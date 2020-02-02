Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Juan Alberto Villarreal, 28, and Katerley Ann Hathorb, 20

■ Dom Duane Owens, 48, and Lori Penton Crawford, 54

■ Daniel Lee Cook, 56, and Sabrina Lafaye Fisher, 46

■ James Alton Tarver, 77, and Freddie Nelson, 72

■ Wesley Philip Morrell Jr., 42, and April Marie Denman, 40

■ Albert Earl Stokley III, 37, and Misty Diane Noseworthy, 42

■ Levi Dalton Forsythe, 26 and Ashley Nicole Hooks, 37

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Amber Renee Granlund and Christopher Michael Aufill

■ Kyle Lee Ethridge and Hilari Brooke Ethridge

■ Daly Elizabeth Mallon and Zachary Benjamin Mallon

■ Rebecca Krystine White and Erik Andrew White

■ Gabriela Tamez and Martin Tamez III

■ Daniel Keith Haberman and Megan Ann Haberman

■ Emily Danielle Litchfield and Charlie Maxwell Litchfield

■ Cassie Adams and William Adams

■ Amber Weatherly and Kyle Weatherly

■ Amber Dawn Salcedo and Jorge Salcedo

■ Donald Wayne Lloyd and Ember Dawn Dykes Lloyd

■ Dalton Brock and Shiloh Hope Waldon

■ Ruth Madai Amaya and Gelson Moar Mareina

■ Faith Sanderson and Marshall Sanderson

■ Meghan Maretta Brock and Christopher Matthew Brock

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ US Bank v. Juanita Gaitan

■ The State of Texas v. John William Morris, principal, and John Stewart DBA Stewart Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Charles Lamar Moore, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. James Micah Malore, principal, and Lexington National Insurance, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Sherry Louise Goolsby, principal, and Lexington National Insurance, surety

■ The State of Texas v. John William Morris, principal, and Josh Stewart DBA Stewart Bail Bonds, surety

■ Crown Asset Management LLC assignee v. Jennifer Fry

■ The State of Texas v. Christopher O’Neal Hunt Jr., principal and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Billy Rex Doss, principal, and Lexington National Insurance, surety

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Eric Lasalle Ross, fleeing police officer, 30 days jail, probation revoked; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Elvonzo Patton, driving while license invalid, 30 days jail, probation revoked

■ Sara Peloquen, theft, 60 days jail, probation revoked

■ Triston Rance Dewberry, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, probation revoked

■ Darion Anthony Amie, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred; interfering with emergency call, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Shawnta Bernice Bey, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ Bradley Adam Bonds, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Brandon Scott Bonner, burglary of vehicle, one year probation, deferred

■ Nora Sofia Brown, theft, dismissed; criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred

■ Taryn Leahan Cantu, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Robert Dale Carter, criminal mischief, dismissed; terroristic threat, 18 months probation, convicted

■ Esteban Chavez Jr., possession of a controlled substance, six months probation, deferred

■ Tracey Lee Colquitt, criminal trespass, 45 days jail, convicted

■ Yolanda J. Conway-Blake, motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed

■ Rachel Nicole Deboer, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Triston Rance Dewberry, failure to identify, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Charley Marie Franks, silent/abusive calls to 911 service, dismissed

■ Anselmo Garcia, evading arrest, two days jail, convicted

■ Geovanni Garcia, possession of marijuana, convicted

■ James Earl Goolsby Jr., criminal trespass, 120 days jail, convicted

■ Jimarion Ashaude Horace, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Georgie Lee Hurts, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted

■ Otis James Jenkins, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Llewellyn Leadon, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Jonathan Oneal Miller, resisting arrest, six months probation, deferred

■ Elvonzo Patton, assault, dismissed

■ Christopher Earlin Reppond, hunting from public road, convicted of lesser charge

■ Laura Frances Reppond, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance 60 days jail, convicted

■ Mark Alan Roark, unlawful restraint, 125 days jail, convicted

■ Jypsi Rosales, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Jair Ruiz Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred

■ Kaula Maire Smith, criminal trespass, eight days jail, convicted; assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Artrell Lee Taylor, theft, nine months probation, deferred

■ Jadarius Jeremiah Taylor, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed

■ Diane Thomas, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ Walter David Williams, criminal trespass, dismissed

■ Roy Zamarripa, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Mack Evan Hayes, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed

■ Sondra Gale Galmiche, evading arrest with vehicle, three years prison, convicted

■ Dylan Jordan Padrick, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted

■ Jimmy Wayne Williams, possession of a controlled substance, 10 months state jail, probation revoked

■ David Wayne Peters, burglary of a habitation intending other felony, two years prison, probation revoked

■ Jose Alberto Aguilar, driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Demarcus Dashun Washington, theft, eight years prison, convicted

■ Gloria Glover, burglary of habitation intending other felony, dismissed

■ Carlos Miguel Malpica, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed

■ Kasty Baiei, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Tracy Lacance Jenkins, theft, six months state jail, convicted

■ Reagan Horton, stalking, dismissed

■ John Steven Reid, burglary of habitation, seven years prison, probation revoked

■ Lacy Shae Gatlin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone, dismissed

■ Fernando Martinez, unauthorized use of vehicle, six months jail, convicted

■ James Laverne Denmond, assault of a public servant, dismissed

■ Timothy Dean Penick, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, pending

■ Clinton Lee Wood, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, other

■ Marcus Thompson, aggravated assault/family violence with weapon, other

■ Logna James Anders, evading arrest with vehicle, five year prison, convicted

■ Thermon Ray Griffin Jr., possession of a controlled substance, community supervision