Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Juan Alberto Villarreal, 28, and Katerley Ann Hathorb, 20
■ Dom Duane Owens, 48, and Lori Penton Crawford, 54
■ Daniel Lee Cook, 56, and Sabrina Lafaye Fisher, 46
■ James Alton Tarver, 77, and Freddie Nelson, 72
■ Wesley Philip Morrell Jr., 42, and April Marie Denman, 40
■ Albert Earl Stokley III, 37, and Misty Diane Noseworthy, 42
■ Levi Dalton Forsythe, 26 and Ashley Nicole Hooks, 37
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Amber Renee Granlund and Christopher Michael Aufill
■ Kyle Lee Ethridge and Hilari Brooke Ethridge
■ Daly Elizabeth Mallon and Zachary Benjamin Mallon
■ Rebecca Krystine White and Erik Andrew White
■ Gabriela Tamez and Martin Tamez III
■ Daniel Keith Haberman and Megan Ann Haberman
■ Emily Danielle Litchfield and Charlie Maxwell Litchfield
■ Cassie Adams and William Adams
■ Amber Weatherly and Kyle Weatherly
■ Amber Dawn Salcedo and Jorge Salcedo
■ Donald Wayne Lloyd and Ember Dawn Dykes Lloyd
■ Dalton Brock and Shiloh Hope Waldon
■ Ruth Madai Amaya and Gelson Moar Mareina
■ Faith Sanderson and Marshall Sanderson
■ Meghan Maretta Brock and Christopher Matthew Brock
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ US Bank v. Juanita Gaitan
■ The State of Texas v. John William Morris, principal, and John Stewart DBA Stewart Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Charles Lamar Moore, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. James Micah Malore, principal, and Lexington National Insurance, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Sherry Louise Goolsby, principal, and Lexington National Insurance, surety
■ The State of Texas v. John William Morris, principal, and Josh Stewart DBA Stewart Bail Bonds, surety
■ Crown Asset Management LLC assignee v. Jennifer Fry
■ The State of Texas v. Christopher O’Neal Hunt Jr., principal and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Billy Rex Doss, principal, and Lexington National Insurance, surety
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Eric Lasalle Ross, fleeing police officer, 30 days jail, probation revoked; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Elvonzo Patton, driving while license invalid, 30 days jail, probation revoked
■ Sara Peloquen, theft, 60 days jail, probation revoked
■ Triston Rance Dewberry, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, probation revoked
■ Darion Anthony Amie, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred; interfering with emergency call, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Shawnta Bernice Bey, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Bradley Adam Bonds, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Brandon Scott Bonner, burglary of vehicle, one year probation, deferred
■ Nora Sofia Brown, theft, dismissed; criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred
■ Taryn Leahan Cantu, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Robert Dale Carter, criminal mischief, dismissed; terroristic threat, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Esteban Chavez Jr., possession of a controlled substance, six months probation, deferred
■ Tracey Lee Colquitt, criminal trespass, 45 days jail, convicted
■ Yolanda J. Conway-Blake, motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed
■ Rachel Nicole Deboer, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Triston Rance Dewberry, failure to identify, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Charley Marie Franks, silent/abusive calls to 911 service, dismissed
■ Anselmo Garcia, evading arrest, two days jail, convicted
■ Geovanni Garcia, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ James Earl Goolsby Jr., criminal trespass, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Jimarion Ashaude Horace, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Georgie Lee Hurts, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Otis James Jenkins, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Llewellyn Leadon, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Jonathan Oneal Miller, resisting arrest, six months probation, deferred
■ Elvonzo Patton, assault, dismissed
■ Christopher Earlin Reppond, hunting from public road, convicted of lesser charge
■ Laura Frances Reppond, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance 60 days jail, convicted
■ Mark Alan Roark, unlawful restraint, 125 days jail, convicted
■ Jypsi Rosales, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Jair Ruiz Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
■ Kaula Maire Smith, criminal trespass, eight days jail, convicted; assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Artrell Lee Taylor, theft, nine months probation, deferred
■ Jadarius Jeremiah Taylor, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed
■ Diane Thomas, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Walter David Williams, criminal trespass, dismissed
■ Roy Zamarripa, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Mack Evan Hayes, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed
■ Sondra Gale Galmiche, evading arrest with vehicle, three years prison, convicted
■ Dylan Jordan Padrick, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Jimmy Wayne Williams, possession of a controlled substance, 10 months state jail, probation revoked
■ David Wayne Peters, burglary of a habitation intending other felony, two years prison, probation revoked
■ Jose Alberto Aguilar, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Demarcus Dashun Washington, theft, eight years prison, convicted
■ Gloria Glover, burglary of habitation intending other felony, dismissed
■ Carlos Miguel Malpica, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed
■ Kasty Baiei, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Tracy Lacance Jenkins, theft, six months state jail, convicted
■ Reagan Horton, stalking, dismissed
■ John Steven Reid, burglary of habitation, seven years prison, probation revoked
■ Lacy Shae Gatlin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone, dismissed
■ Fernando Martinez, unauthorized use of vehicle, six months jail, convicted
■ James Laverne Denmond, assault of a public servant, dismissed
■ Timothy Dean Penick, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, pending
■ Clinton Lee Wood, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, other
■ Marcus Thompson, aggravated assault/family violence with weapon, other
■ Logna James Anders, evading arrest with vehicle, five year prison, convicted
■ Thermon Ray Griffin Jr., possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
Commented
