Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Cody Dean Fielder, 26, and Chasity Lavada Johnson, 28
■ Chad Michael Sublett, 36, and Jennifer Devin Lostetter, 33
■ Sergio Castillo, 25, and Karina Dejesus, 23
■ James Dalton Renfro, 21, and Yasmine Felicity Noel Jones, 22
■ Brendan Jayson Reavis, 23, and Taylor Elizabeth Brasher, 26
■ Adam Butler Haynes, 22, and Madison Jade Porter, 22
■ Nicholas Clay Harper, 41, and Amber Nicole Brookshire, 32
■ Michael Cody Helton, 28, and Amanda Kay Bryce, 31
■ Zaylon Von’trelle Williams, 24, and Keegan Leigh Burns, 25
■ William Edward Lenderman, 49, and Mechelle Lang Brandshaw, 52
■ Craig Blanton Flournoy, 23, and Hannah Knicole Dunkin, 22
■ Luis Fernando Flores Villagrana, 25, and Carina De Leon
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Orlando Ordoz and Priscilla Brooke Burnett
■ Stephanie Guillen and Jimmie Chance Guillen
■ Jamar Ambrose Jackson and Sherry Elizabeth Jackson
■ J.R.D. and J.A.D.
■ Kristen Lynee Gresham and Trace E. Gresham
■ Timothy Wayne Sanders and Jill Kelli Sanders
■ Johnny Lane Burrous and Elizabeth Ann Burrous
■ Lois Marie Barnett and Larry Enerette Barnett
■ Matthew Morphis and Laura Ensley and in the interest of R.M. and B.M.
■ William Paul Barrick and Melinda Kay Barrick
■ L.R. and W.R.
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Discover Bank v. Lela F. Cummings
■ The State of Texas v. Larry Wayne Price II, principal and Lexington National Insurance, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Diedre Ann Dowling, principal, and Gale Lilliman DBA Gulf Coast Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Andrew Dell Way, Nikki Robinson
■ The State of Texas v. Tayran Yvanders Charles, principal, and David Fregia DBA Bail America, surety
■ Troy Capital LLC v. Ericka McAllister and Jimmy Green
■ Velocity Investments LLC v. Tommy Maxie
■ The State of Texas v. JJBJCP Inc., American State Bank, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company, Barbara Gillespie, Aaron W. Gillespie, the estate of Ralph We. Gillespie, Bobby W. Gillespie, Tracy Jo Gillespie, Terri Gillespie Tullos
■ Pro Star Rental LLC v. Robyn D. Sanford
■ The State of Texas v. Enrique Hernandez Munoz, Lexington National Insurance
■ The State of Texas v. Juanita Sue Malone, Lester Bellows
■ The State of Texas v. Andres Lopez, Lexington National Insurance
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ U.S. National Associates as trustee for NRZ Inventory Trust v. Floyd Yancy and Virginia Yancy and heirs at law of Floyd Yancy, deceased and the heirs at law of Virginia Yancy, deceased re: 1370 Jackson Road, Lufkin, TX, 75901
Regions Bank v. Brewco Land & Forestry Services LLC and Dustin Brewer
■ Gail Courtney v. William Newton Courtney
■ Pro Star Rental LLC v. David Bruce Bonner DBA Home Design Construction
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Akio Deshawn Woods, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated 120 days jail, probation revoked
■ Nicholas Paul Church, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, 20 days jail, probation revoked
■ Bryan Carl Albro, criminal trespass, 45 days jail, convicted
■ John Charles Allen, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Lucia Mendez Arredondo, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
■ Caralynn Brown, two counts of possession of dangerous drug, 43 days jai, convicted; resisting arrest, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Christopher Michael Brown, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred
■ Nicholas Paul Church, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear, convicted
■ Tamela Tamor Dean, interfering with public duties, one day jail, convicted
■ Donald Alan Ellis, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred
■ Amanda Olivia Fuller, criminal trespass, 90 days jail, convicted; four counts of assault, 24 months probation, guilty
■ Chelsea Jenay Holman, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Ellis Tyree Jackson, theft by check, dismissed
■ Matthew Blake James, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Thomas Gene Linton, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Ruben Luna Jr., unlawfully carrying a weapon, bail jumping and failure too appear, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Marvin Edd Malnar Jr., terroristic threat, dismissed
■ Michael Orville May, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted
■ Chad Elliot McAdams, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Jasmine Breanna Mooney, failure to identify, possession of dangerous drug, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Maria Moreno, assault, 90 days probation, deferred; assault/family violence, interfering with emergency call, dismissed
■ Michael Lynn Phipps, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Zelethia Cherell Poole, possession of a controlled substance, 90 days probation, convicted
■ Calvin Lee Reagan Jr., theft by check, dismissed
■ Melinda Kay Rutledge, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ John Edwin Ryan, criminal trespass, dismissed
■ Harpreet Singh, disregarding traffic control lights, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Thomas Earl Smith, wrong/fictional/altered/obscured vehicle registration, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Betty Thompson, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Akio Deshawn Woods, possession of marijuana, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Viktor Yatsechiko, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ James Anthony Tillery, theft, community supervision
■ Jeremy Scott Alexander, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Kelli Shealynn Collins, evading arrest with vehicle, three years prison, convicted; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one year state jail, convicted
■ David Harold Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, pending
■ Danny Wayne Carter, stalking, dismissed
■ Jason Wayne Ryan, assault/family violence, five years prison, convicted
■ Norris James Holman, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, dismissed
■ Steven Carroll Frusha, theft, 30 days jail, convicted
■ David Harold Jackson, stalking, pending
■ Jerry Dewayne Holcombe, tampering/fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Nathan Reese Hill, two counts of assault/family violence – impeding breath/circulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against the family, dismissed
■ Dominique Terrell Rodgers, attempt to commit burglary of a habitation, four years probation, deferred; unlawful use of criminal instrument, dismissed
■ Justin Kyle Wright, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Michael Burgin, possession of a controlled substance, pending
■ Caralynn Brown, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, deferred
■ Joseph Windell Lewis, possession of a controlled substance, six months state jail, convicted
■ Angela Brooke Henderson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
