gorden Murphy, 29, and Shelby Renee Garcia, 27
■ Jesse James Vail, 23, and April Dawn Parrish, 22
■ Armando Antonio Vasquez Jr., 31, and Martha Elizabeth Maldonado, 42
■ Joseph Carl Schulker, 51, and Kimberly Ann Smith, 55
■ Jordan Wesley Gibson, 24, and Megan Chantel Davis, 22
■ Luke Burnley, 25, and Roxana Lanys Nicol, 31
Kirk Marvin Devore, 51, and Cheryl Latreece Smith, 41
■ Michael James Anderson, 44, and Greta Carlene Still, 44
■ Martin Garcia-Silva, 31, and Elena Guadalupe De La Luz, 29
■ Karen Machain, 27, and Izuki Natali Moreno, 28
■ Wesley Duane Mosley, 46, and Sharon Aliece Ragland, 49
■ Juan Fernando Franco, 33, and Mirsa Ivon Escobedo, 31
■ Justin Wade Easley, 33, and Faith Eddings, 19
■ Adam Scott Holley, 35, and Dannette Rae Taylor, 35
■ William Stephen Hicks, 37, and Amanda Deann Welch, 37
■ Guillermo Eduardo Fernandez Valdez, 29, and Esperanza Estefani Estrada Ontiveros, 28
■ Justin Lee Carter, 30, and Kristi Michelle Smith, 28
■ David Leacle Crain, 29, and Valine Morgan Faye Mann, 27
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Janie Cheree Thibodeaux and Shannon Louis Thibodeaux
■ William McKinley Calhoun and Megan Michelle Calhoun
■ Anne Catherine Neal and Taylor Joseph Neal
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Bank of America v. Kirk C. Smith
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Shannon R. Arrington, Khiran M. Arrington
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Rodolfo Saucedo Arreola, Jesus Clemente Madrigal
■ TD Auto Finance LLC FKA Chrystler Financial v. James White
■ OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Nidia Martinez
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Evanston Insurance Company v. TQPR Contractors LLC DBA Top Quality Propert Resotration LLC
■ New Hampshire Insurance Co, A/S/O Ashley Morgan v. Angelina Eye Center
■ Robert E. Derrow, individually and Beverly Derrow, individually v. Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company
■ Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jayson B. Minguez
■ In the name change of: Hoa Van Phan, an adult
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Alice Marie Bradshaw, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Joseph Jerome Brown, bail jumping, dismissed
■ John William Carnley, purchasing/furnishing alcohol for a minor, convicted
■ Fernando Carrillo, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Danny Wayne Carter, disorderly conduct, 180 days probation, deferred
■ James Eason, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Byrise D. Freeman, driving while intoxicated, one year probation
■ Timothy Goad, terroristic threat, dismissed; assault/family violence, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Breanne Guzman, possession of dangerous drug, dismissed; possession of marijuana, failure to identify, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Kevin Trimone Hayter, theft, five days jail, convicted
■ Leche Leshay Henry, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Michael Dwayne Hill, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured vehicle registration, two days jail, convicted
■ Earl Howell, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Cody Lane Johnson, possession of marijuana, two days jail, convicted
■ Louis Guman Johnson, possession of marijuana, one year probation, convicted; resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Chaz Lynn Jones, accident involving damage to vehicle, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Seantay Travis Lane, resisting arrest, evading arrest, 60 dyas jail, convicted
■ Morgan Ann Lilley, criminal trespass, five days jail, convicted
■ April Marie Maloid, driving while license invalid, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Gregorio Alberto Perez, criminal trespass, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Tarus Lavan Roberts, criminal trespass, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Jeffery R. Rogers, speeding, 120 days probation, deferred
■ Bianca Sarmiento, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Natalie Stump, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Julius Jerome Thomas, resisting arrest, six months probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Jason Paul Diets, theft, nine months state jail, convicted
■ Nicholas Emilio Flores, terroristic threat, 10 years probation, probation revoked
■ Richard Aaron Reeves, possession of a controlled substance, three years prison, convicted
■ Selena Marie Wells, injury to a child, nine months state jail, convicted
Regina Tucker, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Jeremy Glenn Canaday, theft, dismissed
■ Demetrius Ontonio Brown, assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation, three years prison, convicted
■ William Thomas Dykes, sex offender’s duty to register, dismissed
■ Jeffery Collins, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Corey Michael Wayne Boyd, three counts of sex offender’s duty to register, three years prison, probation revocation
■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., two counts of credit or debit card abuse, two counts of theft, convicted, five years probation
■ Joshua Lee Peterson, forgery of a financial instrument against the elderly, five years prison, convicted
■ Christopher Daniel Holeman, theft, five years probation, deferred
■ Eric Tyrone White, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Malcolm Jamal Walton, aggravated robbery, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Jim Ernest Akridge Jr., two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Casey Ann Lerma, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, seven years probation, deferred
■ Claude McDonald, attempted sexual assault, dismissed
■ Alisha Kay Attaway, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed; tampering/fabricating physical evidence, four years probation, deferred
■ Tamesha Leann Johnson, two counts of credit/debit card abuse against elderly, five years probation, convicted
■ Skyler Ryan Myers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four years probation, deferred
■ Miguel Angel Rivera, three counts of theft of property, 20 months state jail, convicted
■ Robert Jay Stokes, possession of a controlled substance, six months prison, convicted
