Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Jacobo Deltoro Marquez Jr., 38, and Jessica Cardenas, 40

■ Roger Alvin Sanders, 55, and Jill Amber Webb, 41

■ Omar Rangel Jaramillo, 25, and Veronica Margarita Ovalle, 27

■ Jacob Luera Durant, 29, and Kindle Ann Bonner, 27

■ Jackie L. Vaughn, 73, and Betty Bryan Hayes, 73

■ Jimmy Oland Roberts, 76, and Linda Carol Bronson, 72

■ Alejandro Lopez-Cabrera, 50, and Dilcia Marilu Ortiz Amaya, 27

■ Billy Dean Trivitt, 60, and Renee Lynn Berchey, 55

■ Nicholas Kyle Dodson, 20, and Kailea Cheyenne Evans, 18

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Casey Hope Thomas and Justin Ray Thomas

■ Zachary Morehead and Chelsea Aliese Morehead

■ William Grant Toburen and Kasey Ann Toburen

■ Jesus R. Espitia-Medina and Blanca C. Hernandez Escamilla

■ Joy D. Courtney and Michael Oliver Courtney

■ Mark Wayne Lognion Jr. and Clarisa Rosario Krauthammel

■ Audrey Lynn Aguillard and Bobby Gene Aguillard

■ Adrienne Stewart and William Stewart

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Bank of America v. Sidney J. Clary

■ Bank of America v. Amanda Diane Jones

■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Maria L. Blanco

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Chandra Quine v. Maria A. Martinez

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Valentina Santana Arambula, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Joshua Edward Becerra, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, convicted

■ Jonnie B. Clowers, purchase of alcohol for a minor, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Anselmo Garcia, resisting arrest, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Angela Smith Guillory, motion to revoke probation, four days jail, probation revoked

■ Montreal Jarvell Hooper, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Anthony Wayne Jones, assault, 90 days jail, convicted; evading arrest, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Jahdius Lamar King, assault/family violence, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Roger C. Landrum, criminal trespass, 60 days probation, deferred

■ Bailey Erika Langford, assault, 90 days probation, convicted

■ Rhonda D. Leblanc, theft by check, dismissed

■ Rhonda Darnell Leblanc, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ April Lachell Lee, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Arturo Lopez Jr., possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, deferred; possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Izrael Damian Lopez, possession of marijuana, eight months probation, deferred

■ Erik Duane Oliver, assault/family violence, 100 days jail, convicted

■ Timothy Michael Sherman, possession of marijuana, one year probation, deferred

■ Norma Shields, theft by check, dismissed

■ Bertha Simmons, theft by check, dismissed

■ James Douglas Townsend, two counts of possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Justin Anthony Williams, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Randy Lee Howell, four counts of forgery of financial instrument, probation discharge

■ Preston Wayne Barlow, two counts of obstruction or retaliation, community supervision

■ Richard Manuel Sarmiento Jr., aggravated robbery, community supervision

■ Derald D. Mills, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

■ Erika Denae Diamond, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

■ Jeremy Lee Palmateer, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision; possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge

■ Mark Anthony Poindexter, deadly conduct — discharging firearm, community supervision

■ Bobby Sumons, possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge

■ Dexter Lynn Green, two counts of possession with intent to delivery a controlled substance, delivery/manufacture of a simulated controlled substance, four years prison, convicted

■ Brickey Jaun Manuel, theft, dismissed

■ Anthony W. Jones, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, seven years prison, convicted

■ Michael Wayne Turner Jr., driving while intoxicated, other

■ Mary Katherine Horton, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months state jail, convicted

■ Chaz Lynn Jones, assault, assault/family violence, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Norris Stanford, motion to revoke probation, five years prison, probation revoked

■ Jerone Douglas Harper, driving while intoxicated, probation discharged