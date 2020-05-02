Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Luis Enrique Olivares, 18, and Nayely Alday, 18

■ Todd Allen Farmer, 31, and Sarah Cristina Souza Guimaraes, 30

■ Joseph Darrell Derrick, 56, and Tammi Mark Brown, 49

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ JMS Russel Metal Corp v Modisette Services LLC,

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Ruben Devon Black, failure to identify or giving false/fictitious information, convicted, 15 days in county jail

■ Sara Isabelle Carter, burglary of a vehicle, deferred, one year probation

■ Curtis Ryan Chance, resisting search or transport, convicted, 12 days in county jail

■ Curtis Ryan Chance, driving while intoxicated, convicted, one year probation

■ Eric Medellin, assault causing bodily injury, deferred, nine months probation

■ John William Morris, theft between $20 and $500 by check, convicted, 30 days in county jail

■ John William Morris, bail jumping/failure to appear, convicted, six days in county jail

■ John William Morris, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Cody Allen Reppond, criminal trespass, convicted, 10 days in county jail

■ Cody Allen Reppond, criminal trespass, convicted, 20 days in county jail

■ John Leon Yeates, theft of service between $100 and $750 by check, dismissed

■ Wiliam Boyd Bizzell, assault causing bodily injury/family violence, disposed, probation or deferred adjudication revoked, convicted, 50 days in jail

