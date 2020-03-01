Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Benjamin Joseph Ward, 31, and Amanda Brooke Bass, 33
■ Joshua Louis Nugent, 21, and Amber Renae Tullis, 24
■ Jon Christopher Bate, 37, and Mallory Leigh Grubb, 34
■ Carlton Dwayne Willis, 24, and Shelby Leigh Mosley, 26
■ James Neil Sinnard, 54, and Frances J. Putnam, 60
■ Arnold Ray Clary Jr., 45, and Heather Pearson Parrish, 35
■ John Mack Lethon Kimble, 27, and Sarah Elise Alston, 26
■ Kason Shane Madden, 22, and Brittany Elizabeth Kelley, 20
■ Daniel Lee Martin, 33, and Ashton Nicole Herrington, 27
■ Santos E. Alvarez, 37, and Mayre Reyna, 30
■ Richard Aleen Gee Jr., 36, and Tishannah Lynn Ross, 38
■ Lacale Lamonze Brown, 43, and Angela Ann Bell, 42
■ Bryan Conner Nabours, 28, and Aubrey Nicole Fisher, 28
■ Calvin McFadden, 25, and Chasitee Shaunte Delane, 22
■ Matthew Glenn Cook, 42, and Amanda Marie Bollier, 34
■ Nicolas Antonio Rabago, 25, and Emily Catherine East, 26
■ Ryan Carey Wood, 31, and Carmon Michele Chaviers, 31
■ Gustavo A. Gomez, 41, and Elena Eurioles, 29
■ Juan Martin Hernandez, 32, and Taylor Montana Martin, 27
■ Tereso Villegas Escalante, 45, and Yolanda Garcia Segura, 41
■ Christopher Jerome Hale, 37, and Antonionette Rochete Hamilton, 31
■ Adrian Garcia Hidrogo, 30, and Angelica Candanosa, 30
■ Eric Lynn Moore, 27, and Alisha Nicole Shoemaker, 23
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Amanda Lou Williams and James Thomas Williams
■ Patricia Marie Modisette and Gary Shane Modisette
■ S.D.M and S.B.M. II
■ Rachelle Elise Rendon and Omar Rendon
■ Macy Alese Sheard and Malachi Gabriel Frazier
■ Emily Brianne Haltom and Ethan Lane Haltom
■ Joseph M. Reynolds Jr. and Ashlee C. Reynold
■ Marsha Diane Choate and Daniel Anthony Choate
■ Amber Rochelle Scheppler and Michael Charles Ricks
■ Krystyn Nicole Wilkie and Joshua James Wilkie
■ Billy David Haney and Christina Jill Haney
■ Patrick Ryan Blair and Mary Ann Thrasher
■ Onda Snowden and Marvin Snowden
■ Tammara Ellene Baker and Christopher Ronald Willberg
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Geico Indemnity Insurance Company v. Amber Cathleen Tatom
■ Discover Bank v. Joe M. Moran
■ Westlake Services LLC DBA Westlake Financial Services v. Taylor B. Stamm and Darrin C. Stamm
■ Chermaine N. Donnell v. Robert Hunter Hines, Southern Star Inc., Gelco Fleet Trust
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ In the name change of: Silas Harper
■ Fleetwood Transportation Services Inc. v. Mid-Carolina Logistics P.A. & Jordan Trucking LLC
■ Robbie Emile Toran Pelham v. Angelina County on behalf of itself and City of Lufkin, Lufkin Independent School District and Angelina College District and Cazenovia Creek Investment Management LLC
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Paula Tobias
■ US Bank National Association v. Robert Michael Lazarine
■ James R. Perry and Rhonda Perry v. Kenneth Cates, Candice Myers and Tandy Hicks
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Trace Dylan Bentley, evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Kashanti Yakira Butler, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Eddie Ray Coutee, resisting arrest, 75 days jail, convicted
■ Timothy Joe Hall, accident involving damage to vehicle, six months probation, deferred
■ Hollie Mae Johnson, theft, nine months probation, deferred
■ James Micah Malone, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Sterling H. Meyers, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Abra Nancy Nicole, criminal trespass, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Edgar Ocon, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred
■ Steven Scott Penick, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Terrance Sashoune Pope, failure to identify, one year probation, deferred
■ Cole Swain, theft, 90 days jail, probation revoked
■ James Micah Malone, possession of marijuana, 45 days jail, probation revoked
■ Beverly Fifi Monroe, assault/family violence, criminal trespass 90 days jail, probation revoked
■ Heather Shea Sumrall, possession/use of inhalant paraphernalia, 30 days jail, probation revoked
■ Don Herman Botley Jr., assault/family violence, 90 days jail; criminal mischief, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Timothy Chaney, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Timothy Ray Chaney, accident involving damage to vehicle, dismissed
■ Silver Lavern Choate, prostitution, 12 months probation, deferred
■ Parnell Demond Cross, interfering with emergency call, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Levi Lyndell Duncan, criminal trespass, dismissed
■ Sentwilia Dwone Ellis, possession of marijuana, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Raymundo Espinoza, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred
■ Franklin Lavonte Farr, failure to identify, convicted
■ Itza Flores, theft by check, dismissed
■ Jerry Glenn Fredieu, disorderly conduct, convicted of lesser charge
■ Thomas Terrell Graham, interfering with emergency call, 365 days jail, convicted; assault/family violence, violation of protective order, 365 days jail, probation revoked
■ Jeremy Craig Harper, theft by check, dismissed
■ Sean Hawthorne, theft, nine months probation, deferred
■ Omar Landaverde, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted; possession of marijuana, tattoos prohibited for persons under 18 years of age, tattoo/body piercing registration required, 90 days jail, probation revoked
■ Lillian Landry, failure to identify, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Pamela Webster Masser, theft by check, dismissed
■ Sharon Bodden Milligan, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred
