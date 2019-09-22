Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ David Antoni Martinez Willis, 26, and Courtney Lee Chandler, 27
■ Bersain Alvarado Perez, 36, and Myrna L. Taylor, 40
■ Rodney Dale Hendricks Jr., 28, and Lucas Wingate Lopez, 26
■ Hilton Joseph Randle, 37, and Marquita T. Beasley, 34
■ Kirston Cashmere Hunter, 27,and Brittney Michelle Sanders, 26
■ Van Halen Gay, 26, and Kellie Lee-Ann Gray, 28
■ Michael Gaitan, 24, and Jazmin Lizeth Gonzalez, 21
■ Colby Michael Greenville, 22, and Abby Lynne Haney, 24
■ Scott Paul Phillip, 37, and Erika Elayne Page, 35
■ Michael Antonne Farley Jr., 23, and Makayla Rene Ross, 21
■ Shannon Dixin Baxter, 21, and Misty Michelle-Rae Adams, 22
■ Michael Hunter Bullock, 26, and Kassi Leigh Kay, 31
■ Justin Ray Shaw, 26, and Karli Paige Wise, 22
■ Marc Anthony Guzman, 20, and Reyna Elena Rechy, 18
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Kelly Elizabeth Sullivan and Jeremy William Sullivan
■ Jon Micheal Layer Hr. and Leslie Anne Bayman
■ Hannah Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Marcel Taylor
■ Annette Williams and Kenneth Milton Williams
■ Casey Lee Callas and Christopher Michael Callas
■ Zachary Keith McGaughey and Amanda Joeann Haynie
■ Lea Crystals Cope and Derek John Cope
■ Destini Raelle Welch Rodriguez Allred and Benjamin Caleb Allred
■ Brandie Renee Knight and Christopher Shaun Knight
■ Diana Darrice Taylor and Jeffery Clark Taylor
■ Machelle Louise Funderurk and Cori Hall Funderburk
■ Angel Luis Sanchez and Gladis Irasema Partida-Velma
■ Howard Wayne Adams and Kelsi Marie Adams
■ Janice Wood and Bobby Frank Wood
■ Jason Alan Thurley and Glee Marie Thurley
■ C.J. and D.J.
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Discover Bank v. Naomi I McKnight
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Sarah Young and Cody Young
■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Guadalupe Torres Rodrigue
■ The State of Texas v. Charles Eddie Evans Jr., principal and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Brandon Joseph Montes, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Aubrey Jerone Thomas, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ Onemain financial Group LLC v. Martha Jimenez and Jesus Guzman
■ The State of Texas v. Xavier Dovale Shankle, principal and surety
■ The State of Texas v. Percy James Taylor, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Timothy Ja Maud Johnson, principal, and Debbie McFerrin DBA A-A Bail Bonds, surety
■ Education First Federal Credit Union v. Mark Lanham
■ Bank of America v. Paul H. Price
■ Citibank v. Andrew Brown
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Donald Griffin, Top Flight Transportation
■ Hulises Rangel v. The State of Texas
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ In the matter of the name change of Rejina Amador Fernandez
■ Tony Curtis Evans v. Parkland Ventures Inc. Lonesome Pine TX, LLC and Ryan Cooper
■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 1008 Oakhollow Place Diboll, TX 75941
■ In RE: JG Wentworth Originations LLC
■ Samuel Wayne Morehouse v. Bonner Roofing & Metal Inc & John Henry Bonner
■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 101 Spring Branch St., Lufkin 75904
■ In the matter of the change of name of Tommy Mejias
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Jonathan Rey Bahena, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Mark Joseph Barnes, failure to identify, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Trent Antonio Collier, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred; unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed
■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, criminal trespass, six months probation
■ Kira Davis, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Aniceto Delacruz, accident involving damage to vehicle, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Trevor Austin Ebarb, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Christopher Nathan Howell, criminal trespass, nine months probation, deferred
■ Claudia Jasso, failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Kanetrell Alamencia Johnson, failure to identify, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Christopher McKnight, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Ronald Mitchell, evading arrest, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Keith Mueller, assault/family violence, 12 months probation, deferred
■ Jacob Newton Redd, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; theft, dismissed
■ Kaula Marie Smith, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Richard Cooper Squyres, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed
■ Brittany Nichole Strisko, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Enoch Todd, theft by check, dismissed
■ Kathy Byerly Washington, theft by check, dismissed
■ Justin Adam Waterman, reckless driving, deferred
■ Clovencia Glenda Williams, assault, dismissed
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Melissa Dora Phillips, evading arrest with vehicle, probation discharge
■ Chadeese Rasheif Singh, credit/debit card abuse of elderly, community supervision
■ Ronald Jeffrey Strickland, evading arrest, 24 months state jail, probation revoked; evading arrest with vehicle, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Joe Bobby Rodenbough, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Larry Dirk Harding, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Eunice Kay Celestine, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, convicted
