Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Kenneth Ray Johnson, 60, and Brigette Kiel Perry, 60

■ Bryce Lane Golden, 20, and Sydney Christine Felts, 21

■ Jason Douglas Stripling, 53, and Mary Elizabeth Chambliss, 51

■ Curtis William Fenley, 29, and Ana Gabriel Ramirez Zuluaga, 28

■ Saul Jaime, 31, and Judit Uribe Lagunas, 25

■ Michael Anthony Traylor, 49, and Janetta Jewel Almond, 36

■ Taylor Aylsse Renfro, 18, and Malorey Brooke Grimes, 21

■ Jarvis Ray Hughes, 40, and Melinda Avila, 39

■ Estevan Orlando Avila, 34, and Mary-Ann Pineda, 31

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ GEICO County Mutual Insurance Company v Daniel Joseph Ray, Jr. and Charles A. Mendoza

■ Angela Jones Goodson v Steven Giles

■ Cheryl A. Sterling v Hochheim Prairie Casualty Insurance Company

■ The State of Texas v E.J. Cole a.k.a. Elwyn John Cole

■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v Moises Martinez, Ruby Martinez

