Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Blake Lawrence Brasher, 31, and Amber Renee Skoug, 26

■ Zacary Spenser Crews, 21, and Kristan Danae Arnold, 21

■ Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 22, and Karla Leticia Patlan Castillo, 21

■ Trace E. Gresham, 19, and Kristen Lynne Cramer, 18

■ Thiodore Perez, 57, and Catherine E. Richardson, 54

■ Robert Alan Tetu, 41, and Felicia Trevino Bacon, 41

■ Shawn Wayne Sargent, 37, and Brittney Raeann James, 29

■ Kaleb Cole Begne, 29, and Rebecca Ashley English, 29

■ Dakota Lee Cheatham, 25, and Kindsey Leighann Cole, 23

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Savy Vanessa Hernandez Calderon and Javier Vargas Jr.

■ Bonnie Blane Alsbrooks and Kelvin Brandon Alsbrooks

■ Latechila N. Castle and Damian D. Castle

■ Misty Dawn Hughes and Christopher Dale Hughes

■ Johnathon Myers and Shelby Nichole Myers

■ Molly Shannon and Randolph Charles Shannon

■ Rachel Diana Coffey and Justin Russell Coffey

■ Larry Mitchell Wofford and Nancy Ann Wofford

■ Tracie Bowden and Phillip Bowden

■ Misty Arledge Shepherd and Matthew David Shepherd

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Jazmine Martinez

■ Kim Gregory v. Michael Wayne Hon, Jeremy Wayne Gray

■ Discover Bank v. Cheryl Parker

■ Troy Capital LLC v. Robert Montgomery

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Deborah Hambrick

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Krystal Tigert and Donald Tigert

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Tommie Sandlin and Mary Sandlin

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Pamela Jones

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Elisha Mitchell

■ Bridgecrest Acceptance Corp as Servicer for Drivetime v. Christina Tuscana

■ Bridgecrest Acceptance Corp as Servicer for Drivetime v. Patrick Lewis

■ TD Auto Finance LLC fka Chrysler Financial v. Octavio Castillo

■ ■ ■

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Krystie Lopez v. Karizza Lopez

■ Terri Houston v. Tarran Myrick

■ Maria D. Duran v. Kelsey Moore and John Withem

■ Cassandra Brandon v. Brookshire Brothers Inc.

■ Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company v. Texas Department of Transportation and Clark Construction of Texas, Inc.

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Kevin Lynn Allen, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Ranulfo Andrade, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Floyd Marcelius Barnes, five days jail, convicted

■ Corer Michael Wayne Boyd, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Michael Burgin, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Taylor Lynn Colbert, theft, one year probation; possession of a controlled substance, assault, dismissed

■ Gary Lee Colquitt, public intoxication, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Angela Rene Dean, two counts of assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Joseph Shane Dowthitt, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Robert Leroyce Fowler, driving while intoxicated, 40 days jail, convicted

■ Robert Dewayne Greer, theft, one year probation, deferred

■ Dustin Raylee Hardesty, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ Ryan Ray LaCour, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Yesenia E. Licea, assault, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Caitlin McCaroll, criminal trespass, 60 days probation, deferred

■ Misty Gayle McKelvey, criminal trespass, dismissed

■ Destiney Tynell Mitchell, theft, one year probation, deferred

■ Carlos Djuan Oliphant, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Marcos Antonio Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Jasmine Lanelle Smith, possession of marijuana, assault, one year probation, deferred

■ Kendra Danielle Smith, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred; resisting arrest, dismissed

■ Heather Shea Sumrall, possession/use of inhalant paraphernalia, nine months probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ ■ ■

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Victor Felix, driving while intoxicated, four years prison, probation revoked

■ Dixie May Francis, evading arrest with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, four years prison, probation revoked

■ Autumn Lynn Thompson, evading arrest with vehicle, eight years probation, placed on shock probation

■ Tommie Gene Riley, sexual assault of a child, dismissed