Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Jordan Blue Courtney, 25, and Audrey Charmaine Staten, 24

■ Michael John Jacob, 43, and Nancy Perez, 37

■ Tavaris Deon White, 35, and Tacosha Nicole McClain, 32

■ Bradley Jordan Traylor, 31, and Savannah Janet Radke, 24

■ Sean Michael Halek, 33, and Samantha Dolores Ancira, 27

■ Jeremiah Seth Steelman, 27, and Skylar Marie Horton, 26

■ John Austin-Rector Vrielink 22, and Hannah Noel Martin, 22

■ Karl Brewer Parker Jr., 83, and Judith Scibetta, 76

■ Raymundo Segura Perez, 26, and Emerita Recendez Velazco, 30

■ Michael Shane Blackwell, 49, and Melissa Ann Lovelady, 48

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Kundell Elaine Wakefield and Jonathon Matthew Paul Wakefield

■ Brandy Nicole Flanagan and Donald Eugene Flanagan

■ Amber N. Herrington and Christopher M. Herrington

■ Mike Ancira and Ashley Ancira

■ Kristy Ann Guthery and Bobby Arther Guthery Jr.

■ Lekendrick Rayun Oliphant and Bianca Shantell Kirkwood

■ Misty Debbis Martin and Danny Lanier Martin Jr.

■ Elizabeth M. Tubbs and Elton W. Arnold

■ Maria De Los Angeles and Andres Avelino Hernandez

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Carolyn Hileman v. The State of Texas.

■ Douglas Shipp v. The State of Texas

■ Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. Jose Guadalupe Castro

■ JG Wentworth Originations LLC v. Redacted Annuitant

■ The State of Texas v. Latonya Finley

■ Collins Asset Group LLC as successor in interest to v. Douglas Delfraisse

■ ■ ■

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Jessica Sanchez as next friend of L.D., a minor v. Edna Hutton

■ Daniel Hughes v. Nationwide Housing Properties L.P.

■ Evelia Cuevas v. Armando Fernandez Rosales and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Wendell Herrade Smith, possession of marijuana, one year probation, probation extended

■ Donovan Dismon Monroe, assault/family violence, 90 days jail, probation revoked

■ Tyeshera Hartsfield, resisting arrest, 180 days jail, probation revoked; deadly conduct, 68 days probation revoked

■ Ramon Trava Griffin, criminal mischief, assault/family violence, failure to identify, 45 days jail, probation revoked

■ Logan James Anders, resisting arrest, 120 days jail, convicted

■ Kevin Blanchard, violating promise to appear, dismissed

■ Jonathan D. Curbow, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Michael Lee Darden, theft by check, dismissed

■ Isidro Flores, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Crystal Gresham, theft, dismissed

■ Erika Judith Jasso, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Jeffery Lynn Johnson, driving while intoxicated, 10 days jail, two years probation, convicted

■ Jose Alfonzo Lopez Jr., criminal trespass with deadly weapon, 250 days jail, convicted; terroristic threat, dismissed

■ Pedro Nunez Jr., unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed

■ Omar Palomino, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred

■ Carlos R. Sanchez-Morales, speeding, 30 days probation, deferred

■ Wendell Jerrade Smith, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Robert Lee Tyler, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ ■ ■

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Donovan Dismon Monroe, theft of firearm, 15 months state jail, convicted; burglary of habitation, three years prison, probation revoked

■ Mario Moyeda, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Jerry Wayne Pixley, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Manuel Mata Garcia, driving while intoxicated, probation discharged

■ Jasmine Elise Thomas, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, 10 years probation, convicted; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, deferred

■ Danny Wayne Carter, harassment, deceased

■ Tyeshera Hartsfield, terroristic threat against public servant, six months state jail, convicted

■ Mark Troy Smith, forgery of financial instrument, four years probation, convicted

■ Jose Alfonzo Lopez Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, six years prison, convicted; evading arrest with vehicle, dismissed

■ Janet Marie Johnson, unauthorized use of vehicle, three years probation, deferred

■ Finea Kora Kohl, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle, other

■ Clifton Paul Sturgeon, two counts of abandoning/endangering a child, criminal negligence, five years probation, deferred

■ Randy Keith Hester, online solicitation of a minor, community supervision