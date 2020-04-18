Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ James Dennis Cave, passing or not being slow for certain emergency services, 180 days in community control, deferred
■ Brittany Jennica Cheney, criminal trespass, confinement for five days in county jail, convicted
■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, possession of marijuana, confinement for 30 days in county jail, convicted
■ Franscisco Barrios Guerra, resisting arrest, search or transport, confinement for 365 days in county jail and one year community control, convicted
■ Franscisco Barrios Guerra, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Clayton Gulley, four counts of property theft between $100 and $750 by check, dismissed
■ Dakotha Sheyenne Helton, property theft between $100 and $750, deferred
■ Miguel Angel Mijares, criminal mischief between $100 and $750, convicted
■ Antonio Segura Jr., driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Clayton Gully, property theft between $100 and $750 by check in November 2018, probation or deferred adjudication revoked, 60 days jail
■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, tampering with identifications numbers in June 2019, probation or deferred adjudication revoked, 120 days jail
■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, burglary of a vehicle, probation or deferred adjudication revoked, 120 days jail
■ Jiakezz Jauan Davis, criminal trespass, probation or deferred adjudication revoked, 120 days jail
