Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Candelario Villagrana, 34, and Patricia Gonzalez, 39
■ Jefery Allen Burch, 29, and Jennifer Nichole Murray, 33
■ Joshua Dylan Coleman,23, and Bryanna Lynn Byrd, 30
■ Douglas Jerome Myers, 53, and Steffanie Deason Ayers, 53
■ Michael Charles Ricks, 38, and Amber Rochelle Scheppler, 36
■ David Lee Lovett, 49, and Katie E. White, 50
■ Michael Eugene Rhea, 39, and Shelley Kay Walker, 38
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Martin Javier Rodriguez and Edith Gonzalez Ramirez
■ Melissa K. Smith and James D. Smith
■ Meagan Lynn Rowan and Dakota Shane Rowan
■ Anahi Nichol Guerrero and Miguel Angel Guerrero
■ K.C. and T.M.P.C.
■ Misty Badon Hooper and Christopher Lee Hooper
■ Jason Edward Wilson and Veronica Michelle Wilson
■ Rhonda Gail Thompson and Allin Wayan Thompsn
■ T.B. and D.B.
■ Jose Castro and Maria Del Rocio Orta Gutierrez
■ Randy Shannon and Molly K. Shannon
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Robert Galindo
■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Melissa Hendrix
■ Cascade Capital LLC Assignee v. Karen Duirden Shalathia Vinson
■ Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Jazmine Martinez
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Gina R. Viada v. Margaret Annette Harris and Michael Glen Harris
■ Maria Garcia and Luisa Gaona individually and A/N/F of minor children C.D. and D.D. v. Kelsey Moore
■ Ahern Rentals Inc. v. Longhorn Mulching Inc.
■ Mustang Renatl Services of Texas LTD and Mustang Machinery Company LTD, DBA Mustang Cat v. Jerry Shaw, JP Shaw Insurance Agency Inc, Longhorn Mulching Inc and James E. Pyle
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Cedrec Lamonte Ambers, false log, 180 days probation, deferred
■ James Russell Bird, driving while license invalid, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Willie Deshunn Brown, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Larry Frank Caddenhead, possession of marijuana, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Tracey Lee Colquitt, criminal trespass, six days jail, convicted
■ Carla Ann Durst, driving while license suspended, dismissed
■ Alberto Gallegos, speeding, convicted
■ Kristopher Hill, theft by check, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Charlie Eugene Johnson, speeding, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Karen Kay Matlock, failure to identify, 10 days jail, convicted
■ William Clyde Mitchell, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Marcus Vincent Monte, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Jetairo Trenod Parnell, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred; failure to maintain financial responsibility, dismissed
■ Laquainta Shareka Randolph, driving while license invalid, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Ashley Schaefer, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Phillip Michael Shaw, speeding, convicted
■ Tony M. Summers, criminal trespass, six days jail, convicted
■ Juan Jose Villanueva, public intoxication, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Fadhil Al-Affas, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Tamika Brinson, 24 months probation, deferred
■ Demarkus Brown, silent abusive calls to 911, 45 days jail, convicted
■ Floyd Harold Couch III, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ Donny Delain Davenport, two counts of failure to identify, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Stevinski Antwonne Ford, failure to identify, one day jail, convicted
■ Nikki La’Shay Hamilton, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted; bail ju,ping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Demetrius Laray Hernandez, theft, two year probation, deferred
■ Kalep Dolen Hill, resisting arrest, 254 days jail, convicted
■ Angela D. Lewis, theft by check, dismissed
■ Michael Ryan McCaskill, theft, 90 days jail, convicted; resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Osmel Amelio Ramos, speeding, 120 days probation, deferred
■ David Aguirre Rodriguez, criminal trespass, 40 days jail, convicted
■ Jose Luis Solis, harassment, nine months probation, deferred
■ Tony M. Summers, criminal trespass, three days jail, convicted
■ John Duff Trimble II, disorderly conduct, 90 days probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Fermin Arevalo, driving while intoxicated, probation discharge
■ Latasha Majuhn Brown, probation discharge
■ Bobby Woods Jr., capital murder of person under six years of age, life in prison, convicted
■ Dliea Avila, burglary of habitation, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Amanda Victoria Mills, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, 10 years probation, convicted
■ Kalep Dolen Hill, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probaton, deferred
■ Desmond Colquitt, evading arrest with vehicle, eight years prison, convicted
■ Christopher Womack, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Eddie Charles Turner, driving while intoxicated, 14 years prison, convicted
■ Barbara Garner, delivery of marijuana in a drug free zone, four years probation, convicted
■ Darron Dewayne Brown, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Karen Kay Matlock, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Kayler Monique Robertson, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Eddie Charles Turner, driving while intoxicated, 14 years prison, convicted
■ Brooke Nicole Hassler, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three years probation, deferred
■ A’mario Martel Geberkidan, possession of a controlled substance, 23 months state jail, convicted
■ John Franklin Carter, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, dismissed
Todd Dawayne Stugis, evading arrest, 12 years prison, convicted
■ Daniel James Cooper, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 78 months prison, convicted
■ Irving Rosales Soto, two counts of obstruction or retaliation, four years probation, deferred
■ Timothy Wayne Hughes Jr., engaging in organized criminal activity, dismissed
■ Brandon Taylor Hughes, engaging in organized criminal activity, dismissed
■ Charles Gregory Runnels, criminal trespass, six months jail, convicted
■ Rickey Olynn Menefee Jr., evading arrest with vehicle, six months probation, deferred
■ Deaoute Deroy Bogan, aggravated robbery, five year prison, convicted
■ Michael Wayne Mallard, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Billy Ray Horace, attempt to commit aggravated robbery, six years probation, deferred
■ Zachery Wayne Hagler, robbery, five years probation, deferred
■ Michael Wayne Range Jr., possession of a controlled substance, one year state jail, convicted
■ Michael Wayne Mallard, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years prison, convicted
■ John Steven Reid, burglary of habitation, five years probation, convicted
■ Billy Ray Murphy, driving while intoxicated, 15 years prison, convicted; evading arrest with vehicle, eight years prison, convicted
■ Tamika Brinson, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, deferred
