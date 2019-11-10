Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Otis Johnson, 71, and Edith Dirden Johnson, 64

■ Jorge Luis Romero Monterrosa, 37, and Silvia Moran Ramos, 48

■ William Cody Capps, 30, and Vanessa Lopez, 30

■ Cameron Bryce Jackson, 26, and Caitlyn Suzanne Poe, 24

■ Tywyone Jermaine Graybaker, 38, and Rhonda Evon Copes, 45

■ Marcus Lamar Jefferson, 40, and Kinethia Lashae Gibbons, 37

■ Gabriel Aguirre Jr., 23, and Jacqueline Anaya, 23

■ Tony Randall McCarver, 47, and Amy Marie Wood, 42

■ Joshua Orval Tousha, 37, and Laura Baldwin Neumann, 38

■ Nathan Jerome Duguay, 22, and Jennifer Denise Gonzalez, 22

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Joycie Krystal Rodriguez and Luis Alfred Rodriguez

■ Darin Marshall Vaughn and Charla Joanne Vaughn

■ Patrick Andrew Penn and Cassie Ann Penn

■ Sonia Bonilla and Roman Bonilla

■ Charlotte Antoinette Haywood and Ricky Renard Haywood

■ Jazlyn Hope Collier and Joshua Clay Collier

■ Derek Merrell and Renita Merrell

■ Theresa Faye Tarver Tinsley and Wedell Tinsley Jr.

■ Audrey Michelle Castleberry and Joshua Ryan Castleberry

■ Herlinda Madrid Ortega and Luis Arturo Chirinos

■ Tonya Leigh Torbert and James Malcolm Torbert

■ Tina Lynn Ford and James Ray Ford

■ Marcial Joseph Foisie Jr. and Angela Carol Foisie

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Melissa Tang

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Kathryn Havard

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Amy Lawrence

■ The State of Texas v. Jaylon Deshun Young, Lester Bellows

■ The State of Texas v. Krysten Michelle Earls, Shanna Glawson

■ The State of Texas v. Shanna Glawson, Shanna Glawson

■ Cavalry SPV I LLC, assignee of Citibank N.A. v. Timothy A. Moore

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 579 N. First St., Huntington, TX

■ Irma L. Parrott v. Malcom Jamar Turner

■ In the matter of the name change of Lenanti Meshae Payne, a child

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ April Lynn Bynog, theft, nine months probation, deferred

■ Jonathon Cole, assault, dismissed

■ Matthew Allen Crawford, driving while intoxicated, six days jail, convicted; driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Tiarra Monica Evans, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ David Wesley Flemming, theft, dismissed

■ Johnna Lindsey Gresham, theft, dismissed

■ Russell Wondale Harvey Jr., resisting arrest, 45 days jail, convicted

■ Mohamed Hussein, speeding, 180 days jail, deferred

■ Adrian Lavane Lindsey, failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted; interfering with emergency call, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Gabino Marquez Jr., evading arrest, nine months probation, deferred

■ William Lee Page, possession of marijuana, convicted

■ Zachary Bryan Pouland, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Ruchard Ray Robledo, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred

■ Slavoljub Simic, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Edwin Jabroskey, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Amanda Dell Sims, motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed

■ Jory Lagette Smith, resisting arrest, prohibited weapons, dismissed; evading arrest, nine months probation, convicted; criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Keantrick Dewayne Sterns, theft, 60 days probation, deferred

■ Dewayne F. Thomas, possession of marijuana, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Shad Eric Wells, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Timothy Cruz, stalking, three years prison, convicted

■ Gabriel Tapia, assault of public servant, five years probation, convicted

■ Meghan Leigh Robertson, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, placed on shock probation

■ Kaylor Andrew Campbell, possession with intent to deliver, 10 years probation, deferred

■ Armando Colin, two counts of driving while intoxicated, 10 years probation, convicted

■ Billy Ray Pegues, aggravated robbery, other

■ John Stephen Outlaw, forgery of financial instrument, four years probation, deferred

■ Antonio Jerod Bogany, assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation, eight years prison, convicted

■ Justo Nohemi Nunez Jr., engaging in organized criminal activated, six months jail, convicted