Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Jacobo Deltoro Marquez Jr., 38, and Jessica Cardenas, 40
■ Roger Alvin Sanders, 55, and Jill Amber Webb, 41
■ Omar Rangel Jaramillo, 25, and Veronica Margarita Ovalle, 27
■ Jacob Luera Durant, 29, and Kindle Ann Bonner, 27
■ Jackie L. Vaughn, 73, and Betty Bryan Hayes, 73
■ Jimmy Oland Roberts, 76, and Linda Carol Bronson, 72
■ Alejandro Lopez-Cabrera, 50, and Dilcia Marilu Ortiz Amaya, 27
■ Billy Dean Trivitt, 60, and Renee Lynn Berchey, 55
■ Nicholas Kyle Dodson, 20, and Kailea Cheyenne Evans, 18
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Casey Hope Thomas and Justin Ray Thomas
■ Zachary Morehead and Chelsea Aliese Morehead
■ William Grant Toburen and Kasey Ann Toburen
■ Jesus R. Espitia-Medina and Blanca C. Hernandez Escamilla
■ Joy D. Courtney and Michael Oliver Courtney
■ Mark Wayne Lognion Jr. and Clarisa Rosario Krauthammel
■ Audrey Lynn Aguillard and Bobby Gene Aguillard
■ Adrienne Stewart and William Stewart
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Bank of America v. Sidney J. Clary
■ Bank of America v. Amanda Diane Jones
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Maria L. Blanco
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Chandra Quine v. Maria A. Martinez
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Valentina Santana Arambula, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Joshua Edward Becerra, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, convicted
■ Jonnie B. Clowers, purchase of alcohol for a minor, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Anselmo Garcia, resisting arrest, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Angela Smith Guillory, motion to revoke probation, four days jail, probation revoked
■ Montreal Jarvell Hooper, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Anthony Wayne Jones, assault, 90 days jail, convicted; evading arrest, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Jahdius Lamar King, assault/family violence, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Roger C. Landrum, criminal trespass, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Bailey Erika Langford, assault, 90 days probation, convicted
■ Rhonda D. Leblanc, theft by check, dismissed
■ Rhonda Darnell Leblanc, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ April Lachell Lee, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Arturo Lopez Jr., possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, deferred; possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Izrael Damian Lopez, possession of marijuana, eight months probation, deferred
■ Erik Duane Oliver, assault/family violence, 100 days jail, convicted
■ Timothy Michael Sherman, possession of marijuana, one year probation, deferred
■ Norma Shields, theft by check, dismissed
■ Bertha Simmons, theft by check, dismissed
■ James Douglas Townsend, two counts of possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Justin Anthony Williams, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Randy Lee Howell, four counts of forgery of financial instrument, probation discharge
■ Preston Wayne Barlow, two counts of obstruction or retaliation, community supervision
■ Richard Manuel Sarmiento Jr., aggravated robbery, community supervision
■ Derald D. Mills, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Erika Denae Diamond, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Jeremy Lee Palmateer, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision; possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge
■ Mark Anthony Poindexter, deadly conduct — discharging firearm, community supervision
■ Bobby Sumons, possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge
■ Dexter Lynn Green, two counts of possession with intent to delivery a controlled substance, delivery/manufacture of a simulated controlled substance, four years prison, convicted
■ Brickey Jaun Manuel, theft, dismissed
■ Anthony W. Jones, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, seven years prison, convicted
■ Michael Wayne Turner Jr., driving while intoxicated, other
■ Mary Katherine Horton, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months state jail, convicted
■ Chaz Lynn Jones, assault, assault/family violence, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Norris Stanford, motion to revoke probation, five years prison, probation revoked
■ Jerone Douglas Harper, driving while intoxicated, probation discharged
