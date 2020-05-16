Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Kenneth Ray Johnson, 60, and Brigette Kiel Perry, 60
■ Bryce Lane Golden, 20, and Sydney Christine Felts, 21
■ Jason Douglas Stripling, 53, and Mary Elizabeth Chambliss, 51
■ Curtis William Fenley, 29, and Ana Gabriel Ramirez Zuluaga, 28
■ Saul Jaime, 31, and Judit Uribe Lagunas, 25
■ Michael Anthony Traylor, 49, and Janetta Jewel Almond, 36
■ Taylor Aylsse Renfro, 18, and Malorey Brooke Grimes, 21
■ Jarvis Ray Hughes, 40, and Melinda Avila, 39
■ Estevan Orlando Avila, 34, and Mary-Ann Pineda, 31
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ GEICO County Mutual Insurance Company v Daniel Joseph Ray, Jr. and Charles A. Mendoza
■ Angela Jones Goodson v Steven Giles
■ Cheryl A. Sterling v Hochheim Prairie Casualty Insurance Company
■ The State of Texas v E.J. Cole a.k.a. Elwyn John Cole
■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v Moises Martinez, Ruby Martinez
