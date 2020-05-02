Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Luis Enrique Olivares, 18, and Nayely Alday, 18
■ Todd Allen Farmer, 31, and Sarah Cristina Souza Guimaraes, 30
■ Joseph Darrell Derrick, 56, and Tammi Mark Brown, 49
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ JMS Russel Metal Corp v Modisette Services LLC,
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Ruben Devon Black, failure to identify or giving false/fictitious information, convicted, 15 days in county jail
■ Sara Isabelle Carter, burglary of a vehicle, deferred, one year probation
■ Curtis Ryan Chance, resisting search or transport, convicted, 12 days in county jail
■ Curtis Ryan Chance, driving while intoxicated, convicted, one year probation
■ Eric Medellin, assault causing bodily injury, deferred, nine months probation
■ John William Morris, theft between $20 and $500 by check, convicted, 30 days in county jail
■ John William Morris, bail jumping/failure to appear, convicted, six days in county jail
■ John William Morris, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Cody Allen Reppond, criminal trespass, convicted, 10 days in county jail
■ Cody Allen Reppond, criminal trespass, convicted, 20 days in county jail
■ John Leon Yeates, theft of service between $100 and $750 by check, dismissed
■ Wiliam Boyd Bizzell, assault causing bodily injury/family violence, disposed, probation or deferred adjudication revoked, convicted, 50 days in jail
