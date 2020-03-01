Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Benjamin Joseph Ward, 31, and Amanda Brooke Bass, 33

■ Joshua Louis Nugent, 21, and Amber Renae Tullis, 24

■ Jon Christopher Bate, 37, and Mallory Leigh Grubb, 34

■ Carlton Dwayne Willis, 24, and Shelby Leigh Mosley, 26

■ James Neil Sinnard, 54, and Frances J. Putnam, 60

■ Arnold Ray Clary Jr., 45, and Heather Pearson Parrish, 35

■ John Mack Lethon Kimble, 27, and Sarah Elise Alston, 26

■ Kason Shane Madden, 22, and Brittany Elizabeth Kelley, 20

■ Daniel Lee Martin, 33, and Ashton Nicole Herrington, 27

■ Santos E. Alvarez, 37, and Mayre Reyna, 30

■ Richard Aleen Gee Jr., 36, and Tishannah Lynn Ross, 38

■ Lacale Lamonze Brown, 43, and Angela Ann Bell, 42

■ Bryan Conner Nabours, 28, and Aubrey Nicole Fisher, 28

■ Calvin McFadden, 25, and Chasitee Shaunte Delane, 22

■ Matthew Glenn Cook, 42, and Amanda Marie Bollier, 34

■ Nicolas Antonio Rabago, 25, and Emily Catherine East, 26

■ Ryan Carey Wood, 31, and Carmon Michele Chaviers, 31

■ Gustavo A. Gomez, 41, and Elena Eurioles, 29

■ Juan Martin Hernandez, 32, and Taylor Montana Martin, 27

■ Tereso Villegas Escalante, 45, and Yolanda Garcia Segura, 41

■ Christopher Jerome Hale, 37, and Antonionette Rochete Hamilton, 31

■ Adrian Garcia Hidrogo, 30, and Angelica Candanosa, 30

■ Eric Lynn Moore, 27, and Alisha Nicole Shoemaker, 23

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Amanda Lou Williams and James Thomas Williams

■ Patricia Marie Modisette and Gary Shane Modisette

■ S.D.M and S.B.M. II

■ Rachelle Elise Rendon and Omar Rendon

■ Macy Alese Sheard and Malachi Gabriel Frazier

■ Emily Brianne Haltom and Ethan Lane Haltom

■ Joseph M. Reynolds Jr. and Ashlee C. Reynold

■ Marsha Diane Choate and Daniel Anthony Choate

■ Amber Rochelle Scheppler and Michael Charles Ricks

■ Krystyn Nicole Wilkie and Joshua James Wilkie

■ Billy David Haney and Christina Jill Haney

■ Patrick Ryan Blair and Mary Ann Thrasher

■ Onda Snowden and Marvin Snowden

■ Tammara Ellene Baker and Christopher Ronald Willberg

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Geico Indemnity Insurance Company v. Amber Cathleen Tatom

■ Discover Bank v. Joe M. Moran

■ Westlake Services LLC DBA Westlake Financial Services v. Taylor B. Stamm and Darrin C. Stamm

■ Chermaine N. Donnell v. Robert Hunter Hines, Southern Star Inc., Gelco Fleet Trust

■ ■ ■

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ In the name change of: Silas Harper

■ Fleetwood Transportation Services Inc. v. Mid-Carolina Logistics P.A. & Jordan Trucking LLC

■ Robbie Emile Toran Pelham v. Angelina County on behalf of itself and City of Lufkin, Lufkin Independent School District and Angelina College District and Cazenovia Creek Investment Management LLC

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Paula Tobias

■ US Bank National Association v. Robert Michael Lazarine

■ James R. Perry and Rhonda Perry v. Kenneth Cates, Candice Myers and Tandy Hicks

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Trace Dylan Bentley, evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 120 days jail, convicted

■ Kashanti Yakira Butler, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Eddie Ray Coutee, resisting arrest, 75 days jail, convicted

■ Timothy Joe Hall, accident involving damage to vehicle, six months probation, deferred

■ Hollie Mae Johnson, theft, nine months probation, deferred

■ James Micah Malone, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Sterling H. Meyers, driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Abra Nancy Nicole, criminal trespass, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Edgar Ocon, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred

■ Steven Scott Penick, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Terrance Sashoune Pope, failure to identify, one year probation, deferred

■ Cole Swain, theft, 90 days jail, probation revoked

■ James Micah Malone, possession of marijuana, 45 days jail, probation revoked

■ Beverly Fifi Monroe, assault/family violence, criminal trespass 90 days jail, probation revoked

■ Heather Shea Sumrall, possession/use of inhalant paraphernalia, 30 days jail, probation revoked

■ Don Herman Botley Jr., assault/family violence, 90 days jail; criminal mischief, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Timothy Chaney, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Timothy Ray Chaney, accident involving damage to vehicle, dismissed

■ Silver Lavern Choate, prostitution, 12 months probation, deferred

■ Parnell Demond Cross, interfering with emergency call, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Levi Lyndell Duncan, criminal trespass, dismissed

■ Sentwilia Dwone Ellis, possession of marijuana, 15 days jail, convicted

■ Raymundo Espinoza, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred

■ Franklin Lavonte Farr, failure to identify, convicted

■ Itza Flores, theft by check, dismissed

■ Jerry Glenn Fredieu, disorderly conduct, convicted of lesser charge

■ Thomas Terrell Graham, interfering with emergency call, 365 days jail, convicted; assault/family violence, violation of protective order, 365 days jail, probation revoked

