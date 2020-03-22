Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Jose Adrian Gacia, 22, and Abisag Saucedo, 23
■ Hunter Allen Kelley, 26, and Megan Angelica McLeod, 23
■ Tony Domino Blake, 21, and Johniah Dellashay Shirden, 19
■ Markus Jay Nunemacher, 24, and Alexis Kiana Russell, 24
■ William Patrick Hagan, 29, and Megan Aldean Wright, 24
■ Juan Manuel Flores, 24, and Celeste Gonzalez, 23
■ James Robert Willson, 79, and Terri Lee Chaffin, 52
■ Justin Aaron Jumper, 33, and Amanda Marie Durant, 32
■ Noah Graham Pitts, 23, and Amy Natalia Brinson, 23
■ Joshua Albert Green, 24, and Samantha Elizabeth Hamilton, 29
■ Cedric Stewart Brown, 48, and Marcie Lynette McCoy, 38
■ Dennis William Harrison, 51, and Shannon Deann Hancock, 47
■ Anthony Walter Smith, 42, and Trina Dshae Goodwin, 36
■ David Walter Fletcher, 39, and Yesenia Cabral, 41
■ Dylan Scott Huppe, 24, and Angela Marie Moore, 25
■ Jeffery Clark Taylor, 51, and Vickie Jane Carroll, 62
■ Caseon Bradley Pierce, 21, and Michelle Darlynn Nolasco, 23
■ Paul Alfred Levasseur, 55, and Katrina Diane Hillier, 53
■ David Hunter Clifton, 26, and Lillian Paige McBride, 23
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Martin Javier Rodriguez and Sonia Barrientos Rodriguez
■ Kathryn Gail Naquin and Lewis Knox Naquin
■ J.A. and R.A.
■ Misty Pearl Herrera and Jesus Herrera Jr.
■ Alan D. Powe and Tyshea P. Powe
■ Darrell Lee and Debra Worthen
■ Salena Lynn Heard and Brandon David Jones
■ Kayla Vines and Casey Vines
■ Richard Medina Hope and Angela Gayle Hope
■ Tina Louise Edwards and Shawn Gerode Edwards
■ Charles Loeffler and Christina Marie Loeffler
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ James River Equipment VA LLC v. Longhorn Mulching Inc., James Pyle and Leigh Pyle
■ Ismael Gamboa v. Gilbert Diaz, Alicia Diaz
■ Kayla May v. The State of Texas
■ Citibank v. Valerie Acevedo
■ Oncor Electric Delivery LLC v. TLG Incorporated
Discover Bank v. Purita C. Chong
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Shamekia Hackney v. Jerry Wade Oliver Sr.
■ Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation v. Longhorn Mulching and James E. Pyle
■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 809 Picardy Lane, Lufkin, TX 75904
■ Mark McGaughey v. Alexander Flores
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Anthony Nathan Blake, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, probation revoked
■ Herman Bruce Barnes III, possession of marijuana, four days jail, convicted
■ Chester Lee Bogan Jr., possession of marijuana, three days jail, convicted
■ John Richard Burch, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Randy Wayne Dickson, reckless driving, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Deron Toriano Edminds, disregarding traffic control lights, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Rashida Oleta Freeman, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred
■ Joseph Nathaniel Hill II, speeding, deferred; violating promise to appear, dismissed
■ Victor Keith Lee, possession of a controlled substance, one day jail, convicted
■ Yirgames E. Martinez, disregarding traffic control lights, 120 days probation, deferred
■ Nathan Odell Mumphrey, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Nicholas Summers Peacock, speeding, 30 days probation, deferred
■ Cory Cardell Pennywell, possession of a controlled substance, two days jail, convicted
■ Michael Eric Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, one day jail, convicted
■ Tyron Keith Sias, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Elmer Christopher Woodard, assault, 90 days jail, convicted
