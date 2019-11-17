Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Nathan Henry Hulett, 43, and Kelsea Rae Ferguson, 28
■ Gaston Jacobo, 38, and Claudia Yvette Perez, 32
■ Christopher Michael Coulter, 26, and Kelsey Diana Haschke, 25
■ Christian Lee Mandujano, 22, and Soraya Torres, 22
■ Lucas Dean Jenkins, 39, and Emily Heather Powers, 36
■ Keith Paul Hearne, 67, and Sundra Gail Denman, 66
■ Jesse Delbert Anderson IV, 19, and Aubin Kelby-Gail Hill, 24
■ Jacob Abraham Palomo, 27, and Lana Ann Layton, 38
■ Colton Lee Cryer, 26, and Daisy Renee Cryer, 25
■ Delvon Reco Davis, 21, and Luxeria Rolona Renee Wooten, 23
■ Jose Luis Benito Parra, 40, and Liliana Hernandez, 36
■ Felipe Cavazos, 65, and Terry Christy Erwin, 65
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Michelle Powell Cole and Israel Lee Cole
■ Kody Darlene Jenkins and Codie Glen Jenkins
■ Tiffany Nicole Roberts and Travis Ryan Roberts
■ Jose Carlos Gonzalez and Erika Gonzalez
■ Carla Angel Rodriguez and Jose Isabel Rodriguez
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Huntington State Bank v. Betty Jenkins
■ Insurance Auto Auctions Inc. Service King Collision, Gunn Gollision, Prestige Auto Brokers, Copart Auto Auctions, Vehicle Donation Processing Center and American River Auto Dismantling v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles
■ State Farm County Mutual Insurance Company of Texas v. Jose Aldana and Jorge Gomez
■ Jared Omar Wofford v. The State of Texas
■ Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Margaret E. Oberlechner
■ Adam Cortez Rios v. The State of Texas
■ The Sate of Texas v. Joseph Carl Crawford, principal and International Fidelity Insurance Company DBA All Brothers Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Anthony Wayne Harvey, principal, and International Fidelity Ins. DBA Goodman Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. James Earnest White Jr., principal and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ Bobby Charles Jackson v. The State of Texas
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Unifund CCR LLC v. Berta Rosales
■ John Deere Financial FSB v. Michael G. Williams
■ Minnie Murray v. Sherry Hill
■ Name change of: Ashley Michelle Humphries
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Iram Chacon, theft by check, bail jumping and failure to appear, one year probation, deferred
■ Christopher Charles Hunt, assault/family violence, 18 months probation, deferred
■ Jacolby Shaun Jones, theft, 60 days jail, convicted
Richard Darrell Lyles, driving while license invalid, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Stevelyn McCuin, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Chaddrick Janard Mitchell, failure to identify, 60 days jail, convicted
■ De’marquez Devont Moreland, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 59 days jail, convicted
■ Abra Nancy Nicol, criminal trespass, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Juan Garcia Rodriguez, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Belinda Ketchum Terrell, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Lance John Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear, 100 days jail, convicted
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Britt Noel Lane, possession of a controlled substance, 10 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Richard Horn, sex offender’s duty to register, two years prison, convicted
■ Joseph Windell Lewis, possession of a controlled substance, six months state jail, convicted
■ Roman Charles Taylor, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Shawnta Bernice Bey, evading arrest with vehicle, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Eliseo Barrajas Jr., possession of a controlled substance, six years prison, convicted
■ Kevin Dwain Summers, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Michael Eugene Wainright, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