■ Jeremy Craig Harper, theft by check, dismissed

■ Sean Hawthorne, theft, nine months probation, deferred

■ Omar Landaverde, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted; possession of marijuana, tattoos prohibited for persons under 18 years of age, tattoo/body piercing registration required, 90 days jail, probation revoked

■ Lillian Landry, failure to identify, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Pamela Webster Masser, theft by check, dismissed

■ Sharon Bodden Milligan, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred

■ Mark Quincy Moore, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief, 90 days jail, convicted; criminal trespass, 40 days jail, convicted; criminal mischief, dismissed

■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., duty on striking unattended vehicle, 100 days jail probated, convicted

■ Ja’colby Malik Charp, assault/family violence, 12 months probation, deferred

■ Ronald James Thrower, motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed

■ Juan Jose Villanueva, possession of marijuana, 40 days jail, convicted

■ Samantha Whitehurst, theft, convicted of lesser charge

■ Jordan Tyler Williams, possession of marijuana, nine months probatiob, deferred

■ Tony Dwayne Williams Jr., possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Maurice Wyatt, assault/family violence, 45 days jail, convicted

■ Rodney Ledell Wyrick, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Marquis Dejuan White, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of a controlled substance, 25 days jail, probation revoked

■ Manuel Arroyo, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, probation revoked

■ Akeyven Tretez McKind, failure to identify, 30 days jail, probation revoked

■ Cyrus Bass III, theft, 60 days jail, probation revoked

■ ■ ■

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Pantaleon R. Villanueva, driving while intoxicated with child, probation discharged

■ Joshua Leland Jones, two counts of assault of public servant, community supervision

■ David Anthony Martinez-Willis, two counts of burglary of building, community supervision

■ Laleana Lee Chacon, possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, probation discharged

■ Milton Dale Roberts, evading arrest with vehicle, four years prison, probation revoked

■ Zachary Shannon Neal, evading arrest with vehicle, community supervision

■ Trevon Detroy Williams, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

■ Sashoun Denicholas Brown, possession of a controlled substance, 187 days state jail, probation revoked

■ Delia Avila, burglary of habitation, 10 years prison, placed on shock probation

■ Nathan Michael Ashley, possession of a controlled substance, 14 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Jeremy Ross Klian, theft, 18 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., two counts of credit or debit card abuse, two counts of theft, 18 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Thomas Terrell Graham, aggravated robbery, 10 years probation, deferred

■ Crosby McClendon, unauthorized use of vehicle, 15 months state jail, convicted

■ Jeremy Jeroi Freeman, robbery, 15 years prison, convicted

■ Ricardo Guagardo Jr., injury to a child, two years probation, deferred

■ Kenneth Gene Simmons, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six years probation, deferred; criminal mischief, three years probation, deferred

■ John Jacob Williams, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child — sexual contact, 20 years prison, convicted; two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, dismissed

■ James Neugent, intoxicated assault, six years prison, convicted

■ Shanequia Rochelle Barlow, theft, five years probation, convicted

■ Jennifer Lynn Callaway, theft, dismissed

■ Ryan Castie, unauthorized use of vehicle, 12 months state jail, convicted

■ Trace Dylan Bentley, evading arrest with vehicle, eight years prison, convicted

■ Cody Edwin Walker, engaging in organized criminal activity, 10 years prison, convicted

■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., unauthorized use of vehicle, 15 months state jail, convicted

■ Hunter Dewayne Huff, tampering with evidence, four years probation, deferred

■ Trace Dylan Bentley, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted

■ Crosby Alexandria McClendon, unauthorized use of vehicle, 15 months state jail, convicted

■ Glen Allen Wleczyk Jr., burglary of a habitation, four years prison, probation revoked; hindering secured creditors, two years state jail, probation revoked

■ William Issac Colquitt, aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of aggravated robbery, 15 years prison, convicted

■ Grady Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison, convicted

■ Douglas Jerome Myers, driving while intoxicated, five years prison, probation revoked

■ Carrie Michelle Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

■ Rickie Lee Vaughan Jr., possession of a controlled substance, 16 months state jail, convicted

■ David R. Ramos, prohibited substance, five years probation, deferred

■ Delia Avila, burglary of habitation, placed on shock probation

■ Jacob Pierce Castanon, assault/family violence, 10 years probation, convicted

■ Tommy Wayne Burns, evading arrest with vehicle, four years probation, convicted

■ Renaldo Ray Hudson, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted; tampering physical evidence, dismissed

■ Jasmine Breanna Mooney, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, dismissed; two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, 15 years prison, convicted; three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, 15 months state jail, convicted

■ Jesus Herrera Jr., possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred

■ David Roger Harrell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison, convicted

■ Tony Ben Eddis Hickman, unlawful possession of a firearm, three years probation, convicted

■ Tosha Moniek Richardson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

■ Karianna Harvey, evading arrest with vehicle, four years probation, deferred

■ Nathan Michael Ashley, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, dismissed

■ Codero Deearl Hunt, assault/family violence, pending

■ Jack Edwward Harrison, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 12 months state jail, convicted

■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, convicted

■ Rachael Leann Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred