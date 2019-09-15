Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Chanceler John Baucom, 22, and Paige Leann Turmes, 21

■ Andrew Reagan English, 33, and Amanda Jean Womack, 34

■ Joseph Thomas Leger, 27, and Sara Ruth Hoyt, 27

■ Brayan Jonathan Molina Ramos, 24, and Dalia Vanessa Garcia, 23

■ Egner Konard Whitfield, 40, and Schman Lafaye Jones, 52

■ John Earl Howell, 65, and Gladys Marie Bryant, 66

■ Cody Dawayne Bass, 23, and Amanda Brooke Treat, 33

■ Tanner Chase Elliott, 21, and Virginia Harley Marie Croxton, 21

■ Darren Patrick Foreman, 46, and Stephanie Irene Smith, 40

■ Joshua Braden Trapp, 33, and Ashley Nicole Koonce, 29

■ James Eddie Johnson, 75, and Benita Wells Graham, 65

■ Dennis Johnson Smith, 25, and Andrea Dane Grauel, 27

■ Wesley Adam Armstrong, 40, and Melondy Dawn Shuptrine, 27

■ Kagen Davis Cassaday, 25, and Ashton Brianne Clark, 21

■ Carlos Alberto Solorzano, 31, and Solymar Torres, 25

■ Lindsey Denise Harley, 34, and Krissy Ann Morris, 41

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Ladonyae Johnson and Gerard Johnson

■ Tyler Nicole Pigg and Rodney Allen Pigg

■ Secelia Charline Hewitt and Sidney James Hewitt

■ Haruko Won and Timothy Paul Havard

■ Kathy Heil Hamilton and Elton Douglas Hamilton

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Acorn Forestry Inc. v. Ground Level Inc.

■ William S. Graham v. The State of Texas

■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Joshua Tapia

■ Kayla Denise May v. The State of Texas

■ Discovery Bank v. Mabry A. Patton

■ Discover Bank v. Carolyn Donaldson

■ US Retailers LLC DBA Cirro Energy v. Quadcom Communication Inc.

■ Charles Ray Smith Jr. v. The State of Texas

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Pamela Evett and Rhonnie Evett

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Kevin Kelley

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Paden Reed and Tiffany Reed

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Aaron Smith and Brittney Smith

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Angela Rodriguez

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Beckie Haas and Joseph Haas

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Lori Jones and Keith Jones

Unifund CCR LLC v. Debbie Ivey

■ ■ ■

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Kimberly Hagler v. Ryan Auto Group of Monroe LLC DBA Ryan Auto Group

■ LHR Inc v. Gloria F. Rnaus v. Bank of America NA, Garnishee

■ Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Kyle R. Spradley

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Michael Lloyd Alfred, criminal trespass, five days jail, convicted

■ Freddy Wayne Brock, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted

■ John Ray Durbin, assault/family violence, 30 days jail, convicted

■ James Earl Goolsby Jr., criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Adrian Lucio Guzman, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Innis Tyrone Harris, two counts of evading arrest, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Ja’kouis Dajuan Hawkins, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred

■ Terrance Raynard Lane, duty on striking unattended vehicle, dismissed

■ Abra Nancy Nicol, resisting arrest, 90 days jail, convicted; criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Diana Rumsey, prostitution, one year probation, deferred

■ Maximiliano Santoyo Jr., possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Tony M. Summers, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Amanda Treat, false report to police officer/law enforcement, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Casie Ann Vest, assault, convicted of lesser charge, resisting arrest, dismissed

■ Carlos Alberto Yam, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ ■ ■

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Jeffery Allen Burch, burglary of habitation, community supervision

■ Almena Rebecca Robinson, driving while intoxicated, probation discharge

■ Antoinette Marie Smith, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, probation discharge

■ Rashad Jamar Price, robbery, dismissed

■ Romero Christopher Woods, theft of firearm, community supervision

■ Charles Brandon Fullerton, possession of marijuana, community supervision

■ Jonathan Durell Cole, burglary of habitation intending other felony, dismissed

■ Melissa Dora Phillips, evading arrest with vehicle, probation discharge

■ Richard Allen Fifield, engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of habitation, dismissed

■ Isidro Flores, aggravated assault against a public servant, dismissed

■ Bobby Joe Rodenbough, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation, 10 year probation, deferred

■ Joe Angel Courtney, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Danny Lynn Kurvin, two counts of sex offender’s duty to register, four years probation, convicted

■ Richie Lee Fox, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

■ Kevin Lee Wilmore, criminal trespass, six months jail, convicted

■ Shalathia Lashae Vinson, theft, five years probation, convicted

■ Melanie L. Hartsfeld, forgery of financial instrument, probation discharge