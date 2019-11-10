Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Otis Johnson, 71, and Edith Dirden Johnson, 64
■ Jorge Luis Romero Monterrosa, 37, and Silvia Moran Ramos, 48
■ William Cody Capps, 30, and Vanessa Lopez, 30
■ Cameron Bryce Jackson, 26, and Caitlyn Suzanne Poe, 24
■ Tywyone Jermaine Graybaker, 38, and Rhonda Evon Copes, 45
■ Marcus Lamar Jefferson, 40, and Kinethia Lashae Gibbons, 37
■ Gabriel Aguirre Jr., 23, and Jacqueline Anaya, 23
■ Tony Randall McCarver, 47, and Amy Marie Wood, 42
■ Joshua Orval Tousha, 37, and Laura Baldwin Neumann, 38
■ Nathan Jerome Duguay, 22, and Jennifer Denise Gonzalez, 22
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Joycie Krystal Rodriguez and Luis Alfred Rodriguez
■ Darin Marshall Vaughn and Charla Joanne Vaughn
■ Patrick Andrew Penn and Cassie Ann Penn
■ Sonia Bonilla and Roman Bonilla
■ Charlotte Antoinette Haywood and Ricky Renard Haywood
■ Jazlyn Hope Collier and Joshua Clay Collier
■ Derek Merrell and Renita Merrell
■ Theresa Faye Tarver Tinsley and Wedell Tinsley Jr.
■ Audrey Michelle Castleberry and Joshua Ryan Castleberry
■ Herlinda Madrid Ortega and Luis Arturo Chirinos
■ Tonya Leigh Torbert and James Malcolm Torbert
■ Tina Lynn Ford and James Ray Ford
■ Marcial Joseph Foisie Jr. and Angela Carol Foisie
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Melissa Tang
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Kathryn Havard
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Amy Lawrence
■ The State of Texas v. Jaylon Deshun Young, Lester Bellows
■ The State of Texas v. Krysten Michelle Earls, Shanna Glawson
■ The State of Texas v. Shanna Glawson, Shanna Glawson
■ Cavalry SPV I LLC, assignee of Citibank N.A. v. Timothy A. Moore
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 579 N. First St., Huntington, TX
■ Irma L. Parrott v. Malcom Jamar Turner
■ In the matter of the name change of Lenanti Meshae Payne, a child
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ April Lynn Bynog, theft, nine months probation, deferred
■ Jonathon Cole, assault, dismissed
■ Matthew Allen Crawford, driving while intoxicated, six days jail, convicted; driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Tiarra Monica Evans, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ David Wesley Flemming, theft, dismissed
■ Johnna Lindsey Gresham, theft, dismissed
■ Russell Wondale Harvey Jr., resisting arrest, 45 days jail, convicted
■ Mohamed Hussein, speeding, 180 days jail, deferred
■ Adrian Lavane Lindsey, failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted; interfering with emergency call, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Gabino Marquez Jr., evading arrest, nine months probation, deferred
■ William Lee Page, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ Zachary Bryan Pouland, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Ruchard Ray Robledo, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred
■ Slavoljub Simic, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Edwin Jabroskey, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Amanda Dell Sims, motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed
■ Jory Lagette Smith, resisting arrest, prohibited weapons, dismissed; evading arrest, nine months probation, convicted; criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Keantrick Dewayne Sterns, theft, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Dewayne F. Thomas, possession of marijuana, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Shad Eric Wells, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Timothy Cruz, stalking, three years prison, convicted
■ Gabriel Tapia, assault of public servant, five years probation, convicted
■ Meghan Leigh Robertson, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, placed on shock probation
■ Kaylor Andrew Campbell, possession with intent to deliver, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Armando Colin, two counts of driving while intoxicated, 10 years probation, convicted
■ Billy Ray Pegues, aggravated robbery, other
■ John Stephen Outlaw, forgery of financial instrument, four years probation, deferred
■ Antonio Jerod Bogany, assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation, eight years prison, convicted
■ Justo Nohemi Nunez Jr., engaging in organized criminal activated, six months jail, convicted