■ Mark Quincy Moore, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief, 90 days jail, convicted; criminal trespass, 40 days jail, convicted; criminal mischief, dismissed
■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., duty on striking unattended vehicle, 100 days jail probated, convicted
■ Ja’colby Malik Charp, assault/family violence, 12 months probation, deferred
■ Ronald James Thrower, motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed
■ Juan Jose Villanueva, possession of marijuana, 40 days jail, convicted
■ Samantha Whitehurst, theft, convicted of lesser charge
■ Jordan Tyler Williams, possession of marijuana, nine months probatiob, deferred
■ Tony Dwayne Williams Jr., possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Maurice Wyatt, assault/family violence, 45 days jail, convicted
■ Rodney Ledell Wyrick, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Marquis Dejuan White, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of a controlled substance, 25 days jail, probation revoked
■ Manuel Arroyo, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, probation revoked
■ Akeyven Tretez McKind, failure to identify, 30 days jail, probation revoked
■ Cyrus Bass III, theft, 60 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Pantaleon R. Villanueva, driving while intoxicated with child, probation discharged
■ Joshua Leland Jones, two counts of assault of public servant, community supervision
■ David Anthony Martinez-Willis, two counts of burglary of building, community supervision
■ Laleana Lee Chacon, possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, probation discharged
■ Milton Dale Roberts, evading arrest with vehicle, four years prison, probation revoked
■ Zachary Shannon Neal, evading arrest with vehicle, community supervision
■ Trevon Detroy Williams, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Sashoun Denicholas Brown, possession of a controlled substance, 187 days state jail, probation revoked
■ Delia Avila, burglary of habitation, 10 years prison, placed on shock probation
■ Nathan Michael Ashley, possession of a controlled substance, 14 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Jeremy Ross Klian, theft, 18 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., two counts of credit or debit card abuse, two counts of theft, 18 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Thomas Terrell Graham, aggravated robbery, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Crosby McClendon, unauthorized use of vehicle, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Jeremy Jeroi Freeman, robbery, 15 years prison, convicted
■ Ricardo Guagardo Jr., injury to a child, two years probation, deferred
■ Kenneth Gene Simmons, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six years probation, deferred; criminal mischief, three years probation, deferred
■ John Jacob Williams, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child — sexual contact, 20 years prison, convicted; two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, dismissed
■ James Neugent, intoxicated assault, six years prison, convicted
■ Shanequia Rochelle Barlow, theft, five years probation, convicted
■ Jennifer Lynn Callaway, theft, dismissed
■ Ryan Castie, unauthorized use of vehicle, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Trace Dylan Bentley, evading arrest with vehicle, eight years prison, convicted
■ Cody Edwin Walker, engaging in organized criminal activity, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., unauthorized use of vehicle, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Hunter Dewayne Huff, tampering with evidence, four years probation, deferred
■ Trace Dylan Bentley, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted
■ Crosby Alexandria McClendon, unauthorized use of vehicle, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Glen Allen Wleczyk Jr., burglary of a habitation, four years prison, probation revoked; hindering secured creditors, two years state jail, probation revoked
■ William Issac Colquitt, aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of aggravated robbery, 15 years prison, convicted
■ Grady Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Douglas Jerome Myers, driving while intoxicated, five years prison, probation revoked
■ Carrie Michelle Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Rickie Lee Vaughan Jr., possession of a controlled substance, 16 months state jail, convicted
■ David R. Ramos, prohibited substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Delia Avila, burglary of habitation, placed on shock probation
■ Jacob Pierce Castanon, assault/family violence, 10 years probation, convicted
■ Tommy Wayne Burns, evading arrest with vehicle, four years probation, convicted
■ Renaldo Ray Hudson, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted; tampering physical evidence, dismissed
■ Jasmine Breanna Mooney, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, dismissed; two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, 15 years prison, convicted; three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Jesus Herrera Jr., possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ David Roger Harrell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Tony Ben Eddis Hickman, unlawful possession of a firearm, three years probation, convicted
■ Tosha Moniek Richardson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Karianna Harvey, evading arrest with vehicle, four years probation, deferred
■ Nathan Michael Ashley, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, dismissed
■ Codero Deearl Hunt, assault/family violence, pending
■ Jack Edwward Harrison, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, convicted
■ Rachael Leann Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
