Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Jordan Blue Courtney, 25, and Audrey Charmaine Staten, 24
■ Michael John Jacob, 43, and Nancy Perez, 37
■ Tavaris Deon White, 35, and Tacosha Nicole McClain, 32
■ Bradley Jordan Traylor, 31, and Savannah Janet Radke, 24
■ Sean Michael Halek, 33, and Samantha Dolores Ancira, 27
■ Jeremiah Seth Steelman, 27, and Skylar Marie Horton, 26
■ John Austin-Rector Vrielink 22, and Hannah Noel Martin, 22
■ Karl Brewer Parker Jr., 83, and Judith Scibetta, 76
■ Raymundo Segura Perez, 26, and Emerita Recendez Velazco, 30
■ Michael Shane Blackwell, 49, and Melissa Ann Lovelady, 48
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Kundell Elaine Wakefield and Jonathon Matthew Paul Wakefield
■ Brandy Nicole Flanagan and Donald Eugene Flanagan
■ Amber N. Herrington and Christopher M. Herrington
■ Mike Ancira and Ashley Ancira
■ Kristy Ann Guthery and Bobby Arther Guthery Jr.
■ Lekendrick Rayun Oliphant and Bianca Shantell Kirkwood
■ Misty Debbis Martin and Danny Lanier Martin Jr.
■ Elizabeth M. Tubbs and Elton W. Arnold
■ Maria De Los Angeles and Andres Avelino Hernandez
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Carolyn Hileman v. The State of Texas.
■ Douglas Shipp v. The State of Texas
■ Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. Jose Guadalupe Castro
■ JG Wentworth Originations LLC v. Redacted Annuitant
■ The State of Texas v. Latonya Finley
■ Collins Asset Group LLC as successor in interest to v. Douglas Delfraisse
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Jessica Sanchez as next friend of L.D., a minor v. Edna Hutton
■ Daniel Hughes v. Nationwide Housing Properties L.P.
■ Evelia Cuevas v. Armando Fernandez Rosales and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Wendell Herrade Smith, possession of marijuana, one year probation, probation extended
■ Donovan Dismon Monroe, assault/family violence, 90 days jail, probation revoked
■ Tyeshera Hartsfield, resisting arrest, 180 days jail, probation revoked; deadly conduct, 68 days probation revoked
■ Ramon Trava Griffin, criminal mischief, assault/family violence, failure to identify, 45 days jail, probation revoked
■ Logan James Anders, resisting arrest, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Kevin Blanchard, violating promise to appear, dismissed
■ Jonathan D. Curbow, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Michael Lee Darden, theft by check, dismissed
■ Isidro Flores, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Crystal Gresham, theft, dismissed
■ Erika Judith Jasso, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Jeffery Lynn Johnson, driving while intoxicated, 10 days jail, two years probation, convicted
■ Jose Alfonzo Lopez Jr., criminal trespass with deadly weapon, 250 days jail, convicted; terroristic threat, dismissed
■ Pedro Nunez Jr., unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed
■ Omar Palomino, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred
■ Carlos R. Sanchez-Morales, speeding, 30 days probation, deferred
■ Wendell Jerrade Smith, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Robert Lee Tyler, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Donovan Dismon Monroe, theft of firearm, 15 months state jail, convicted; burglary of habitation, three years prison, probation revoked
■ Mario Moyeda, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Jerry Wayne Pixley, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Manuel Mata Garcia, driving while intoxicated, probation discharged
■ Jasmine Elise Thomas, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, 10 years probation, convicted; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Danny Wayne Carter, harassment, deceased
■ Tyeshera Hartsfield, terroristic threat against public servant, six months state jail, convicted
■ Mark Troy Smith, forgery of financial instrument, four years probation, convicted
■ Jose Alfonzo Lopez Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, six years prison, convicted; evading arrest with vehicle, dismissed
■ Janet Marie Johnson, unauthorized use of vehicle, three years probation, deferred
■ Finea Kora Kohl, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle, other
■ Clifton Paul Sturgeon, two counts of abandoning/endangering a child, criminal negligence, five years probation, deferred
■ Randy Keith Hester, online solicitation of a minor, community supervision
