Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Andrew Joseph Badeau, 31, and Kayli Brooke Warnasch, 27

■ Jay Russel Schwartz, 60, and Ellen Kay Bergeron, 59

■ Cody Michale Stewart, 36, and Kaley Shae Hannah, 26

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Discover Bank v. Robert Odom

■ GENCO Federal Credit Union v. James Louis Lightfoot and Stephanie Denise Lightfoot

■ Gabriel Aaron Rosales v. The State of Texas

■ GENCO Federal Credit Union v. Judith Denman

■ Sentry Select Insurance Company v. Maria Gonzalez and Jose Guadalupe Orta

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Omar Figueroa v. Bora Sari and Easy Way Express LLC

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Heather Hayes, assault causing bodily injury and family violence, dismissed

■ Steven McKnight, criminal trespass, dismissed

■ Nathan Odell Mumphrey, the possession of a dangerous drug, dismissed

