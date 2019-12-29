Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ James Martin Ryan, 76, and Sara Green Marley, 72
■ Gerald Everett Sanders, 55, and Leah Katherine Cleveland, 45
■ Dakota Jacob Stockman, 20, and Aleia Marie Self, 20
■ Phillip Mitchell Ellis, 56, and Merry Patricia Hurst, 49
■ Brandon Tyler Rogers, 19, and Destiny Lyn Pettit, 20
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ John Stephen Laws and Ida Jean Mass Laws
■ Marina Chavez and Juan Pablo Hernandez
■ Hayley Calzada and Skyler Calzada
■ Allona Seago Cain and Michael John Cain
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ The State of Texas v. Floyd Beamon Calhoun Jr., Doris Jean Calhoun
■ Discover Bank v. Richard Yarbrough
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Pineywoods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Michael Frazier, DPM
■ Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Bryan D. Oliver
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ James Glen Burnett Jr., speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Lavira Denise Deason, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed; theft, three days jail, probation revoked
■ Jeremy Duncan, driving while license suspended, dismissed
■ Jonathan Green, driving while intoxicated, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Joseph Lee Holeman, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Nabor Robledo Jacobo, criminal trespass, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Roger C. Landrum, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
■ Evan Alan Miles, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Ricardo Madera Orozco, driving while intoxicated, nine months probation, deferred
■ Kiara M. Rogers, resisting arrest, two days jail, convicted
■ Teresa McKinney Scott, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Oscar Alejando Soria, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, one year probation, convicted
■ Kyjuan Utley, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Melvin Dewayne Dewalt, duty on striking unattended vehicle, driving while license invalid, 45 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Pixie Lee Rios, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted
■ Jonathan Matthew Pigg, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Sharon Colleen Chipman, two counts of assault of EMS personnel, community service
■ Charles Edward Becks Jr., possession of a controlled substance, 18 months state jail, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, five years prison, convicted
■ Robert Eric Wallace, three counts of sexual assault of a child, prohibited sexual conduct, transferred
■ Russell Allan Davis, driving while intoxicated, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Sentwilia Ellis, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ Jordan Wright, burglary of habitation, possession of a controlled substance, eight years probation, convicted; two counts of theft, five years probation, convicted
■ Wyman Jones, theft, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Ty Blaine Conway, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, deferred
