Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ David Antoni Martinez Willis, 26, and Courtney Lee Chandler, 27

■ Bersain Alvarado Perez, 36, and Myrna L. Taylor, 40

■ Rodney Dale Hendricks Jr., 28, and Lucas Wingate Lopez, 26

■ Hilton Joseph Randle, 37, and Marquita T. Beasley, 34

■ Kirston Cashmere Hunter, 27,and Brittney Michelle Sanders, 26

■ Van Halen Gay, 26, and Kellie Lee-Ann Gray, 28

■ Michael Gaitan, 24, and Jazmin Lizeth Gonzalez, 21

■ Colby Michael Greenville, 22, and Abby Lynne Haney, 24

■ Scott Paul Phillip, 37, and Erika Elayne Page, 35

■ Michael Antonne Farley Jr., 23, and Makayla Rene Ross, 21

■ Shannon Dixin Baxter, 21, and Misty Michelle-Rae Adams, 22

■ Michael Hunter Bullock, 26, and Kassi Leigh Kay, 31

■ Justin Ray Shaw, 26, and Karli Paige Wise, 22

■ Marc Anthony Guzman, 20, and Reyna Elena Rechy, 18

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Kelly Elizabeth Sullivan and Jeremy William Sullivan

■ Jon Micheal Layer Hr. and Leslie Anne Bayman

■ Hannah Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Marcel Taylor

■ Annette Williams and Kenneth Milton Williams

■ Casey Lee Callas and Christopher Michael Callas

■ Zachary Keith McGaughey and Amanda Joeann Haynie

■ Lea Crystals Cope and Derek John Cope

■ Destini Raelle Welch Rodriguez Allred and Benjamin Caleb Allred

■ Brandie Renee Knight and Christopher Shaun Knight

■ Diana Darrice Taylor and Jeffery Clark Taylor

■ Machelle Louise Funderurk and Cori Hall Funderburk

■ Angel Luis Sanchez and Gladis Irasema Partida-Velma

■ Howard Wayne Adams and Kelsi Marie Adams

■ Janice Wood and Bobby Frank Wood

■ Jason Alan Thurley and Glee Marie Thurley

■ C.J. and D.J.

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Discover Bank v. Naomi I McKnight

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Sarah Young and Cody Young

■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Guadalupe Torres Rodrigue

■ The State of Texas v. Charles Eddie Evans Jr., principal and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Brandon Joseph Montes, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Aubrey Jerone Thomas, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety

■ Onemain financial Group LLC v. Martha Jimenez and Jesus Guzman

■ The State of Texas v. Xavier Dovale Shankle, principal and surety

■ The State of Texas v. Percy James Taylor, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Timothy Ja Maud Johnson, principal, and Debbie McFerrin DBA A-A Bail Bonds, surety

■ Education First Federal Credit Union v. Mark Lanham

■ Bank of America v. Paul H. Price

■ Citibank v. Andrew Brown

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Donald Griffin, Top Flight Transportation

■ Hulises Rangel v. The State of Texas

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ In the matter of the name change of Rejina Amador Fernandez

■ Tony Curtis Evans v. Parkland Ventures Inc. Lonesome Pine TX, LLC and Ryan Cooper

■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 1008 Oakhollow Place Diboll, TX 75941

■ In RE: JG Wentworth Originations LLC

■ Samuel Wayne Morehouse v. Bonner Roofing & Metal Inc & John Henry Bonner

■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 101 Spring Branch St., Lufkin 75904

■ In the matter of the change of name of Tommy Mejias

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Jonathan Rey Bahena, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Mark Joseph Barnes, failure to identify, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Trent Antonio Collier, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred; unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed

■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, criminal trespass, six months probation

■ Kira Davis, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Aniceto Delacruz, accident involving damage to vehicle, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Trevor Austin Ebarb, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Christopher Nathan Howell, criminal trespass, nine months probation, deferred

■ Claudia Jasso, failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Kanetrell Alamencia Johnson, failure to identify, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Christopher McKnight, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Ronald Mitchell, evading arrest, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Keith Mueller, assault/family violence, 12 months probation, deferred

■ Jacob Newton Redd, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; theft, dismissed

■ Kaula Marie Smith, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Richard Cooper Squyres, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed

■ Brittany Nichole Strisko, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Enoch Todd, theft by check, dismissed

■ Kathy Byerly Washington, theft by check, dismissed

■ Justin Adam Waterman, reckless driving, deferred

■ Clovencia Glenda Williams, assault, dismissed

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Melissa Dora Phillips, evading arrest with vehicle, probation discharge

■ Chadeese Rasheif Singh, credit/debit card abuse of elderly, community supervision

■ Ronald Jeffrey Strickland, evading arrest, 24 months state jail, probation revoked; evading arrest with vehicle, 10 years probation, deferred

■ Joe Bobby Rodenbough, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation, 10 years probation, deferred

■ Larry Dirk Harding, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred

■ Eunice Kay Celestine, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, convicted