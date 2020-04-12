Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP D/B/A Woodland Heights Medical Center Plaza v Yesica Guerrero Alberto Rodriguez

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP D/B/A Woodland Heights Medical Center Plaza v. Thomas Stewart

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP D/B/A Woodland Heights Medical Center Plaza v. Dawn Curry and Robert Curry

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Deandr Bonner, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, dismissed

■ Deandr Bonner, unlawful carrying of a handgun, convicted

