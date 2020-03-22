Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Jose Adrian Gacia, 22, and Abisag Saucedo, 23

■ Hunter Allen Kelley, 26, and Megan Angelica McLeod, 23

■ Tony Domino Blake, 21, and Johniah Dellashay Shirden, 19

■ Markus Jay Nunemacher, 24, and Alexis Kiana Russell, 24

■ William Patrick Hagan, 29, and Megan Aldean Wright, 24

■ Juan Manuel Flores, 24, and Celeste Gonzalez, 23

■ James Robert Willson, 79, and Terri Lee Chaffin, 52

■ Justin Aaron Jumper, 33, and Amanda Marie Durant, 32

■ Noah Graham Pitts, 23, and Amy Natalia Brinson, 23

■ Joshua Albert Green, 24, and Samantha Elizabeth Hamilton, 29

■ Cedric Stewart Brown, 48, and Marcie Lynette McCoy, 38

■ Dennis William Harrison, 51, and Shannon Deann Hancock, 47

■ Anthony Walter Smith, 42, and Trina Dshae Goodwin, 36

■ David Walter Fletcher, 39, and Yesenia Cabral, 41

■ Dylan Scott Huppe, 24, and Angela Marie Moore, 25

■ Jeffery Clark Taylor, 51, and Vickie Jane Carroll, 62

■ Caseon Bradley Pierce, 21, and Michelle Darlynn Nolasco, 23

■ Paul Alfred Levasseur, 55, and Katrina Diane Hillier, 53

■ David Hunter Clifton, 26, and Lillian Paige McBride, 23

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Martin Javier Rodriguez and Sonia Barrientos Rodriguez

■ Kathryn Gail Naquin and Lewis Knox Naquin

■ J.A. and R.A.

■ Misty Pearl Herrera and Jesus Herrera Jr.

■ Alan D. Powe and Tyshea P. Powe

■ Darrell Lee and Debra Worthen

■ Salena Lynn Heard and Brandon David Jones

■ Kayla Vines and Casey Vines

■ Richard Medina Hope and Angela Gayle Hope

■ Tina Louise Edwards and Shawn Gerode Edwards

■ Charles Loeffler and Christina Marie Loeffler

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ James River Equipment VA LLC v. Longhorn Mulching Inc., James Pyle and Leigh Pyle

■ Ismael Gamboa v. Gilbert Diaz, Alicia Diaz

■ Kayla May v. The State of Texas

■ Citibank v. Valerie Acevedo

■ Oncor Electric Delivery LLC v. TLG Incorporated

Discover Bank v. Purita C. Chong

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Shamekia Hackney v. Jerry Wade Oliver Sr.

■ Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation v. Longhorn Mulching and James E. Pyle

■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 809 Picardy Lane, Lufkin, TX 75904

■ Mark McGaughey v. Alexander Flores

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Anthony Nathan Blake, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, probation revoked

■ Herman Bruce Barnes III, possession of marijuana, four days jail, convicted

■ Chester Lee Bogan Jr., possession of marijuana, three days jail, convicted

■ John Richard Burch, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Randy Wayne Dickson, reckless driving, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Deron Toriano Edminds, disregarding traffic control lights, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Rashida Oleta Freeman, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred

■ Joseph Nathaniel Hill II, speeding, deferred; violating promise to appear, dismissed

■ Victor Keith Lee, possession of a controlled substance, one day jail, convicted

■ Yirgames E. Martinez, disregarding traffic control lights, 120 days probation, deferred

■ Nathan Odell Mumphrey, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Nicholas Summers Peacock, speeding, 30 days probation, deferred

■ Cory Cardell Pennywell, possession of a controlled substance, two days jail, convicted

■ Michael Eric Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, one day jail, convicted

■ Tyron Keith Sias, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Elmer Christopher Woodard, assault, 90 days jail, convicted

