Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Pedro Garcia Medina, 31, and Ma Del Rosario Muro Quezada, 38
■ David Phillip Huelett, 59, and Mamie Davis Doggett, 73
■ Walter Lynnwood Buckner, 66, and Catherine Marie Manshack, 63
■ Gary Lee Weaver, 74, and Minnie Lea Richey, 71
■ Joel Lesley Cooley Jr., 49, and Terriann Trevathan, 40
■ Samuel Cade Mosley, 22, and Alexis Richelle Lowery, 21
■ Cristopher Lee Nash, 39, and Jennifer Denise Walker, 38
■ Gilberto Rios, 54, and Norma Alicia Ramos, 49
■ Coraleneyvette Eagleson Cabrera, 29, and Ska’kayla Lee’shasity Lewis, 24
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Aaron Nathaniel Rudd and Danielle Marie Rudd
■ Kayla Reanne Okray and Aaron John Okray
■ Jacqueline Whitaker Johnson and Mario Lee Johnson
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Rafael Ocana and Ana Morales v. Armando Reyes
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Rochele Garcia
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Camille Perry and Kenneth Perry
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Cyrus Martin and Julia Martin
■ Pecan Valley Apartments v. Eugene Nottingham
■ Frederick Guidry v. Maria Gonzalez
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ William Elisha Antilley II, theft, one year probation, deferred
■ Shanna Janae Ellison, failure to identify, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Joshua Jacorey Fields, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Michael Orville May, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Saeed Muhammad Monsour, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Lynda D. Richardson, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, convicted
■ Brittany Lynn Spinks, theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, 60 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Jimmy Wayne Williams, failure to identify, 30 days jail, convicted
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Lacie Ross, unlawful restraint, community supervision
■ Bradley Oneil Street, evading arrest, community supervision
■ Stephanie Swaynie, possession of a controlled substance, nine months state jail, convicted
■ Anita Deshone Wallace, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
