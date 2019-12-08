Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Jesus Vargas, 27, and Yaneli Neftaly Cortez, 27
■ Brandon Jesus Gamez, 19, Kimberly Michelle Pearson, 19
■ Gary Robert Tunrquist, 47, and Karolina Elizabeth Sperling, 44
■ Alvin De-Wayne Vaughn, 33, and Blanca Rachell Avila, 38
■ Lance Leeroy Hetrick, 29, and Lauren Elisabeth Stover, 22
■ Alec Johnpaul Haden, 29, and Katherine Diane Cantrell, 40
■ Jose Luis Pena Mejia, 43, and Claudia Elizabeth Aguilar Vega, 25
■ Joe Byron Dixon, 67, and Helen Darlene Dixon, 71
■ Juan Francisco Gonzalez, 29, and Cristy Silva, 28
■ Charlie Stevenson Wright, 28, and Ladeshia Shanae Dukes, 25
■ Robert W. Jones, 40, and Donna Sheri Wyatt, 36
■ Jose Guillermo Estrada, 20, and Carmen A. Garcia Hurtado, 20
■ Logan Robert Neal, 22, and Samantha Lynn Brazeil, 22
■ Tyler Joel Marshall, 28, and Emily Anne Messer, 32
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Adrian Dean Thompson and Rosanna Renae Thompson
■ Richard Curtis Herrington and Tammy Lynn Herrington
■ Tyson Terrell Madison and Lesia Carol Madison
■ D.C. and M.C.
■ Lessie Dyshun Murphy and Curtis Murphy
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ TD Auto Finance LLC FKA Chrysler Financial v. Elvis Fuller
■ TD Auto Finance LLC FKA Chrysler Financial v. Dakota Haak
■ J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. Redacted Annuiltant
■ TD Auto Finance LLC FKA Chrysler Financial v. Wanda Donahoe
■ Germania Select Insurance Company as subrogee of Jose De La Cruz v. Lariza Larette Overshown
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Jesus Solis Palacio v. Trisha Ann Wells and William Bryan Adkins
■ Margaret James v. Cailyn Bartlett
■ Briana Brown v. Clarissa Garcia
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Bryan Jacob Diener, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ Dimas Nolasco Dominguez, no log (record of duty status), 90 days probation, deferred
■ Jose Rolando Flores, driving while license suspended, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Angel Mireles, possession of a controlled substance, two years probation, convicted
■ Frank Edward Parker, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 120 days jail, convicted; possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Jaylon DeShun Young, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ John Aaron Hutto, assault/family violence, 120 days jail, probation revoked
■ Tiffany Dawn Tran, theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, 90 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Anthony Shane Etemadi, theft, seven months state jail, convicted
■ Lindsey Shaye Walker, driving while intoxicated with child, probation discharged
■ Kimberly Latrice Parker, fraudulent use of identifying info, dismissed
■ Dustin Curtis Quinn, possession of a controlled substance, 10 years prison, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, theft, 20 months state jail, convicted
■ Justin Storme Jones, evading arrest with vehicle, five years prison, convicted
■ Jesse Rene Morales, driving while intoxicated, 15 months state jail, probation revoked; credit/debit card abuse, evading arrest, 12 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Joe Carl Loftin Jr., fraudulent freshwater fish tournament prize, dismissed
■ Krystal Deann Crick, injury to a child, dismissed
■ Dustin Paul Crick, injury to a child, dismissed
■ Anthony Elisha Kelly, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 50 years prison, convicted
■ Norris Jay Sanford, possession of a controlled substance, other
■ Michael Lynn Barlow, delivery of marijuana, two years state jail, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, 20 years prison, convicted
■ Chance Daniel Richey, engaging in organized criminal activity, dismissed
■ Kurt Steven Wagoner, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ James Oppenhammer, four counts of theft, 18 months state jail, convicted
■ Kimberly Latrice Parker, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ Jimmy Joe Saenz, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months state jail, convicted
■ David Wesley Flemming, possession of a controlled substance, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Matthew James Allsbrooks, sexual performance by a child, other
■ Codero Deearl Hunt, assault/family violence, other
■ Michael Lynn Barlow, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years prison, convicted; five counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 20 years prison, convicted
■ Ruben Rios Jr., unlawful possession of firearm by felon, burglary of habitation, theft of firearm, dismissed
■ Hershel Criswell, burglary of building, convicted, 180 days jail, convicted
■ Frank Edward Parker, possession of a controlled substance, nine months jail, convicted
