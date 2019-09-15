Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Chanceler John Baucom, 22, and Paige Leann Turmes, 21
■ Andrew Reagan English, 33, and Amanda Jean Womack, 34
■ Joseph Thomas Leger, 27, and Sara Ruth Hoyt, 27
■ Brayan Jonathan Molina Ramos, 24, and Dalia Vanessa Garcia, 23
■ Egner Konard Whitfield, 40, and Schman Lafaye Jones, 52
■ John Earl Howell, 65, and Gladys Marie Bryant, 66
■ Cody Dawayne Bass, 23, and Amanda Brooke Treat, 33
■ Tanner Chase Elliott, 21, and Virginia Harley Marie Croxton, 21
■ Darren Patrick Foreman, 46, and Stephanie Irene Smith, 40
■ Joshua Braden Trapp, 33, and Ashley Nicole Koonce, 29
■ James Eddie Johnson, 75, and Benita Wells Graham, 65
■ Dennis Johnson Smith, 25, and Andrea Dane Grauel, 27
■ Wesley Adam Armstrong, 40, and Melondy Dawn Shuptrine, 27
■ Kagen Davis Cassaday, 25, and Ashton Brianne Clark, 21
■ Carlos Alberto Solorzano, 31, and Solymar Torres, 25
■ Lindsey Denise Harley, 34, and Krissy Ann Morris, 41
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Ladonyae Johnson and Gerard Johnson
■ Tyler Nicole Pigg and Rodney Allen Pigg
■ Secelia Charline Hewitt and Sidney James Hewitt
■ Haruko Won and Timothy Paul Havard
■ Kathy Heil Hamilton and Elton Douglas Hamilton
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Acorn Forestry Inc. v. Ground Level Inc.
■ William S. Graham v. The State of Texas
■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Joshua Tapia
■ Kayla Denise May v. The State of Texas
■ Discovery Bank v. Mabry A. Patton
■ Discover Bank v. Carolyn Donaldson
■ US Retailers LLC DBA Cirro Energy v. Quadcom Communication Inc.
■ Charles Ray Smith Jr. v. The State of Texas
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Pamela Evett and Rhonnie Evett
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Kevin Kelley
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Paden Reed and Tiffany Reed
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Aaron Smith and Brittney Smith
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Angela Rodriguez
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Beckie Haas and Joseph Haas
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Lori Jones and Keith Jones
Unifund CCR LLC v. Debbie Ivey
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Kimberly Hagler v. Ryan Auto Group of Monroe LLC DBA Ryan Auto Group
■ LHR Inc v. Gloria F. Rnaus v. Bank of America NA, Garnishee
■ Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Kyle R. Spradley
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Michael Lloyd Alfred, criminal trespass, five days jail, convicted
■ Freddy Wayne Brock, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted
■ John Ray Durbin, assault/family violence, 30 days jail, convicted
■ James Earl Goolsby Jr., criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Adrian Lucio Guzman, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Innis Tyrone Harris, two counts of evading arrest, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Ja’kouis Dajuan Hawkins, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred
■ Terrance Raynard Lane, duty on striking unattended vehicle, dismissed
■ Abra Nancy Nicol, resisting arrest, 90 days jail, convicted; criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Diana Rumsey, prostitution, one year probation, deferred
■ Maximiliano Santoyo Jr., possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Tony M. Summers, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Amanda Treat, false report to police officer/law enforcement, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Casie Ann Vest, assault, convicted of lesser charge, resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Carlos Alberto Yam, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Jeffery Allen Burch, burglary of habitation, community supervision
■ Almena Rebecca Robinson, driving while intoxicated, probation discharge
■ Antoinette Marie Smith, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, probation discharge
■ Rashad Jamar Price, robbery, dismissed
■ Romero Christopher Woods, theft of firearm, community supervision
■ Charles Brandon Fullerton, possession of marijuana, community supervision
■ Jonathan Durell Cole, burglary of habitation intending other felony, dismissed
■ Melissa Dora Phillips, evading arrest with vehicle, probation discharge
■ Richard Allen Fifield, engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of habitation, dismissed
■ Isidro Flores, aggravated assault against a public servant, dismissed
■ Bobby Joe Rodenbough, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation, 10 year probation, deferred
■ Joe Angel Courtney, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Danny Lynn Kurvin, two counts of sex offender’s duty to register, four years probation, convicted
■ Richie Lee Fox, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Kevin Lee Wilmore, criminal trespass, six months jail, convicted
■ Shalathia Lashae Vinson, theft, five years probation, convicted
■ Melanie L. Hartsfeld, forgery of financial instrument, probation discharge
