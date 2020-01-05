Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Pedro Garcia Medina, 31, and Ma Del Rosario Muro Quezada, 38

■ David Phillip Huelett, 59, and Mamie Davis Doggett, 73

■ Walter Lynnwood Buckner, 66, and Catherine Marie Manshack, 63

■ Gary Lee Weaver, 74, and Minnie Lea Richey, 71

■ Joel Lesley Cooley Jr., 49, and Terriann Trevathan, 40

■ Samuel Cade Mosley, 22, and Alexis Richelle Lowery, 21

■ Cristopher Lee Nash, 39, and Jennifer Denise Walker, 38

■ Gilberto Rios, 54, and Norma Alicia Ramos, 49

■ Coraleneyvette Eagleson Cabrera, 29, and Ska’kayla Lee’shasity Lewis, 24

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Aaron Nathaniel Rudd and Danielle Marie Rudd

■ Kayla Reanne Okray and Aaron John Okray

■ Jacqueline Whitaker Johnson and Mario Lee Johnson

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Rafael Ocana and Ana Morales v. Armando Reyes

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Rochele Garcia

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Camille Perry and Kenneth Perry

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Cyrus Martin and Julia Martin

■ Pecan Valley Apartments v. Eugene Nottingham

■ Frederick Guidry v. Maria Gonzalez

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ William Elisha Antilley II, theft, one year probation, deferred

■ Shanna Janae Ellison, failure to identify, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Joshua Jacorey Fields, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Michael Orville May, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Saeed Muhammad Monsour, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Lynda D. Richardson, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, convicted

■ Brittany Lynn Spinks, theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, 60 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Jimmy Wayne Williams, failure to identify, 30 days jail, convicted

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Lacie Ross, unlawful restraint, community supervision

■ Bradley Oneil Street, evading arrest, community supervision

■ Stephanie Swaynie, possession of a controlled substance, nine months state jail, convicted

■ Anita Deshone Wallace, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

