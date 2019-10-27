Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ David Allen Hayes, 53, and Monica Johnson Melton, 54
■ Sean Marion Moore, 46, and Lesli Anne Corson Johnson, 44
■ Marlon Drew Kirk, 47, and Laura Jean Parker, 44
■ Trae Lee Nichols, 21, and Maryssa Ann Comns, 19
■ Sidney Reins Epperson, 63, and Wendy Williamson, 51
■ Darius Raymond Levi, 31, and Lakisha Shainne Page, 36
■ Casey Daniel Wallace, 28, and McKayla Dawn Neal, 23
■ Zachary Ryan Goldberg, 26, and Jordan Rachelle Smith, 26
■ Kaleb Anthony Holder, 25, and Emily Rae Ngo, 22
■ Cory Gen Stewart, 45, and Martha Ann Elliott, 49
■ Matthew Edward Mosley, 24, and Karis Kiche Conner Kimbrough, 21
■ Sean Douglas Rice, 30, and Alexandra Michelle Taylor, 25
■ Jessica Renae Acrey, 28, and Morgan Christine Young, 26
■ Brent Allen Reynolds, 33, and Melody Lyn Stone, 34
■ Viviano Junior Villafuerte, 25, and Carolina Alvarado, 22
■ Timothy Scott Cosby, 39, and Erica Marie Jones, 34
■ Michael Anthony Clemens, 20, and Holland Mikaela Womack, 20
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Megan Turner-Harris and Melissa Turner
■ Crissy Deann Garrett and Shane Marcus Garrett
■ Darell Dayne Rice and Donna Marie Bryce
■ Lance Alan Parker and Christiane Parker
■ Katherine Grace Emerson and Justin Lee Emerson
■ Jessie Mitchell and Michael Mitchell
■ Rhonda Michele Winebrenner and Johnnie Davis Robinson
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Floydee Luna and John Doe
■ West Kentucky Country Barn LLC v. Richard Daniels and Marie Poling
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Esequuiel D. Alday
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Michael Tyrone Harrison
■ Discover Bank v. Roberta L. Blackard
■ Discover Bank v. Alison K. Thigpen
■ Discover Bank v. Jennifer L. Kennerly
■ Discover Bank v. Betty. R. Collins
■ The State of Texas v. Jory Lagette Smith, principal, and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety
■ Patty Valentine v. Melissa Cook, Stuart L. Cook
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Regions Bank v. Joshua Earl Maddox, Hannah Ogden and Madison Nicole Maddox by and through next friend Hannah Ogden
■ One Main Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA as issuer loan trustee for One Main Financial Issuance Trust 2017-1 v. Crystal Simmons Simmons, Carolyn
■ Robert Lee Jones v. Robert Eric Wallace
■ Sarah Zepeda v. Essie Tate
■ Patty Valentine v. Melissa Cook and Stuart L. Cook
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Zachary Atom Abbott, driving while license invalid, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Joseph Zachariah Bass, resisting arrest, nine months probation, four days jail, deferred
■ Ronderious Narcisse Berry, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted; criminal trespass, dismissed
■ Jason Jerome Brown, criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred
■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, forgery of financial instrument, criminal trespass, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Mauricio Lopez Castellon, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ John Henry Dill, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Ruby Faye Doggett, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred
■ Denis Alfaro Espinoza, failure to control speed, one year probation, deferred
■ Ray Micheal Flores, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
■ Daniel Gueary, possession of a controlled substance, nine months probation, deferred
■ Tanner Blake Handley, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred
■ Madison Lea Harbuck, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Christopher Cade Harris, theft by check, dismissed
■ Wade Nelson Holman, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Mary Nicole Hunter, theft by check, dismissed
■ Christopher Lee, driving while license invalid, nine months probation, deferred
■ Jessica Vivian Lefors, criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred
■ Timothy Lowe, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Eriberto Martinez, failure to stop, transferred
■ Deion Matthew Duane Mims, criminal trespass, dismissed; criminal mischief, one year probation, deferred
■ Shakima Morrison, criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred
■ Kelly Anne Porter, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred
■ Jkendrick Dion Potts, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred; unlawfully carrying weapon, dismissed
■ Johnathon Marcus Temple, unlawfully carrying weapon, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Amy Tindall, theft by check, dismissed
■ Tyler Turmes, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Cynthia Ann Washington, motion to revoke probation, dismissed
■ Youlanda Levette Whitaker, possession of marijuana, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Keith Wilkerson, possession of dangerous drug, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Wesley Lavoy Wooten Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Brandon Lee Heaton, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, probation revoked
■ Jacory Lotre Jefferson, two counts of burglary of habitation, four years prison, convicted
■ Julius Antwan Patton, false name info/forgery of vehicle registration, probation discharge
■ Sergio Escobedo Hernandez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, community supervision
■ Robert Travis Wortham, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ William Everett Self, driving while intoxicated, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Lisa Wyatt, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed
■ James Elwin Harbuck, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years probation, convicted
■ Robey Lee Jones, aggravated robbery, 25 years prison, convicted
■ Billie Turner, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Shirley Gammons Young, theft, five years probation, convicted
■ Mannie Marquis Willis Jr., burglary of building, 18 months state jail, convicted
■ Mark Anthony Valentine, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, 10 years prison, convicted; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, dismissed
■ Scott Lybrin Thompson, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, five years probation, convicted; false alarm or report, six months state jail, convicted
■ Christopher Huitt, two counts of robbery, eight years probation, convicted
■ Marcus Dewayne Rushing, assault/family violence, six years prison, convicted
■ Erik Duane Oliver, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, six years probation, convicted
■ Sananda Tredashia Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ Johnathan Fredregill, theft of firearm, five years probation, deferred; possession/delivery of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ Felicia Rena Segrest, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, abandoning/endangering a child five years probation, deferred; three counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, abandoning/endangering a child dismissed
■ Joshua David Fredregill, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, abandoning/endangering a child, five years probation, deferred; abandoning/endangering a child, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, dismissed
■ Brandon Lee Heaton, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, convicted
■ Walter Jess Wells, sex offenders duty to register, five years probation, convicted
■ Katlynn Kennedy, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Travis Lilley, criminal mischief, five years probation, convicted
■ Mary Katherine Horton, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months tate jail, convicted
■ Jerone Douglas Harper, driving while intoxicated, probation discharge
