Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Blake Lawrence Brasher, 31, and Amber Renee Skoug, 26
■ Zacary Spenser Crews, 21, and Kristan Danae Arnold, 21
■ Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 22, and Karla Leticia Patlan Castillo, 21
■ Trace E. Gresham, 19, and Kristen Lynne Cramer, 18
■ Thiodore Perez, 57, and Catherine E. Richardson, 54
■ Robert Alan Tetu, 41, and Felicia Trevino Bacon, 41
■ Shawn Wayne Sargent, 37, and Brittney Raeann James, 29
■ Kaleb Cole Begne, 29, and Rebecca Ashley English, 29
■ Dakota Lee Cheatham, 25, and Kindsey Leighann Cole, 23
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Savy Vanessa Hernandez Calderon and Javier Vargas Jr.
■ Bonnie Blane Alsbrooks and Kelvin Brandon Alsbrooks
■ Latechila N. Castle and Damian D. Castle
■ Misty Dawn Hughes and Christopher Dale Hughes
■ Johnathon Myers and Shelby Nichole Myers
■ Molly Shannon and Randolph Charles Shannon
■ Rachel Diana Coffey and Justin Russell Coffey
■ Larry Mitchell Wofford and Nancy Ann Wofford
■ Tracie Bowden and Phillip Bowden
■ Misty Arledge Shepherd and Matthew David Shepherd
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Jazmine Martinez
■ Kim Gregory v. Michael Wayne Hon, Jeremy Wayne Gray
■ Discover Bank v. Cheryl Parker
■ Troy Capital LLC v. Robert Montgomery
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Deborah Hambrick
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Krystal Tigert and Donald Tigert
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Tommie Sandlin and Mary Sandlin
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Pamela Jones
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Elisha Mitchell
■ Bridgecrest Acceptance Corp as Servicer for Drivetime v. Christina Tuscana
■ Bridgecrest Acceptance Corp as Servicer for Drivetime v. Patrick Lewis
■ TD Auto Finance LLC fka Chrysler Financial v. Octavio Castillo
■ ■ ■
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Krystie Lopez v. Karizza Lopez
■ Terri Houston v. Tarran Myrick
■ Maria D. Duran v. Kelsey Moore and John Withem
■ Cassandra Brandon v. Brookshire Brothers Inc.
■ Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company v. Texas Department of Transportation and Clark Construction of Texas, Inc.
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Kevin Lynn Allen, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Ranulfo Andrade, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Floyd Marcelius Barnes, five days jail, convicted
■ Corer Michael Wayne Boyd, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Michael Burgin, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Taylor Lynn Colbert, theft, one year probation; possession of a controlled substance, assault, dismissed
■ Gary Lee Colquitt, public intoxication, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Angela Rene Dean, two counts of assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Joseph Shane Dowthitt, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Robert Leroyce Fowler, driving while intoxicated, 40 days jail, convicted
■ Robert Dewayne Greer, theft, one year probation, deferred
■ Dustin Raylee Hardesty, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Ryan Ray LaCour, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Yesenia E. Licea, assault, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Caitlin McCaroll, criminal trespass, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Misty Gayle McKelvey, criminal trespass, dismissed
■ Destiney Tynell Mitchell, theft, one year probation, deferred
■ Carlos Djuan Oliphant, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Marcos Antonio Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Jasmine Lanelle Smith, possession of marijuana, assault, one year probation, deferred
■ Kendra Danielle Smith, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred; resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Heather Shea Sumrall, possession/use of inhalant paraphernalia, nine months probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ ■ ■
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Victor Felix, driving while intoxicated, four years prison, probation revoked
■ Dixie May Francis, evading arrest with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, four years prison, probation revoked
■ Autumn Lynn Thompson, evading arrest with vehicle, eight years probation, placed on shock probation
■ Tommie Gene Riley, sexual assault of a child, dismissed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.