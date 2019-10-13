Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ David Paul Riley, 24, and Jasmin Justine Moreno, 22
■ Calup Bradley Shepherd, 48, and Lori Ann McClendon, 44
■ Earl JR Gary, 88, and Evelyn Meador Thomas, 85
■ Roy Donald Dalton, 33, and Kether Nicole Flowers, 31
■ Colton Dee Wyne, 26, and Cassidy Danielle Ivy, 26
■ Milton Joe Anthony Jr., 37, and Tammy Sue Bass, 32
■ Charles Stewart Roberds, 34, and Kellie Rhaeann Ramsey, 31
■ John Aaron Grimes, 43, and Rhonda Gail Stephenson, 51
■ Cody Ray Retherford, 26, and Jeanetta Marie Sneed, 25
■ Zackary Lynn-Jones Kessler, 30, and Cassie Elizabeth Mallon, 26
■ Patrick Dennis O’Connor Jr., 29, and Billie Jean Anderson, 26
■ Kenneth Dean Hayes, 70, and Pamela Calloway Wright, 71
■ Justin Travis Penick, 45, and Nicole Leah Register, 36
■ Matthew Russell Warren, 32, and Elizabeth Danielle Hansen, 30
■ Fernando Cruz Hernandez, 37, and Maria Dolors Nieves, 47
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Stephanie Lauren Lawson and Wesley Joel Lawson
■ Adriana Garcia Williams and Albert Lee Williams Jr.
■ Ashley Jo Hebert and Michael Brandon Hebert
■ Angela Marie Peyton and Eric Randolph Peyton
■ Michael Anthony Traylor and Elise Juanita Beck Traylor
■ Morgan Elizabeth Harris and Alric James Harris
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Discover Bank v. Paul H. Price
■ Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Lacey Jones and Cindy Jones
■ Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Tyler Greening
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Partners NNN Investors, LP Series B. v. Zoe Realty Investment Group LLC
■ Cach LLC v. Jose Lopez
■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 715 Kiln St., Lufkin, TX, 75904
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ John Richard Burch, resisting arrest, two days jail, convicted; driving while license invalid, dismissed
■ Efren Francisco Crisanto, assault/family violence, interfering with emergency call, one year probation, deferred
■ Aislinn Gray Decker, disorderly conduct, 60 days probation, deferred
■ David Wesley Flemming, theft, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Christopher Flores, possession of a controlled substance, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Juan Antonio Gonzalez, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Christopher Philip Harden, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Jose Hernandez, false report to police officer, six months probation, deferred
■ Richard Grant Hightower, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred
■ Codero Deearl Hunt, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Britney Jenkins, assault, six months probation, deferred
■ Michael Wayne Range Jr., possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Clay Dale Sargent, driving while license invalid, 60 days probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Dylan Foster, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Melinda Farmer, possession of a controlled substance, nine months state jail, convicted
■ Uric Omaar Godet, possession of a controlled substance, three years prison, convicted
■ Crystal Leigh Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Lesli Diane Davis, possession of a controlled substance, six months state jail, convicted
■ Jaelon De’savion Lavane, credit/debit card abuse, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Myles Jordan Owens, two counts of sexual assault of a child, five years probation, deferred
■ Jared Michel, unauthorized use of vehicle, 10 months state jail, convicted
■ Eva Nicole Donahoe, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Johnathan Breece Dalton, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Myles Jordan Owens, assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation, five years probation, deferred
■ Gilbert Lopez, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, eight years probation, deferred
