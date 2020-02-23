Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Lashay Burns and Terrion Jevon Barnes
■ Belinda Scott and Cedric Scott
■ Chester Pleasant and Meagan Pleasant
■ Maria Luisa Ciscneros Flores and Miguel Angel Rodriguez
■ Kimberly Ramirez and Brian Ramirez
■ Cynthia Gail Clary and Luke Randal Clary
■ Darrel Joe Branham and Dana Robin Branham
■ Terry Lynn Sessions and Jacqueline Sessions
■ L.E.G. and N.M.G.
■ Michael Dewayne Tutt and Constance Shepherd Tutt
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Ally Bank v. Dorothy J. Sutton and Larry Sutton.
■ BancorpSouth Bank v. Donald Dewayne Wright and Sandra K. Wright and the heirs at law of Donald Dewayne Wright, deceased and the heirs at law of Sandra K. Wright, deceased.
