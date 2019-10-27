Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ David Allen Hayes, 53, and Monica Johnson Melton, 54

■ Sean Marion Moore, 46, and Lesli Anne Corson Johnson, 44

■ Marlon Drew Kirk, 47, and Laura Jean Parker, 44

■ Trae Lee Nichols, 21, and Maryssa Ann Comns, 19

■ Sidney Reins Epperson, 63, and Wendy Williamson, 51

■ Darius Raymond Levi, 31, and Lakisha Shainne Page, 36

■ Casey Daniel Wallace, 28, and McKayla Dawn Neal, 23

■ Zachary Ryan Goldberg, 26, and Jordan Rachelle Smith, 26

■ Kaleb Anthony Holder, 25, and Emily Rae Ngo, 22

■ Cory Gen Stewart, 45, and Martha Ann Elliott, 49

■ Matthew Edward Mosley, 24, and Karis Kiche Conner Kimbrough, 21

■ Sean Douglas Rice, 30, and Alexandra Michelle Taylor, 25

■ Jessica Renae Acrey, 28, and Morgan Christine Young, 26

■ Brent Allen Reynolds, 33, and Melody Lyn Stone, 34

■ Viviano Junior Villafuerte, 25, and Carolina Alvarado, 22

■ Timothy Scott Cosby, 39, and Erica Marie Jones, 34

■ Michael Anthony Clemens, 20, and Holland Mikaela Womack, 20

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Megan Turner-Harris and Melissa Turner

■ Crissy Deann Garrett and Shane Marcus Garrett

■ Darell Dayne Rice and Donna Marie Bryce

■ Lance Alan Parker and Christiane Parker

■ Katherine Grace Emerson and Justin Lee Emerson

■ Jessie Mitchell and Michael Mitchell

■ Rhonda Michele Winebrenner and Johnnie Davis Robinson

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Floydee Luna and John Doe

■ West Kentucky Country Barn LLC v. Richard Daniels and Marie Poling

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Esequuiel D. Alday

■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Michael Tyrone Harrison

■ Discover Bank v. Roberta L. Blackard

■ Discover Bank v. Alison K. Thigpen

■ Discover Bank v. Jennifer L. Kennerly

■ Discover Bank v. Betty. R. Collins

■ The State of Texas v. Jory Lagette Smith, principal, and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety

■ Patty Valentine v. Melissa Cook, Stuart L. Cook

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Regions Bank v. Joshua Earl Maddox, Hannah Ogden and Madison Nicole Maddox by and through next friend Hannah Ogden

■ One Main Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA as issuer loan trustee for One Main Financial Issuance Trust 2017-1 v. Crystal Simmons Simmons, Carolyn

■ Robert Lee Jones v. Robert Eric Wallace

■ Sarah Zepeda v. Essie Tate

■ Patty Valentine v. Melissa Cook and Stuart L. Cook

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Zachary Atom Abbott, driving while license invalid, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Joseph Zachariah Bass, resisting arrest, nine months probation, four days jail, deferred

■ Ronderious Narcisse Berry, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted; criminal trespass, dismissed

■ Jason Jerome Brown, criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred

■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, forgery of financial instrument, criminal trespass, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Mauricio Lopez Castellon, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred

■ John Henry Dill, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Ruby Faye Doggett, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred

■ Denis Alfaro Espinoza, failure to control speed, one year probation, deferred

■ Ray Micheal Flores, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred

■ Daniel Gueary, possession of a controlled substance, nine months probation, deferred

■ Tanner Blake Handley, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred

■ Madison Lea Harbuck, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ Christopher Cade Harris, theft by check, dismissed

■ Wade Nelson Holman, speeding, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Mary Nicole Hunter, theft by check, dismissed

■ Christopher Lee, driving while license invalid, nine months probation, deferred

■ Jessica Vivian Lefors, criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred

■ Timothy Lowe, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ Eriberto Martinez, failure to stop, transferred

■ Deion Matthew Duane Mims, criminal trespass, dismissed; criminal mischief, one year probation, deferred

■ Shakima Morrison, criminal trespass, six months probation, deferred

■ Kelly Anne Porter, possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred

■ Jkendrick Dion Potts, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred; unlawfully carrying weapon, dismissed

■ Johnathon Marcus Temple, unlawfully carrying weapon, 120 days jail, convicted

■ Amy Tindall, theft by check, dismissed

■ Tyler Turmes, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ Cynthia Ann Washington, motion to revoke probation, dismissed

■ Youlanda Levette Whitaker, possession of marijuana, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Keith Wilkerson, possession of dangerous drug, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Wesley Lavoy Wooten Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Brandon Lee Heaton, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, probation revoked

■ Jacory Lotre Jefferson, two counts of burglary of habitation, four years prison, convicted

■ Julius Antwan Patton, false name info/forgery of vehicle registration, probation discharge

■ Sergio Escobedo Hernandez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, community supervision

■ Robert Travis Wortham, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

■ William Everett Self, driving while intoxicated, 10 years prison, convicted

■ Lisa Wyatt, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, dismissed

■ James Elwin Harbuck, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years probation, convicted

■ Robey Lee Jones, aggravated robbery, 25 years prison, convicted

■ Billie Turner, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred

■ Shirley Gammons Young, theft, five years probation, convicted

■ Mannie Marquis Willis Jr., burglary of building, 18 months state jail, convicted

■ Mark Anthony Valentine, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, 10 years prison, convicted; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, dismissed

■ Scott Lybrin Thompson, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, five years probation, convicted; false alarm or report, six months state jail, convicted

■ Christopher Huitt, two counts of robbery, eight years probation, convicted

■ Marcus Dewayne Rushing, assault/family violence, six years prison, convicted

■ Erik Duane Oliver, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, six years probation, convicted

■ Sananda Tredashia Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred

■ Johnathan Fredregill, theft of firearm, five years probation, deferred; possession/delivery of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred

■ Felicia Rena Segrest, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, abandoning/endangering a child five years probation, deferred; three counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, abandoning/endangering a child dismissed

■ Joshua David Fredregill, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, abandoning/endangering a child, five years probation, deferred; abandoning/endangering a child, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, dismissed

■ Brandon Lee Heaton, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, convicted

■ Walter Jess Wells, sex offenders duty to register, five years probation, convicted

■ Katlynn Kennedy, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred

■ Travis Lilley, criminal mischief, five years probation, convicted

■ Mary Katherine Horton, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months tate jail, convicted

■ Jerone Douglas Harper, driving while intoxicated, probation discharge